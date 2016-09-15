LUVERNE -- Luverne played Marshall close in the first set and fought hard with its back against the wall in the third set, but everything in the middle went the Tigers’ way in their 25-22, 25-9, 25-18 victory in Minnesota Big South Conference volleyball on Thursday.

“I will honestly say that this is the best we have played against Marshall in years,” Cardinals head coach Stacie Busse-Remme said. “If we could have taken that momentum from that first set and not gone down in the second the way we did it could have gone a little differently. And then they came back the way they did in the third.”

Down two sets to none and trailing 24-13 in the third, Luverne battled back to score five straight points to make it 24-18 before dropping the match point. Up until that point, Marshall had controlled the entire third set and the entire previous set, which the Tigers won easily 25-9.

“That’s one thing about these girls -- they don’t give up,” Busse-Remme said. “They could have just laid down and died after the second set.”

The key to the Cardinals rally late in the final set was the defense. Libero Katie Kracht and setter Ariel DeBeer flew all over the court to keep Luverne in the game. DeBeer made a number of diving digs throughout the game. She and Kracht each tied for the team lead with 11 digs in the game.

“(DeBeer) and Katie Kracht guaranteed will be flying around all the time,” Busse-Remme said. “This is the first time in about a week that our block has really stepped up. We got a lot of good touches and once we made some changes to our defense, we were able to stop (Marshall outside hitter) Ashtin (Hmielewski) and make her hit some outside shots down the line.”

“My back reads the ball very well. Katie Kracht is definitely one of the best liberos in the league. She reads the ball and sees the court so well.”

DeBeer was also a leading server, putting 9 of 11 serves in play, while Maddie Crabtree was 7-of-8 serving with an ace. Lexi Ferrell led the Cardinals with eight kills

Luverne started the season fast, winning its first four games. In the streak, it defeated Southwest Christian, St. James Area, Redwood Valley and Edgerton. Its first loss of the season came against Blue Earth Area in the second game of the Luverne Tournament. The Cardinals then picked up a win against Sioux Falls Lincoln before dropping its next four games to Canby, West Lyon, Hills-Beaver Creek and Luverne. The Cardinals are now 5-5 on the season heading into the Jackson Tournament on Saturday.

“Our goal is to be top three,” Busse-Remme said. “If we continue to play the way we did in the first set, we can attain that top three. And if we get a little help from some other teams and maybe beat Marshall now and take some wins that shouldn’t happen, it’s gonna be in our favor. With the senior leadership that I have now, these girls are not going to allow for anything else.”

Marshall is now 5-4 after starting its season 3-1 in its first four games. In that stretch it defeated Willmar, Heron Lake-Okabena and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, while dropped a game to Bethlehem Academy. The Tigers went on to lose all three of their matches in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge to Lakeville South, Champlin Park and Prior Lake before beating Fairmont on Tuesday.