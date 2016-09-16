Prep football: H-LP puts up 70

He wanted to catch one too.

Perkins accounted for seven touchdowns as Harris-Lake Park defeated Clay Central-Everly Friday night, 70-6.

Perkins was 14-for-19 passing for 262 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught a 43-yard touchdown on a halfback pass from Trevor Gunderson.

Gunderson also accounted for four total touchdowns. He had a 14-yard touchdown run and had receptions of 57 and 25 yards that went for scores. He finished with 15 rushes for 92 yards and three receptions for 98 yards.

Jordan Kyle was on the receiving end of four touchdowns (seven, 48, 16 and 26 yards). He finished with seven receptions for 124 yards.

In total, H-LP had 210 yards rushing and 323 yards passing. The Mavericks had 87 yards passing and 46 yards rushing. Defensively, Gunderson had an interception and Kyle had a sack.

The Wolves (4-0) host Siouxland Community Christian Friday night.

CCE 0 0 0 6 -- 6

H-LP 34 14 7 15 -- 70

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- Sheldon returned the second half kickoff to come back within a touchdown of Boyden-Hill/Rock Valley. But it was the Nighthawks who had a big third quarter to come away with the victory.

Sheldon’s first touchdown came in the second quarter. Tyler Merley caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Kleinhesselink. However, BH/RV led 20-7 at halftime.

Out of the break, Tyler Lode returned the kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown as the Orabs were back in the game. But the Nighthawks continued to rack up points and led 48-14 after the third quarter.

Sheldon’s other score came on a 28-yard pass from Kleinhesselink to Kyle Boerhave.

The Orabs (3-1) host Central Lyon/George-Little Rock from homecoming.

Sheldon 0 7 7 7 -- 21

BH/RV 14 6 28 7 -- 55

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central led 21-6 at halftime and held off Luverne for a seven-point victory.

Four different players scored for the Huskies, who improve to 3-0 this season. Zach Neal started the scoring with a one-yard run. Dalton Wagner found pay dirt from three yards out and Ethan Lindley took an interception back for a 22-yard touchdown. JCC’s last touchdown came on a 49-yard pass from Easton Bahr to Nico Feroni.

Bahr was 9-for-17 passing for 128 yards. Wagner finished with 75 yards rushing on 12 carries, while Bahr added 33 yards on seven carries. Jacob Tvinnereim added 29 yards rushing for JCC, which had 159 yards rushing. Ryan Christopher had four catches for 52 yards and Lindley caught three passes for 21 yards.

Luverne’s Jake Haugen scored on a six-yard run in the second quarter. Solomon Nielsen added a one-yard scoring runs, while Kasyn Kruse found the end zone from five yards out.

Haugen was 9-for-21 passing for 98 yards, while Layne Curtis caught six passes for 73 yards. Kruse finished with 56 yards rushing ,while Nielsen added 48 yards on the ground for Luverne, which had 133 yards rushing.

JCC is at Blue Earth Area Friday, while Luverne hosts Redwood Valley.

Luverne 0 6 8 7 -- 21

JCC 7 14 7 0 -- 28

FULDA -- Ten points in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Fulda defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Ben White scored Fulda’s first touchdown on a four-yard pass from Justin Dierks. Brandon Everett scored from four yards out as Fulda led 12-8 at halftime. Aldo Cardenas caught a five-yard touchdown in the third and Jon Gehl scored on a five-yard run in the fourth. Jarred Jans had a safety for the Raiders to help seal the victory.

W-WG’s first-quarter touchdown on a four-yard run by Kyle Kuehl. Anthony Ross added runs of five yards and one yard for the Chargers.

Dierks was 12-for-23 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Everett had 18 carries for 86 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. Gehl had 12 carries for 52 yards to go with two receptions for 39 yards. White had three receptions for 36 yards.

Andrew Quade led the W-WG attack with 16 carries for 97 yards and four receptions for 49 yards.

Fulda (2-1) hosts Edgerton/Ellsworth Saturday night.

W-WG 8 0 16 0 --24

Fulda 6 6 8 10 -- 30

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s two point attempt in overtime came up short as Russell-Tyler-Ruthton escaped with a victory.

Moses Dolan had a two-yard run in the second quarter and Nash Mayer threw an 80-yard touchdown to Spencer Smith with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining in the fourth as the score was tied as 12 at the end of regulation.

R-T-R scored in overtime and converted the conversion.

Mayer threw a seven-yard pass to Smith, but the two-point run came up short as the Knights came away with the victory.

Doland had 66 yards rushing on 18 carries, while Isaac Koenig had 42 yards rushing for the Panthers. Mayer was 6-for-15 passing for 111 yards. Smith caught three passes for 96 yards.

R-T-R 6 6 0 0 8 -- 20

T-M-B 0 6 0 6 6 -- 18

ADRIAN -- Minneota and Adrian has been a long-standing rivalry.

This year’s installment was all Vikings.

Coming into the game, the two teams have played 25 times with the Vikings winning 13 and the Dragons taking 12. However, on Friday, the No. 1-ranked Vikings were too much for the No. 5-ranked Dragons.

Minneota scored 21 in the first, 14 in the second, 14 in the third and 13 in the fourth.

