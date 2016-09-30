Prep football: JCC goes to 5-0; Luverne wins Ax

The quarterback on Jackson County Central’s football team completed 10 of 11 passes for 266 yards and and accounted for three total touchdowns as the Huskies earned a 49-13 victory over Windom Area.

JCC is 5-0 on the season.

JCC’s Nico Feroni scored twice in the first quarter. After Dalton Wagner found paydirt from two yards out to start the scoring, Feroni caught a 54-yard pass from Bahr. He then ran it in from 26 yards out before Bahr scored on a 10-yard run. Jacob Tvinnereim had a one-yard run as JCC led 35-7 at halftime. Bahr added another 10-yard score in the third and Wagner found the end zone from 55 yards out to cap the JCC scoring.

Feroni had four receptions for 137 yards, while Ethan Lindley had three for 88. Wagner picked up 99 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The Eagles scored in the first quarter as Luke Gilbertson connected with Wyatt Minion on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Zach Wormstadt found Kaden Elder for a 10-yard pass for the other WA touchdown. Ryan Zamzow led the Eagles with 60 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Windom Area 7 0 0 6 -- 13

JCC 21 14 14 0 -- 49

PIPESTONE -- In the annual game for the traveling Battle Ax, the Cardinals prevailed with a 332-yard rushing performance led by Kasyn Kruse.

Kruse ran 31 times for 195 yards and scored two touchdowns in the second half.

LHS opened the scoring with a safety in the second quarter, as Logan Stratton made a tackle in the Pipestone Area end zone. Pipestone Area took the lead before halftime on a 91-yard Cody Thompson pass to Tyl Woelber.

Kruse’s first score, a three-yard run, put Luverne back in front. A one-yard Jake Haugen run and a six-yard Kruse run in the fourth quarter finished the scoring.

The host Arrows were held to 199 total yards, with 157 of it coming through the air.

The win pushes Luverne to 3-2 on the season while it drops Pipestone Area to 2-3.

Luverne 0 2 7 14 -- 23

Pipestone Area 0 6 0 0 -- 6

EDGERTON -- Mountain Lake Area didn’t have much of an answer for Mason Sluis and the Edgerton/Ellsworth running attack.

Sluis had 22 carries for 281 yards and five touchdowns as the Flying Dutchmen ran for 558 yards en route to a 40-point victory.

MLA led 14-8 after the first quarter following a 59-yard run by AJ Vongsy and a 19-yard pass from Weston Osland to Drake Harder. Osland would connect with Vongsy for a 10-yard score in the fourth quarter.

However, Sluis scored on runs of 45, eight, 14, three and 64 yards in the game. Landon Buckridge had an 11-yard touchdown run and Jaden Bloemendaal had a 26-yard score for E/E (5-0).

Bloemendaal finished with 104 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Blake Van Dyke had 11 carries for 61 yards. He also finished with 10 tackles.

Vongsy had 83 yards rushing for the Wolverines (3-2), while Osland completed six passes for 60 yards.

The Flying Dutchmen host Hills-Beaver Creek on Friday.

MLA 14 0 0 6 -- 20

E/E 8 16 22 14 -- 60

ADRIAN -- Justin Merritt rambled on an 80-yard touchdown carry on the first play of the game, and the Canby Lancers rolled to a victory over host Adrian.

Canby, in upping its record to 2-3 and dropping Adrian to 3-2, outscored the Dragons 21-6 in the first quarter.

Merritt finished with 170 yards rushing on 23 carries and scored three TDs overall. He scored the game’s second touchdown with a six-yard run, then tacked on another in the third quarter on a one-yard carry.

Teammate Adam Durfee made five pass receptions for 102 yards and a score.

Adrian scored once each in the first and second quarters. Alex Loosbrock found paydirt on a one-yard run and just before halftime threw a TD pass to Tristian White covering 26 yards.

Loosbrock was 5-for-23 passing for 71 yards. Defensively, the Dragons were led by Dylan Gyberg with 15 tackles.

Team totals showed Canby with 285 yards rushing and 163 yards passing. Adrian added 72 rushing yards to its 71-yard passing effort.

Canby 21 7 6 0 -- 34

Adrian 6 6 0 0 -- 12

SLAYTON -- Moving to 5-0 on the season, Minneota passed for 316 yards in beating Murray County Central.

The Vikings’ Alex Pohlen threw three touchdown passes -- his first two to Isaac Hennen covering 51 yards and 21 yards, and his third to Brendan Reiss from 12 yards out.

