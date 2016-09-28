Cross country: No. 1 Fairmont looking sharp

BUTTERFIELD -- After winning a team championship at the prestigious Milaca Mega Meet last Saturday, Fairmont is now Minnesota’s No. 1 ranked high school girls’ cross country team in Class A.

The Cardinals added to their luster with an impressive win Tuesday in the nine-team St. James Invitational, held at Voss Park near Butterfield. Fairmont’s Jenna Pavich, ranked No. 14 among Class A individuals, paced a 1-3-4-5-6 Cardinal finish with a time of 19:36 over a flat 5,000-meter course. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet’s MaKenna Thurston was a close second, clocked at 19:40, while Fairmont’s Molly Hawkins (20:00), Iliana Ramon (20:06), Laura Thompson (20:12) and Lizzy Subbert (20:15) completed the Cardinals’ dominance (19 points).

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, led by the fast first-place finish of senior Samuel Streseman (16:34), won the boys’ team title with 29 points. St. James junior Lukas Pierson (16:42) was second, leading the Saints to a second-place team finish with a score of 57.

Nathan Willett (third, 17:04) and Andrew Moeller (fifth, 17:06) were the lead runners for third-place Fairmont (67 points). Mountain Lake Area was fourth with 95 points, paced by a 10th-place finish from senior Tommy Kraemer (17:26).

MLA’s girls finished seventh with 184 points, getting its lead run from senior veteran Liana Blomgren (20th, 21:35).

Mountain Lake, along with Heron Lake-Okabena, is running in the Swain Invitational at Duluth Saturday.