Isaac Hennen had 11 carries for 120 yards rushing to go with rushing touchdowns of 30, 15, and 5 yards. Alex Pohlen was 8-for-13 passing for 160 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 46 yards and 19 yards to Thomas Hennen. The Vikings had 560 yards of total offense with 350 of those yards coming on the ground.

Adrian managed a total of 40 yards.

The Dragons are now 2-1 and will be at Murray County Central on Friday.

Minneota 21 14 14 13 -- 61

Adrian 0 0 0 0 -- 0

NICOLLET -- Edgerton/Ellsworth was lights out Friday night at Nicollet -- literally.

The lights went out twice during the first half between the two teams. If that wasn’t enough, the Flying Dutchmen played lights out with their running game, accounting for 591 yards on the ground on 65 totes.

Jaden Bloemendaal carried eight times for 137 yards and three touchdowns (on carries of 26, 55 and 37 yards) and Jeffrey Swenson carried 12 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns (on carries of 6 and 46 yards).

Defensively, Matt Mouw had two interceptions for E-E. Teammates Trey Gilbertson and Jake Huisken each had three sacks.

As dominant as Edgerton-Ellsworth was on the ground, the Dutchmen did manage to throw, as well. They attempted two passes, covering nine yards.

Nicollet was held to one net yard rushing and 163 yards passing. Elijah Northquest threw for all three of Nicollet’s touchdowns.

E-E, 3-0, has outscored opponents 166-25 so far this season.

E-E 32 30 12 0 -- 74

Nicollet 0 6 13 0 -- 19

HILLS -- Nine players combined for 331 rushing yards as Hills-Beaver Creek (2-1) scored seven touchdowns on the ground, along with a pair of Zach Scholten TD passes, to earn a convincing victory over Heron Lake-Okabena.

The Wildcats (1-2) scored in the second quarter when junior quarterback Ethan Becker broke loose on a third-and-seven situation and rambled 59 yards for an HL-O six pointer. The visitors scored again in the fourth quarter when David Volk tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Schumacher.

H-BC senior back Isaiah Vis carried the ball nine times for 134 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 36, 4 and 63 yards, respectively. Trenton Bass (four carries for 62 yards) had a 5-yard TD run, Hunter Bork (five rushes for 50 yards) crossed the goal line on a 34-yard run, Scholten (two carries for 24 yards) scored from 13 yards out and Preston Maason (four rushes for 11 yards) scored on a 2-yard burst.

Scholten (4-of-4 for 71 yards) tossed touchdown passes to Jed Burgers (34 yards) and Jax Wysong (25 yards). Freshman quarterback Easton Harnack was 2-of-2 passing for 15 yards.

Defensively, Burgers intercepted a pass for H-BC and sophomore linebacker Bailey Susie had a team-leading eight tackles.

Andrew Madsen and Braden Sipe each had eight tackles to lead HL-O, while Volk caught a pair of passes from Becker for 40 yards. On the ground, the Wildcats gained 162 yards on 38 carries with Becker picking up 64 yards on seven rushes and Kurt Obermoller churning out 48 yards on 13 attempts.

HL-O 0 6 0 6 --- 12

H-BC 25 26 0 8 --- 59

SPRINGFIELD -- Junior tailback Sam Hansen rushed 30 times for 151 yards and scored a touchdown as Red Rock Central (2-1) dispatched Springfield.

Hansen scored in the first quarter on an eight-yard run. Springfield answered in the second quarter on a 3-yard Ben Runck run.

With the score tied 6-6 at halftime, RRC scored again in the third quarter on a two-yard fumble return. Garrett Marsh passed to Luke Engen for the two-point conversion.

In the fourth quarter, Marsh connected with Engen again on a seven-yard TD pass.

Jared Schroepfer carried eight times for 30 yards and Cole Pankonin rushed three times for 23 yards in the Falcons’ solid running attack. Marsh completed seven of nine passes on the evening for 42 yards and Brady Rasmussen caught three for 40.

RRC 6 0 8 6 -- 20

Springfield 0 6 0 0 -- 6

MLA 56, Madelia 24

MADELIA -- Levi Stoesz had himself the game of a lifetime.

Stoesz, a senior quarterback, carried 14 times for 334 yards (a school record) and four touchdowns as Mountain Lake Area steamrolled through Madelia. He also completed two of four passes for 104 yards. He scored a touchdown on a blocked punt by teammate Drake Harder and also scored a safety.

AJ Vongsy was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass from Stoesz that measured 90 yards.

Jeff Wright carried 11 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and Jeff Wright led the Wolverines (3-0) in tackles with 12.

MLA 20 16 14 6 -- 56

Madelia 8 8 0 8 -- 24

WINDOM -- Pipestone Area scored 27 points in the second quarter of its 37-6 victory over Windom Area.

Dylan McCormick scored twice in the corner, crossing the goal line on runs of five and 10 yards.

Garett Ploeger also scored for the Arrows in the quarter, and the defense returned an interception for a touchdown.

Tyl Woelber caught an 80 yard pass from Cody Thompson for Pipestone Area in the third.

Windom’s only touchdown came on a pass from Luke Gilbertson to Dalton Smith.

Pipestone Area 0 27 7 3 -- 37

Windom Area 0 0 0 6 -- 6