Murray County Central (3-2) scored midway through the fourth quarter on a seven-yard run by Zach Aanenson.

Minneota completed 15 of 20 passes on the night and added 135 rushing on 30 carries. MCC rushed 41 times for 165 yards and passed for 34.

Aanenson led the Rebels with 123 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

Mason Whitehead was in on 11 tackles and Kellan Johnson nine for MCC.

Minneota 14 21 7 0 -- 42

MCC 0 0 0 7 -- 7

WESTBROOK -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove quarterback Anthony Ross completed 17 of 24 passes for 233 yards as Westbrook-Walnut Grove overcame a 6-0 first quarter deficit to down Heron Lake-Okabena.

Ross’s aerials accounted for three touchdowns.

Teammate Andrew Quade rushed 26 times for 189 yards and two scores. Kyle Kuehl added 81 yards on 17 attempts with a touchdown.

Defensively, Kuehl made 11 tackles while Matt Kleven had 10 with a couple of sacks.

Kurt Obermoller scored the HL-O touchdown on a 23-yard run. The Wildcats were held to 135 yards rushing and 10 yards passing in the game.

HL-O 6 0 0 0 -- 6

W-WG 0 22 14 8 -- 44

HILLS -- Isaiah Vis scored five total touchdowns for Hills-Beaver Creek as the Patriots topped Granada-Hundley-East Chain-Truman 54-13.

Vis carried the ball 10 times for 165 yards with four touchdowns, and returned a kickoff 77 yards for another score.

H-BC quarterback Zach Scholten shone in all three phases, going 6-of-8 passing for 63 yards and two scores, hitting 6-of-7 extra point attempts and sacking the opposing quarterback three times.

Freshman WR/DE Jax Wyson had three catches for 14 yards and a touchdown, and had three sacks.

Hills-Beaver Creek is 4-1 and hosts Edgerton next week.

H-BC 27 13 14 0 -- 54

G-H-EC-T 0 0 0 13 -- 13

CLEVELAND -- Levi Spittle connected on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Slinger in the fourth quarter for Fulda in a losing effort against Cleveland.

Carter Kopet had a trio of touchdown passes and caught a score off a halfback pass to lead the Clippers.

Brandon Everett led the Raiders with 49 yards rushing, while Jon Gehl had 37 yards. Spittle added 30 and Slinger had 29 on the ground. Justin Dierks completed nine passes for 70 yards, with Slinger hauling in three receptions.

Gehl led the defensive effort with nine tackles and a blocked punt, while Slinger made six stops.

The Raiders (2-3) are at Madelia on Friday.

Fulda 0 0 0 6 -- 6

Cleveland 28 14 0 0 -- 42

TRACY -- Alex Swenson threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Dawson-Boyd defeated Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

The Panthers’ lone score came on a 23-yard fumble recovery by Austin Buchholz. Nash Mayer threw the two-point conversion to Spencer Smith.

Mayer completed nine passes for 98 yards, while Isaac Koenig had 19 carries for 78 yards for T-M-B.

Bentley Boike had 21 carries for 136 yards for the Blackjacks.

D-B 7 17 7 0 -- 31

T-M-B 0 0 8 0 -- 8

WEST BEND, Iowa -- Bryce Perkins’ aerial assault continued this season with West Bend-Mallard the latest victim.

Perkins was 15-for-25 passing for 200 yards and five touchdowns as the Wolves (6-0) defeated the Wolverines (4-2).

Jordan Kyle caught three passes for 59 yards, including scores of 15 yards and 26 yards. Cale Hellinga had four receptions for 70 yards and had a touchdown grab of 13 yards. Trevor Gunderson had six catches for 63 yards and touchdown receptions of 26 and five yards. Gunderson, who also rushed for 78 yards on 18 carries, had a five-yard run in the third quarter.

Keegan Carpenter, who had seven carries for 31 yards, led the team with 10.5 tackles and a sack. Kyle added four sacks, while Bret Sohn and Hellinga each had an interception.

The Wolves host Newell-Fonda Friday.

H-LP 21 13 7 0 -- 41

WB-M 0 0 0 6 -- 6

SIBLEY -- Alta-Aurelia’s defense intercepted three passes on the way to topping Sibley-Ocheyedan 21-7.

Hunter DeJong led the Generals with 98 rushing yards on 17 carries, and scored their only touchdown. He also had 11 total tackles and an interception on defense.

S-O quarterback Preston Marco completed 14-of-28 passes for 153 yards with the three interceptions.

A-A 0 7 7 7 -- 21

S-O 0 0 7 0 -- 7