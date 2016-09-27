Area prep volleyball roundup

JCC 3, Pipestone 0

JACKSON -- Lacey Wacker racked up 37 set assists in Jackson County Central’s 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of Pipestone in high school volleyball action on Tuesday.

Abby Benson and Abby Buschena were strong at the net for the Huskies racking up 13 blocks combined. Buschena had seven while Benson had six.

Emily Paplow led JCC in serving, putting 17 of 17 serves in play and also had 12 digs.

Benson had 14 kills, while Alexa Palmer trailed her by one with 13 of her own.

Shelby Bloemendaal had 11 kills for the Arrows, while Kiaya Alderson had nine. Alderson was also 9-of-9 serving.

Pipestone is 8-4 and plays Sioux Falls Washington next. Jackson County Central is now 15-3 on the season.

MCC 3, Fulda 0

FULDA -- Murray County Central swept Fulda in three sets, winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.

Brooklyne Miller had 19 serves with three aces and 18 set assists for the Rebels, while Mallory Loosbrock had 13 kills and 16 digs.

Alyssa Groves had 11 kills and four blocks for MCC.

Kasey Hermeling put 10 of 10 serves in play for Fulda, while picking up six digs.

Evany Luna had five kills for the Raiders, while Camryn Baumhoefner had four blocks.

Fulda is now 2-11 on the season.

Luverne 3, MCW 0

LUVERNE -- Lexi Ferrell and Hailey Franken combined for 20 kills as Luverne earned a sweep over Martin County West.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-10, 25-23.

Ferrell had 12 kills, while Franken had eight for the Cardinals (9-7). Sierra Schmuck had 17 set assists, while Katie Kracht had 12 digs and Hailey Remme added nine. Remme was Luverne’s leading blocker with three, while also going 13-for-13 serving. Kracht was 13-for-15 serving, while Ariel DeBeer was a perfect 10 for 10 with two aces.

The Cardinals host Windom Area on Thursday.

HL-O 3, Adrian 1

ADRIAN -- Heron Lake-Okabena earned a four-set victory over Adrian in a Red Rock Conference match.

Game scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-23 and 25-15.

Brooke Freking led HL-O from the service line, putting 29 of 29 serves in play with five aces. Gabrielle Stenzel added four aces of her own while going 17 of 19.

Freking also led the Wildcats with 28 assists.

Kiana Leighty and Brianna Hinkledey each had a solo block and a block assist for HL-O.

Miah Kunkel filled the stat sheet for the Dragons. She had a team-best 12 kills to go with 14 digs and four blocks. Kasie Tweet had eight kills and 11 digs, while Lexi Slater was 15-for-15 serving with three aces for Adrian.

Heron Lake-Okabena is 7-9 on the season and hosts Fulda on Thursday. The Dragons are at Ellsworth on Thursday.

Southwest Christian 3, Ellsworth 0

EDGERTON -- Southwest Christian topped Ellsworth 25-16, 25-14, 25-11.

Sydney Van Hulzen and Emily DeGroot each had six kills for Southwest Christian. DeGroot also had 11 digs.

Jaidyn Henstra had nine digs for the Eagles, while Leah Buys had six assists.

Hannah Kramer had an ace and a kill for Ellsworth, while Devin Dreesen had four kills and a block.

Southwest Christian is now 3-1 in Red Rock Conference play and has Mt. Lake on the schedule next.

Red Rock Central 3, MLA 0

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Rachel Kedl was all over the place for Red Rock Central in its 25-22, 25-19, 25-14 win over Mountain Lake Area

She was 22-of-22 serving with an ace, had 16 kills and 17 digs.

Ramsey Piotter had 11 kills, four solo blocks, a block assists and seven digs for the Falcons.

Haley Simonson had seven kills, while Vanessa Kedl added two solo blocks and a block assist.

RRC is 9-5 on the season and faces Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday

West Lyon 3, Sheldon 1

INWOOD, Iowa -- Sheldon won the first set, but dropped the final three, losing to West Lyon in four sets 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15.

Nicole Johnson led Sheldon with 23 set assists, while Katie Wagner led with 12 kills. Wagner also added three aces and six digs.

Bailey Elgersma and Kacy Kamphoff each had three blocks for the Orabs.

Sheldon is now 10-13 on the season and hosts Central Lyon on Thursday.

H-LP goes 2-0 at triangular

REMSEN, Iowa -- Using a balanced attack, Harris-Lake Park went 2-0 at a triangular with Remsen St. Mary’s and Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn.

H-LP swept host Remsen St. Mary’s 25-20, 25-22, 25-23 before being locked in a five-set battle with M-M-C. The Wolves prevailed 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 23-25, 15-5.

Four different players had at least 10 kills for the Wolves in the two matches, including a team-best 28 by Taylor Meyer. McKenzie Keiken had 13, while Madison Brevik added 12 and Tessa Ihnen had 11.

Heikens was 40-for-42 serving with 14 aces, while Kilyn Forbes had six ace serves. Blake Gunderson was 30 for 31 with four aces, while Meyer and Ihnen each had three ace serves.

Gunderson led H-LP with 35 digs, while Meyer added 32 and Ihnen had 21.