Area prep volleyball roundup

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central and Marshall both entered Thursday’s high school volleyball match with an unblemished record in the Big South Conference.

The Tigers maintained that perfect record with a 3-0 sweep. Game scores were 28-26, 25-19 and 25-16.

Abby Benson had 11 kills and 11 digs for JCC, which falls to 15-4 overall and 5-1 in the conference. Lacey Wacker added eight kills to go with 21 set assists, seven digs and was 9-for-10 serving with two aces. Alexa Palmer finished with seven kills and two blocks. Lauren Murphy and Alaina Wolff each had eight digs for the Huskies.

W-WG 3, RRC 2

LAMBERTON -- For the second match in a row, Westbrook-Walnut Grove was locked in a tight five-set battle.

But this time around, the Chargers came away with a victory.

Two nights after falling to Hills-Beaver Creek, W-WG defeated Red Rock Central 11-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 on Thursday to improve to 5-1 in the Red Rock Conference.

Cassidy Mischke led W-WG with 20 kills, 19 digs and two blocks, while Brittany Erickson had 12 kills. Makenna Takle finished with 10 kills to go with 20 digs and was 21-for-22 serving with three aces. Emma Woelber tallied 44 set assists and 19 digs, while Grace Woelber had 35 digs and was 25-for-26 serving with four aces. Gracie Wahl was a perfect 22-for-22 serving with four aces.

RRC (9-6) was led by Rachel Kedl’s 19 kills, 21 digs and three block assists. Kennedi Janssen was 21-for-23 serving with an ace. She also had three block assists and 23 set assists.

Haley Simonson was 18-for-20 serving and had 24 digs, while Ramsey Piotter had 29 digs and nine kills. Hannah DeCock finished with 13 kills.

W-WG is at St. Clair on Saturday for a tournament, while RRC is at Cedar Mountain/Comfrey on Monday.

Windom Area 3, Luverne 0

LUVERNE -- Porsha Porath had 16 kills to lead Windom Area past Luverne.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18.

Madison Maras had eight kills and was 18-for-21 serving with two aces to go with 15 digs for the Eagles, while Maurissa Isaacs was 15-for-16 serving with five aces and 16 digs. Becca Hacker had three solo blocks and 13 set assists, while Halle Jackson led WA with 16 set assists.

Luverne (9-9) was led by Lexi Ferrell’s eight kills. Hailey Franken had seven kills, while Ariel DeBeer had eight digs and seven set assists. Katie Kracht had 14 digs and was 12-for-12 serving for the Cardinals, while Sierra Schmuck had nine set assists and Madison Crabtree was 9-for-9 serving.

Adrian 3, Ellsworth 1

ELLSWORTH -- The match started well for Ellsworth, who defeated Adrian 25-22 in the first game. But the Dragons swept the last three games 25-13, 25-22 and 25-7.

Kasie Tweet had 11 kills and was 20-for-21 serving with four aces. Miah Kunkel had eight kills and four blocks. Kaitlyn Christians was 20-for-22 serving with five aces, while Lexi Slater was 13-for-14 serving.

Hailee Nolte had three service aces for Ellsworth. Sierra Smith had five kills while Devin Dreesen and Hannah Kramer both had four.

Smith had two blocks and Dreesen one for the Panthers.

T-M-B 3, Canby 0

CANBY -- Gabbie Gervais was 18-for-18 serving with two aces and Sydney Lanoue drilled 18 kills as the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Panthers swept Canby 25-18, 25-22 and 25-11.

The win pushed T-M-B to 17-4 overall and 7-0 in the Camden Conference South.

Gervais had 33 set assists.

Kaylee Kirk, who also had 16 digs, was 14-for-15 serving with three aces. In hitting, Kendra Ludeman had eight, Evelyn Dolan six and Sidney Karbo five.

HL-O 3, Fulda 0

OKABENA -- Kiana Leighty filled the stat sheet with 10 kills and 13 digs as Heron Lake-Okabena swept Fulda in a Red Rock conference match.

Sarah Madsen added nine kills for the Wildcats (8-9, 4-2), who won 25-23, 25-23, 25-17.

Brianna Hinkeldey had eight kills, while Brooke Freking had 15 set assists and eight digs. Tessla Crowell finished by 14 set assists and was 12-for-12 serving with two aces.

Fulda was led with Bailey Wagner’s five kills and four blocks. Randi Tiesler and Camryn Baumhoefner (four blocks) each had four kills.

MCC 3, Edgerton 0

SLAYTON -- Murray County Central topped Edgerton in three-straight sets, winning 25-15, 25-22, 25-19.

Brooklyne Miller had three aces, 24 set assists and 10 digs for MCC.

Elise Rohrer led the Rebels with 14 kills, while Alyssa Groves had 11 kills.

Lauren Sankey led the Flying Dutchmen from the service line, putting 13 of 13 serves in play, had 22 digs and five kills.

Halle Wassink had four blocks for the Dutch, while Chynna Berning had three.

Okoboji 3, S-O 2

SIBLEY -- Okoboji and Sibley-Ocheyedan traded five sets as Okoboji topped the Generals 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10.

Jill Berkland led S-O with 13 kills, while Nichole Lowe had 12. They both each also added a block and a block assist apiece.

Megan Block had 20 digs for the Generals, while Afton Grady led with 13 digs.

Megan Grimes led from the service line, going 15 of 15 with two aces.

S-O is now 3-19 overall.

Central Lyon 3, Sheldon 0

SHELDON, Iowa -- Central Lyon took three straight from Sheldon, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22.

Katie Wagner had 16 kills for the Orabs. Nicole Johnson contributed 23 set assists, Madison Uhl had nine digs and Kacy Kamphoff had three blocks.