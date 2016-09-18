Prep volleyball: Huskies win JCC Invitational

JACKSON -- Host Jackson County Central won its own volleyball tournament Saturday, clipping Pipestone Area 17-25, 25-18, 15-11 to capture the Gold bracket of the Jackson County Central Invitational.

JCC and Pipestone Area finished 1-2, followed by Heron Lake-Okabena, Luverne, Mankato East, Montevideo, Triton, Worthington, Litchfield, Murray County Central and Schaeffer Academy.

The victorious Huskies defeated Litchfield 25-12, 25-21 and Montevideo 25-20, 22-25, 15-12 in pool play. They later dispatched Heron Lake-Okabena 25-11 and 25-18 in the Gold bracket to set up their meeting with PA.

Pipestone Area opened with victories 25-21, 25-11 against Schaeffer Academy and 25-9, 25-15 over Triton in pool play. The Arrows clipped Luverne 25-18, 25-23 in their first Gold bracket match.

Though the Worthington Trojans didn’t come away with a team victory, the tournament was memorable for another reason.

Junior setter Anneke Weg recorded her 1,000th career set assist.

The Trojans lost 2-0 to Heron Lake-Okabena (24-26, 22-25), 2-1 to Montevideo (21-25, 25-18, 10-15) and 2-1 to Triton (22-25, 25-19, 12-15), but Weg accounted for 40 set assists on the day.

Nyamer Diew had 17 kills for the Trojans, with Abbi Mulder getting 12 and Maddi Woll 11. Jasmine Williams led in digs with 14. Mulder had 12 blocks.

Paige Heidebrink was 40-for-43 serving for 24 points and three aces while Weg was 19-for-21 for 14 points and Mulder 22-for-29 for 14 points.

Worthington is 4-5 on the season.

Heron Lake-Okabena defeated Luverne 19-25, 25-21, 15-13 in the Gold Division of the tournament to finish third.

Madison Crabtree had 11 blocks, 19 digs and 15 kills for fourth-place Luverne. Ariel DeBeer had 19 digs and 36 set assists. Hailey Remme had eight blocks, 22 digs and 16 kills. Katie Kracht contributed 41 digs and Lexi Ferrell had 31 kills.

GTRA Tournament

Harris-Lake Park motored to a 4-0 record in the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Tournament. The Wolves defeated West Bend-Mallard 21-19 and 21-9, Clay Central-Everly 21-19 and 21-16, host Graettinger-Terrel/Ruthven-Ayrshire 21-11 and 21-12, and West Bend-Mallard again 21-16 and 21-17.

Madison Brevik scored 22 points on serve and Taylor Meyer served for 21. Meyer also had a team-high 37 kills. Blake Gunderson had 36 digs and Meyer added 35.