Cross country: Gehl, Irwin win at Slayton

TIM MIDDAGH / DAILY GLOBE Boys varsity runners climb the first hill at the Murray County Central cross country invitational at Slayton Country Club.

SLAYTON -- Times were not fast on the challenging hills of the Slayton Country Club Tuesday afternoon, but the competition in the high-caliber 10-team Rebel Invitational high school cross country meet certainly was.

Luverne’s young girls’ team was dominant as the Cardinals scored a mere 30 points on team places 2-3-4-5-16. Windom Area’s boys (1-5-7-17-21) won the team title with a score of 51, while a young Worthington squad (6-11-14-18-26) was a solid second with 75 points.

Individually, Murray County Central/Fulda eighth-grader Morgan Gehl and Windom senior John Irwin earned first-place finishes, each winning in different fashion.

Gehl ran in second place most of the race -- behind Luverne senior ace Madison Schandelmeier -- while a trio of young LHS girls were running side-by-side in the next three places. With less than 400 meters to go, Gehl caught Schandelmeier and outkicked her to the finish.

Gehl’s winning time over the 5,000-meter (3.1 miles) distance was 20 minutes and 20 seconds. Schandelmeier (20:28) was followed into the chute by Luverne eighth-grader Regan Feit (20:37) and seventh-grade teammates Tenley Nelson (20:40) and Brooklynn VerSteeg (21:00).

“Those three young girls ran very well,” praised Luverne head coach Pete Janiszeski about his talented trio. “To finish that high in this meet, against some very good girls is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Eighth-grader Autumn Nath (16th, 22:17) completed Luverne’s impressive scoring, while freshman Claire Baustian (18th, 22:38) gave the Cardinals six of the first 20 finishers.

In the boys’ race, over the same course with a pair of trips up “Big Bertha” -- a very steep hill by the clubhouse -- the trio of Irwin, Pipestone Area junior Michael Suda and Heron Lake-Okabena senior Logan Knutson ran at the front, close to each other, for the first mile.

Suda, a state-ranked runner who has been battling an injury this season, dropped out after noticeably limping coming off a bridge early in the second mile.

Irwin moved into the lead with Knutson in pursuit the rest of the way, while Canby/Minneota junior Anthony Wollum and PA senior Matthew Kennedy, also stayed close.

Making a strong move the second time up “Big Bertha,” Irwin continued pulling away, clocking a winning time of 17:29, while Knutson (17:39), Wollum (17:43) and Kennedy (17:53) also ran the tough course under 18 minutes.

“It was an amazing race,” said Irwin while cheering on his teammates during the junior varsity (JV) race which followed. “I love this course, it’s challenging, but it’s one of my favorites.”

Irwin’s victory was his third of the season, having also claimed gold at both Mountain Lake (Aug. 31) and Windom (Sept. 19), along with a very strong second-place performance at Marshall (Sept. 12).

Irwin’s classmates Nickolas Green (fifth, 18:20) and Isaac Tade (seventh, 18:25) also finished up near the front, while senior Jae Carlson (17th, 19:11) and freshman Patrick Green (21st, 19:23) completed the scoring for the Eagles, who are ranked 10th in the latest Class A poll by the state coaches association.

Worthington was led by freshman Adam Koller (sixth, 18:22), while sophomore Andrew Huber (11th, 18:45), junior Jacob Prunty (14th, 19:02) and junior Jackson Bonnett (18th, 19:17) also made the top 20. Eighth-grader Christian Lietz (26th, 19:40) completed the scoring for the Trojans.

“A nice all-around team race by our guys,” summed up WHS head coach Cory Smidt. “Adam had a real strong run up front, finishing in the top six and Andrew was very close to making the top 10. Jacob, Jackson and Christian had good runs, too, giving us a competitive team score --- ahead of eight other teams.”

Other area runners finishing among the first 20 included MCC/Fulda freshman Justin Clarke (eighth, 18:25.5), MCC/Fulda senior Isaiah Olsem (ninth, 18:27), Luverne sophomore Dalton DeSollar (10th, 18:31), PA senior Lucas Griebel (12th, 18:48), Luverne sophomore Austin Winter (13th, 18:59), Luverne sophomore Shane Berning (15th, 19:09), MCC/Fulda sophomore Nathan Everson (19th, 19:19) and MCC/Fulda sophomore Cameron Kresko (20th, 19:20).

MCC/Fulda was a third in the boys’ standings with 80 points (8-9-19-20-24), followed by Luverne (115), Pipestone Area (123), Canby/Minneota (126), Martin County West/Martin Luther (128), HL-O (212), Jackson County Central (261) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (322).

Canby/Minneota was second in the girls’ team standings with 93 points, followed by PA (128), MCC/Fulda (149), Windom (153), MCW/ML (159), Worthington (160), JCC (164), T-M-B (173) and HL-O (205).

MCW/ML eighth-grader Marissa Whitehead (21:19), PA senior Livia Wallace (21:21), PA junior Angel Martens (21:33), HL-O junior Rachel Salentiny (21:36) and Windom eighth-grader Gracie Bucher (21:37) completed the top-10 girls, earning Rebel Invite T-shirts.

Other area girls among the first 20 were Windom senior Christianna Green (11th, 21:42), Worthington freshman Sena Uli (13th, 21:53), JCC junior Jessica Christoffer (14th, 21:55), T-M-B junior Alicia Christian (19th, 22:39) and HL-O junior Cheyenne Schaffer (20th, 22:48).

Completing the scoring for Worthington (13-30-31-33-53) were eighth-graders Maranda Thier (23:34) and Liz Spiegelhoff (23:34.5), followed by junior Jessica Darling (23:48) and eighth-grader Brynne White (26:02).

“I was proud of the girls,” Smidt said. “They all competed well and Sena had a very good run, challenging for the top 10.”

Four Worthington boys finished among the top nine in the JV race as Pwe Ku (third, 20:35), Matt DeSmith (fifth, 20:48), William Coronado (seventh, 20:58) and Stewart Merrigan (ninth, 21:11) paced the Trojans to a second-place team finish with 35 points.

MCC/Fulda’s Maverick Beckmann (6:36), Ellsworth’s Linkin Bossert (6:42), PA’s Aaron Lingen (6:46) and Worthington’s Oliver Ortiz (6:56) were the first four finishers in the junior high boys’ 1,760-meter race, while T-M-B’s Jordan Munson (7:24), HL-O’s Skylar Fisher (7:34) and Southwest Christian/Edgerton’s Ella Veldkamp (7:44) and Brooklyn Moss (7:45) were the first four finishers in the junior high girls’ race over the same course.