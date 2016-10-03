Prep football: Last year's top squads stay strong

After six weeks in Iowa high school football, five in Minnesota, some of the most powerful teams from 2015 continue to look powerful in 2016.

Jackson County Central (Class AAA), Marshall (Class AAAA), Minneota (Class A) and Cleveland (9-Man) all own perfect 5-0 records after turning in memorable campaigns last season. JCC played for the AAA championship last November and Minneota won the Class A title. Marshall and Cleveland both participated in the state tournament.

All are state-ranked this year according to the Associated Press: Cleveland is currently No. 4 in 9-Man, Minneota No. 1 in A, JCC No. 3 in 3A and Marshall No. 3 in 4A.

Harris-Lake Park is undefeated in Iowa 8-man football and has already earned a victory over a state-ranked team in its district, Remsen St. Mary’s (49-14). H-LP received votes in the latest AP poll, which like the Minnesota poll came out last week. Remsen St. Mary’s is ranked No. 10.

New Minnesota and Iowa polls will be released this week.

Here are the up-to-date standings for southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa high school football:

SOUTH CENTRAL WHITETeamConf.OverallJackson County Central4-05-0Redwood Valley4-05-0Luverne2-23-2Blue Earth Area2-22-3Pipestone Area2-22-3St. James Area1-31-4Windom Area1-31-4Martin County West0-40-5SOUTH CENTRAL REDTeamConf.OverallMarshall5-05-0Waseca4-14-1Belle Plain3-14-1Fairmont3-14-1Worthington3-13-2New Ulm1-33-2Tri-City United1-32-3Albert Lea1-41-4Jordan 1-41-4St. Peter0-41-4SOUTHWEST EASTTeamConf.OverallWabasso4-04-1Red Rock Central3-13-2Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s3-13-2Minnesota Valley Lutheran2-22-3New Ulm Cathedral2-22-3Sleepy Eye2-22-3Cedar Mountain/Comfrey0-40-5Springfield0-40-5SOUTHWEST WESTTeamConf.OveralMinneota4-05-0Dawson-Boyd3-14-1Lakeview3-14-1Adrian2-23-2Murray County Central2-23-2Russell-Tyler-Ruthton2-23-2Canby2-22-3Lac qui Parle Valley2-32-3Tracy-Milroy-Balaton1-32-3Ortonville0-41-49-SOUTH WESTTeamConf.OvearllCleveland5-05-0Edgerton/Ellsworth5-05-0Hills-Beaver Creek4-14-1Mountain Lake Area3-23-2Fulda2-32-3Madelia2-32-3Westbrook-Walnut Grove2-32-3Heron Lake-Okabena1-41-4Nicollet1-41-4GHEC/Truman0-50-5IOWA 2A DISTRICT 1TeamDist.OverallBoyden-Hull/Rock Valley4-05-1Central Lyon/G-LR4-05-1Cherokee3-13-3Sioux Center2-23-3Sheldon1-33-3Estherville Lincoln Central1-32-4MOC/Floyd Valley1-31-5Pocahontas Area0-40-6IOWA 1A DISTRICT 1TeamDist.OverallWestern Christian4-05-1Hinton3-15-1West Lyon3-15-1Sibley-Ocheyedan2-23-3Emmetsburg2-22-4Okoboji1-33-3Alta-Aurelia1-32-4Unity Christian0-40-6IOWA 8-MAN DISTRICT 1TeamDist.OverallHarris-Lake Park4-06-0Newell-Fonda4-05-1GTRA3-15-1West Bend-Mallard2-24-2Remsen St. Mary’s1-33-3Clay Central-Everly1-32-4Kingsley-Pierson1-32-4Siouxland Christian-Whiting0-40-6