Cross country:Eagles boys place five runners among top 10

WINDOM -- Running on clear, calm day, Windom Area High School seniors Christianna Green and John Irwin claimed individual titles in the nine-team Eagle Invitational cross country meet Monday at the Windom Country Club. With temperatures in the mid-70s and a bit of humidity in the air, a total of 79 girls and 81 boys completed the 5,000-meter distance on the relatively-flat course which produced several stellar mid-season times. Green pulled away early and convincingly won the girls’ gold medal with a time of 20:01.1, more than 35 seconds ahead of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollett’s McKenna Thurston (20:36.5). The boys’ race was much closer as Irwin was challenged throughout by Heron Lake-Okabena senior and St. James junior Lukas Pierson, who led much of the distance. Irwin, however, had the strongest finish and clocked a winning time of 16:51.1. Knutson claimed the silver medal with a personal-record time of 16:58.2, while Pierson (17:02.6) finished third.

Irwin paced a strong showing by the Windom boys, who put all five scoring runners among the top 10 finishers and impressively won the team title with a low score of 29 (1-4-5-9-10).

St. James (3-8-12-14-16) was a distant second with 53 points, while Mountain Lake Area (85), LC-WM/N (114), Springfield/Cedar Mountain (134), HL-O (136) and Sleepy Eye Unified (189) completed the boys’ team standings.

LC-WM/N had five of the first 12 finishers in the girls’ race and won the team trophy by a large margin, tallying 36 points (2-6-7-9-12), well ahead of Windom’s second-place total of 74 (1-5-19-24-25).

SEU’s girls were third with 94 points, followed by Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (108), HL-O (123), Southwest Christian/Edgerton (149), St. James (151), S/C (163) and MLA (224).

Individually, HL-O junior Rachel Salentiny finished third (20:43.9) and St. James’ junior McKinzee Meist (20:58.7) was fourth.

Other area girls who finished among the top 15 included: Windom eighth-grader Gracie Bucher (fifth, 21:02.4), T-M-B junior Alecia Christian (10th, 21:46.2), HL-O junior Cheyenne Schaffer (13th, 22:04.8), T-M-B freshman Brooke Christian (14th, 22:11.1) and SWC/E eighth-grader Mikayla Johnson (15th, 22:19.8).

In the boys’ race, Windom seniors Isaac Tade (fourth, 17:38.7) and Nickolas Green (fifth, 17:41.9) were followed in the chute by LC-WM/N senior Seth Hartman (sixth, 17:53.3) who ran up with the front trio for most of the first mile.

Windom senior Jae Carlson (ninth, 18:11.60) and eighth-grade teammate Cameron Alm (10th, 18:12.5) clinched the Eagles’ team crown, while MLA senior Tommy Kraemer (13th, 18:35.4) and MLA sophomore Ryan Blomgren (15th, 18:47.1) also finished among the individual medalists.