Area prep volleyball roundup

SW Christian 3, RRC 0

LAMBERTON -- Southwest Christian defeated a good Red Rock Central team in three straight games Thursday night in high school volleyball.

The Falcons, now 6-4 on the season, weren’t helped when, on the very last play of warmups, starting middle hitter Kaitlyn Rindfleisch rolled her ankle and was unable to compete. Without her, said RRC head coach Sara Arfsten, her team didn’t respond well.

Southwest prevailed on scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-23.

Chantel Groen had 12 kills and 11 digs for the Eagles. Emily DeGroot had seven kills. Jazlynn Prins had 18 digs. Leah Buys and Olivia Veldkamp were credited with 15 and 12 set assists, respectively.

RRC senior middle hitter Rachel Kedl led the way for her team with 11 kills, one solo block with three assists, 21 digs and 10-for-12 serving with an ace. Kennedi Janssen ahd 12 set assists and Kyra Osland had seven. Osland was also 11-for-11 serving.

Hannah DeCock had nine kills and Janssen 12 digs.

W-WG 3, Fulda 0

WESTBROOK -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove advanced to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in Red Rock Conference action with a sweep of Fulda. Scores were 25-21, 25-14 and 25-20.

Makenna Takle was perfect on the serving line for the Chargers, putting 20 of 20 in play with three aces. Teammates Gracie Wahl and Emma Woelber each had two aces of their own.

Cassidy Mischke had 14 kills, Takle 10 and Brittany Erickson seven. Grace Woelber contributed 19 digs while Mischke added 18 and Emma Woelber 15. Emma Woelber had 34 set assists.

For Fulda, Evany Luna was 13-for-13 serving with two aces. Millie Piper had 10 set assists. Courtney Zins and Camryn Baumhoefner had seven and five kills, respectively, and Baumhoefner had two blocks.

Windom Area 3, Pipestone Area 1

PIPESTONE -- Madison Maras filled the stat sheet for Windom Area as the Eagles won a hard-fought match against Pipestone Area.

Game scores were 25-23, 25-23, 18-25 and 25-18.

Maras had 10 kills, 17 digs and was 20-for-23 serving with four aces. Hallie Will was 17-for-18 serving with two aces and 16 assists. Halle Jackson had a team-high 22 assists, while Sydnee Broberg had 25 digs. Porsha Porath led the Eagles (7-3) with 24 kills.

PA (7-2) had a balanced attack as Kiaya Alderson and Alexis Evans each had nine kills. Tiffany Evans added eight kills. Alderson was a perfect 19-for-19 serving, while Shelby Bloemendaal was 18 for 18. Morgan Taubert had 30 set assists and MacKenzie Haroldson had 27 assists. Taylor Nesvold led PA with 25 digs.

The Arrows are at the Jackson County Central tournament Saturday, while Windom Area faces Redwood Valley on Thursday.

JCC 3, RV 1

REDWOOD FALLS -- Abby Benson had 13 kills and eight digs to lead Jackson County Central to a 3-1 victory over Redwood Valley.

Benson was also 16-for-16 serving with an ace to go with two blocks as the Huskies won 25-19, 25-9, 21-25 and 25-18.

Alaina Wolff had seven kills and a team-best 16 digs for JCC, while Lacey Wacker had six kills, 12 set assists and was 14-for-14 serving with an ace. Lauren Murphy had 17 set assists and Molly Brinkman was 8-for-10 serving with four ace serves.

JCC improves to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big South Conference.

H-BC 3, Adrian 0

HILLS -- Hills-Beaver Creek earned a sweep of Adrian in a Red Rock Conference match.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-6 and 25-17.

Sidney Fick had eight kills and six ace serves for the Patriots. Jaz Lingen had nine kills. Avery Van Roekel had eight kills and seven blocks. Mekayla Kolbrek had 18 set assists.

Kasie Tweet was 14-for-14 serving with five aces for the Dragons, while Miah Kunkel had six kills.

Adrian hosts Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Tuesday.

HL-O 3, Edgerton 1

OKABENA -- Twenty-five points weren’t enough in two of the four games, but Heron Lake-Okabena outlasted Edgerton for the victory.

Sarah Madsen was 21-for-23 serving with three aces to go with 14 kills and two blocks to lead HL-O as the Wildcats earned a 25-18, 25-27, 26-24, 25-18 victory.

Brooke Freking was 18-for-20 serving with one aces and had 25 set assists. Brianna Hinkeldey had nine kills for HL-O, while Samantha Obermoller had 18 digs and Madison Leighty had 12.

Edgerton was led by Halle Wassink’s seven kills and five blocks. She was also 17-for-17 serving with two aces. Jordyn Smit was 19-for-21 serving, while Chynna Berning had six kills and 16 digs.

The Wildcats (3-6) are at Ellsworth Tuesday.

TMB 3, YME 1

GRANITE FALLS -- Sydney Lanoue had 26 kills to lead Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to a victory over Yellow Medicine East.

Gabbie Gervais added six kills and Kaylee Kirk and Evelyn Dolan each had five kills as the Panthers earned a 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12 victory.

Gervais had 38 set assists and 12 digs. Lexi Tauer had 11 digs, while Sidney Karbo had nine. Kendra Ludeman was 13-for-13 serving with four aces, while Karbo was 12 for 14 with four aces. Gervais was 13 for 14 with two aces.

The Panthers improve to 7-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

MOC-FV 3, Sheldon 1

SHELDON, Iowa -- Sheldon won a close first set against visiting MOC-Floyd Valley, but the Orabs dropped the next three sets in a loss.

Game scores were 24-26, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-20.

Gracie Elgersma had seven kills, while Kacy Kamphoff had six for Sheldon (9-6). Nicole Johnson had 17 assists and Kelsey Van Drie had eight. Madison Uhl, Kelsey Van Aalsburg and Bryn Groff all had five blocks. Bailey Elgersma had two blocks, while Kamphoff had two.

Sheldon is at Sioux Center on Thursday.

MLA 3, Ellsworth 0

ELLSWORTH -- Mountain Lake area defeated Ellsworth 25-13, 25-14, 25-16.

Hannah Kramer, Sierra Smith, Grace Mulder, Morgan Dreesen and Ashlyn Meester each had an ace for Ellsworth.

Dreesen had five kills for the Panthers, while Smith had four.