Area prep volleyball roundup

JCC 3, MCW 0

JACKSON -- Alaina Wolff led Jackson County Central in serving and digs as it topped Martin County West 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night..

Wolff was 15 of 16 serving with an ace and had 16 digs.

Abby Benson had 15 kills for the Huskies, while Lacey Wacker had 20 set assists.

Natalie Neal put eight of nine serves in play with three aces.

Alexa Palmer, Tiara Menke, Brooklyn Schuett and Wacker each had two blocks.

JCC is now 11-0 on the season and 4-0 in Big South Conference play.

HBC 3, Southwest Christian 0

EDGERTON -- Avery Van Roekel dominated at the net for Hills-Beaver Creek in its 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 victory over Southwest Christian.

Van Roekel racked up eight blocks and added nine kills, to lead the team in both categories.

Jasmine Lingen had eight kills and three blocks of her own for HBC.

Courtney Kruger had nine digs, while Avery Wysong had 14 set assists for the Patriots.

W-WG 3, Adrian 1

ADRIAN -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove stayed undefeated in conference play, topping Adrian 25-15, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 to move to 3-0 in conference and 10-1 overall.

Grace Woelber led the Chargers with 24 digs and put 13 of 15 serves in play with three aces.

Makenna Takle had three aces of her own while going 19 of 19 serving and had nine kills.

Cassidy Mischke led W-WG with 20 kills.

Adrian’s Kasie Tweet was 14 of 14 serving with three aces, and also had 10 kills. Miah Kunkel was 13 of 14 serving with four aces and had 13 kills.

The chargers host Murray County Central this Thursday. Adrian heads to Red Rock Central on Thursday.

MCC 3, MLA 0

SLAYTON -- Murray County Central swept Mountain Lake Area 25-23, 26-24, 25-14.

Alyssa Groves had seven kills and nine blocks for the Rebels, while Elie Rohrer and Mallory Loosbrock tied for the lead in kills with nine.

Brooklyne Miller had three aces on 20 serves and led the team with 19 set assists.

HL-O 3, Ellsworth 0

ELLSWORTH -- Sarah Madsen had nine kills and Brianna Hinkeldey had six to lead Heron Lake-Okabena past Ellsworth.

The Cats won convincingly on scores of 25-9, 25-6, 25-8.

Madsen was 15-for-17 in serving with six aces, and Gabby Stenzel was 16-for-16 with five aces. Brooke Freking had 17 set assists. Stenzel had five digs and Samantha Obermoller had four. Madsen also had two block assists and one solo.

Devin Dreesen had one ace serve and three kills for Ellsworth. Sierra Smith was credited with a kill for the Panthers, and teammate Ashlyn Meester had two tip kills.

Luverne 3, Fulda 0

LUVERNE -- The host Luverne Cardinals swept Fulda 25-9, 25-14, 25-19.

Ariel DeBeer was 18-for-18 at the service line with two aces while LHS teammates Sierra Schmuck and Katie Kracht were 13-for-13 with one ace each.

Hailey Remme had four blocks and Rachel Oftendahl two. Kracht had 14 digs and Remme 12. Hailey Franken led the way with nine kills while Lexi Ferrell and Kami Sawtelle both had eight.

Ariel DeBeer had 20 set assists.

For Fulda, Randi Tiesler was 12-for-12 serving with one ace. Millie Piper had 13 set assists, Camryn Baumhoefner had seven kills and Kasey Hermeling contributed seven digs.

T-M-B 3, Lakeview 0

COTTONWOOD -- Sydney Lanoue had 15 kills and put 21 of 22 serves in play for three aces to lead Tracy-Milroy-Balaton past Lakeview 25-16, 25-13 and 25-10.

The win pushes T-M-B to 9-3 on the year.

Sidney Karbo had eight kills for the Panthers. Gabbie Gervais had 38 set assists. Kaylee Kirk and Lanoue each had 11 digs.

RRC 3, Edgerton 1

EDGERTON -- Red Rock Central topped Edgerton in four sets, winning with scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-7 and 25-22.

Red Rock Central’s Kennedi Janssen was 27 of 27 serving with four aces and led the team with 17 set assists.

Falcons middle hitter Rachel Kedl led with 17 kills, 26 digs and two block assists.

Edgerton’s Lauren Sankey was 15 of 18 with three aces, while Chynna Berning was 15 of 16 with one ace.

Berning also had nine kills, four blocks and 33 digs.

Red Rock Central moves to 7-5 on the season, while Edgerton is 1-9.