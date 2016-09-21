Wolves football team is 4-0 and hitting on all cylinders

DOUG WOLTER / DAILY GLOBE Harris-Lake Park quarterback Bryce Perkins (42), protected by his trusty linemen, surveys the practice field during an offensive drill Monday afternoon before delivering the football to a teammate.

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Lane Gunderson isn’t the first football coach, and he won’t be the last, who subscribes to the theory that the best way to beat a defense is to take what it’s giving you.

But in the case of the Harris-Lake Park Wolves, that almost seems unfair.

Like taking candy from a baby.

H-LP is big. Fast. Athletic. Square up your defense against the Wolves and you’ll see mismatches all over the field.

In their first four games this season the Wolves have outscored opponents 248-26. That includes a 55-6 victory over North Iowa Buffalo Center, a 74-0 win over River Valley, a 49-14 triumph over Remsen St. Mary’s and a 70-6 shellacking of Clay Central-Everly.

Not surprisingly, H-LP is top-ten ranked among 8-man teams by the Iowa Associated Press. Though Gunderson is adamant that his players take their steps one game at a time, there’s no way to keep normal teenagers from thinking about the future.

Cale Hellinga, a 6-3, 170-pound passing target who’s averaging 22.6 yards per reception, admits that he went into the 2016 campaign daydreaming about winning a state championship.

“I did,” he said this week during an afternoon practice session in Lake Park. “We talk about it, but we’re still taking it one game at a time. We’re not getting a big head. … The coaches really stress getting better every game -- not taking any steps back, always going forward.”

It’s probably not easy to keep heads from swelling.

Start with the offense. Junior quarterback Bryce Perkins, at 6-foot, 170 pounds, has completed 51 of 70 passes for 72.9 percent. He’s already thrown for 874 yards, which is 17.1 yards per completion. He has 18 touchdowns and only one interception.

His favorite target, 6-4, 220-pound senior Jordan Kyle, has caught 21 for 349 yards and 11 scores. Hellenga and Trevor Gunderson, the coach’s son, have both caught 11, and both for three touchdowns.

Gunderson has rushed 54 times for 343 yards, a 6.4 yard per carry average, and seven touchdowns. Keegan Carpenter has rushed 30 times for 160 yards (a 5.3 per carry average) and three touchdowns.

But when Coach Gunderson is asked what he would do if he were on the other sideline contending against the Wolves instead of working with them, he brings up the defense.

“I don’t know,” he answers the question. “I wouldn’t like coaching against our defense, that’s for sure. I’m glad I’ve got the guys I’ve got. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Gunderson describes his linemen as exceptionally athletic, which he calls “a huge advantage.” Whereas the coach stresses taking what the defense allows offensively, on the other side of the ball he stresses the basics.

“The biggest thing we work on, though, is stopping the run. Because you still can’t win games until you stop the run.”

Until 1999, Harris and Lake Park were paired with Spirit Lake for football. It was harder to get local players out for the sport back then, Coach Gunderson recalls, because of travel issues and other reasons. Now, the two rural communities separated by about seven miles on Highway 9, are working toward something special.

They last made the second round of the Iowa high school playoffs in 2012. They posted a 4-5 record in a 2015 season marred with injuries. This year, who knows?

“As long as we stay healthy, we’re a really strong team, both offensively and defensively,” Coach Gunderson said. “We’re at a very special place where we can put all seniors out there on the field.”

The field, of course, is narrow by 11-man standards. It measures about 13 yards narrower than a regular football field. But even though it’s narrower, with just eight players on each team, there’s ample open space to roam. Coach Gunderson points out there are more 1-on-1 matchups in the 8-man game, and sound tackling is crucial.

Apparently, that favors H-LP.

Through four games, said the coach, his defense has always been in the right place.

Then there are the mismatches on offense, which occur with regularity.

In Friday’s game, for instance, Coach Gunderson said he saw a linebacker covering Trevor in the slot. Trevor is a very fast player, and there was no way the linebacker would be able to stay with him. So a play was drawn up to take advantage of the mismatch, a seam route that went for a 57-yard touchdown.

Much of the credit goes to Perkins, who throws a very catchable ball. His accuracy and his soft touch puts teammates in position to make plays.

Hellenga emphasizes togetherness for the team’s success.

“As a team, we kind of just jell better than we usually have. We’re always on the same page. That’s the biggest thing, I think,” he said. “We’re a lot tougher, I think. … We also worked really hard in the summer in the weight room.”

“Our starting eight, we’re all pretty solid. We’re all pretty quick and we all hit the weight room. I wouldn’t say we have any real weaknesses,” said Kyle.

That’s all good, of course. As the great heavyweight boxer, Muhammad Ali once said, “It ain’t braggin’ if you can back it up.” Still, it takes a veteran coach like Lane Gunderson to keep an exceptionally talented team like the H-LP Wolves focused and centered.

“What I always tell ‘em is anybody can be a big talker,” Gunderson remarked at practice this week. “You have to be humble and respectful every game you play.”