SLEEPY EYE -- Luverne’s team girls tennis season came to a close Monday night with the Cardinals’ 7-0 loss to River Valley in section tournament play in Sleepy Eye.

“We needed to get better at building the points where we can finish them off with an easy shot,” Luverne head coach Greg Antoine said. “We just need to be a little more consistent.”

Four matches went to a third set, with River Valley winning all three.

At No. 1 singles Hanna Himmelman of River Valley topped Samantha Pierce 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 10-3. At No. 4 singles Lauren Klein bounced back after dropping the first set to defeat Elise Jarchow 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

“Elise hasn’t played singles since the first few matches and took her opponent to three sets,” Antoine said.

At No. 1 doubles Courtney Engholm and Karlie Ries of River Valley defeated Natasha Thone and Kayla Rud 3-6, 6-2, 10-2. At No. 3 doubles Kelsie Domeier and Megan Himmelman defeated Sierra Wieneke and Shelbie Nath 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.

At No. 2 singles Madison Hofman defeated Carissa Cunningham 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles Briana Schmidt defeated Emilie Bartels 6-4, 6-2. It was the first time all season Bartels played singles.

At No. 2 doubles Cloe Mark and Samantha Walter defeated Riley Severtson and Ainslie Robinson 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.

“Ainslie and Riley played boules together for the first time this year and pushed a good River Valley team to a tiebreaker in the first set,” Antoine said.

The Cardinals finish the season with a 7-9 overall record and 6-7 in dual meets. While the team season is over, Pierce, Cunningham, Rud, Thone, Severtson and Wieneke all head to St. Peter on Friday for the section individual tournament.