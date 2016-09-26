ST. JAMES -- Adjusting to life without setter Anneke Weg, who injured her knee in their last match against Pipestone, Worthington went 2-5 at the St. James tournament, finishing as runners up in the consolation bracket.

The Trojans opened pool play with a 25-10, 25-19 victory over St. James area, but dropped their next two pool-play games. They were swept by LeSeuer-Henderson 25-22, 25-20 and then lost in three sets to New Ulm Cathedral 26-24, 18-25, 15-9.

The 1-2 record in pool play put them in the consolation bracket, where they topped Madelia in their first match 25-14, 25-9. They then lost 25-22, 25-20 to Redwood Valley in the consolation championship match.

Paige Heidebrink was the Trojans’ leading server, going 51--for-54 with 37 points and six aces in the tournament. She also led with 70 set assists, and had 10 digs.

Maddi Woll racked up 23 kills to lead Worthington, and also had 10 digs.

Abbi Mulder had 21 kills and 10 blocks, while going 27 of 34 from the service line with 19 points and six aces.

Jasmine Williams led the Trojans with 23 digs, while Cassidy Bruns had 22.

Worthington is now 8-8 on the season and plays at Redwood Valley today.

Sheldon goes 1-5 at Sioux City East Tourney

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Sheldon went 1-5 at the Sioux City East Tournament this weekend, picking up its lone win against Sioux City North.

The Orabs defeated North in two sets, winning 21-10, 21-13.

Kacy Kamphoff led Sheldon with 10 kills in the match, while Katie Wagner had nine.

Nicole Johnson led with 12 assists in the match.

Sheldon took Hinton to three sets losing 21-12, 18-21, 15-7.

After dropping the first set, they won the second set, but could not take the third.

Kamphoff and Tayler Weber each had two blocks in the match. Nicole Johnson led the Orabs with 20 set assists.

Maddy Tolk had nine digs for Sheldon, while Johnson had eight.

The Orabs dropped their other four matches of the tournament in four sets.

They lost to Heelan 21-15, 21-7; Abraham Lincoln 21-15, 21-18; Sioux City East 21-15, 21-10; and Lewis Central 21-17, 21-12.

Sheldon is now 10-12 on the season and moves on to face West Lyon on Tuesday.