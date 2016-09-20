Cross country: MCC-Fulda boys finish second at Madison

MADISON -- Several of the best high school cross country runners in Section 3A locked horns at the 10-team Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd Invitational at the Madison Country Club Tuesday.

The host Eagles swept both team titles, as junior Jordyn Sterud won the girl’s individual gold medal with a 5,000-meter time of 20:21.59 and classmate Keiser Freetly placed a solid second in the boys’ race with a time of 17:10.11 over the same course.

Montevideo senior Kurt TeBeest, last spring’s Class A 1,600-meter state champion, won the boys’ race Tuesday, clocked at 17:03.88.

With Freetly leading the way, LQPV/D-B (2-5-12-15-23) had a winning score of 57 points, while Murray County Central/Fulda displayed exceptional balance (8-9-17-18-20) and took second in the boys’ standings with 72 points.

Pipestone Area, paced by Michael Suda’s fourth-place finish (17:35.51) was third with 80 points, followed by Redwood Valley (84), Montevideo (93), Milbank, S.D. (120), Yellow Medicine East (200) and MACCRAY/Renville County West (229). Adrian and Ortonville were each incomplete.

RV senior Carter Menz was third among the 60 finishing varsity boys with a time of 17:21.32.

Adrian junior Brady Henning (sixth, 18:00.30), MCC/Fulda senior Isaiah Olsem (ninth, 18:07.39) and MCC/Fulda freshman Justin Clarke (10th, 18:11.33) were other area runners who finished in the top 10. PA seniors Matthew Kennedy (14, 18:42.23) and Lucas Griebel (15, 18:47.16), along with MCC/F sophomores Nathan Everson (18, 19:07.85) and Cameron Kresko (20, 19:11.93) each were among the first 20 overall finishers.

RV sophomore Lauren Karnitz was the second girl to enter the chute, clocked at 20:32.21 and MCC/Fulda eighth-grader Morgan Gehl continued her stellar season with a third-place time of 20:42.97.

LQPV/D-B impressively won the girls’ team title with a low score of 36 points (1-4-7-10-14).

Pipestone Area, paced by a fifth-place performance of senior Livia Wallace (21:03.36) and a sixth-place finish by junior Angel Martens (21:18.18) was second with a score of 84 (5-6-12-27-34), just edging RV’s total of 86 and Milbank’s score of 87.

MCC/Fulda was a close fourth with 90 points (3-18-19-21-29) followed by YME (162) and Ortonville (167). Montevideo, Adrian and MACCRAY/RCW were all incomplete.

Other area girls in the top 20 included PA eighth-grader Jori Strasser (12th, 22:30.78), MCC/F eighth-grader Josie Harms (18th, 23:09.12) and MCC/F senior Lissette Garza (19th, 23:27.31). A total of 52 girls completed the varsity course.

A pair of Pipestone girls -- senior Karlan Nelson (24:41.66) and freshman Nora Wallace (24:58.11) -- finished 1-2 in the junior varsity race, running the same 5K course.

MCC/F eighth-grader Maverick Beckmann clocked a fourth-place time of 10:57.95 in the junior high boys’ 2,800-meter race, while PA seventh-grader Aaron Lingen (10:58.27) was right behind in fifth.