Tim Middagh/Daily Globe George-Little Rock's Mariah Leemkuil (5) leaps up to spike the ball in Tuesday's high school volleyball match with Sibley-Ocheyedan.

The result was a 3-0 victory for the G-LR varsity girls volleyball team on Sibley’s floor Tuesday night, leaving S-O coach Connie Jansma to talk about consistency and Mustangs coach Carissa Judge to express satisfaction over her team’s progress.

“We’re starting to get that chemistry,” Judge said following the 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 result.

“We started kind of slow this year, losing some close ones. We’ve been working on being mentally tough,” said the winning mentor.

Neither the Mustangs or the Generals have been tearing up volleyball floors this season. Tuesday’s win upped George-Little Rock to 9-11. Sibley-Ocheyedan, which lost a 2-0 match to G-LR in a Sioux Center tournament on Aug. 25, is now 3-20 on the 2016 campaign.

The Generals played a solid match in their most recent outing, a five-set loss to Okoboji. Jansma has been emphasizing digging as of late, which wasn’t improved enough to extend the match on Tuesday.

“We did all right in spurts. That’s the big thing, we gotta get over the spurts and get into it,” Jansma said.

While the Generals struggled to get into their offense and to maintain it consistently, the Mustangs received complete efforts from senior outside hitter Emily Hansmann and senior setter Kaley Arends. Hansmann, who has a smooth and natural arm swing, accounted for 15 kills on the night while also getting two blocks and 13 digs. Arends, who started as a setter since her freshman campaign, finished with 26 set assists and a pair of blocks.

“She’s strong for us on the front row,” Judge said of Hansmann. “We moved her from the middle to the outside just because she’s one of our strongest hitters.”

Tuesday’s first game was tight for a while. The score was tied at 10-10 and later at 16-16. But George-Little Rock pulled away, simply by getting more opportunities for its front-row hitters.

Sibley-Ocheyedan scored the first two points of the second game but trailed most of the way. An Arends serve off the forearm of a S-O defender accounted for the 25th point.

In the third and final game, the Generals stayed close early as senior Jill Berkland, a solid all-around athlete, hit an untouched cross-court ace to make the score 5-4 in the visitors’ favor. The Mustangs upped their lead to 10-5, but a serving run by the Generals’ Megan Grimes brought the score to 10-9. A little more offense from Berkland, then an ace hit by teammate Nichole Lowe, brought S-O within two. Moments later a Lowe serving point trimmed the lead to 18-17.

Sibley-Ocheyedan wasn’t able to pull even, however. A strong serving run by George-Little Rock’s Jaeda Storm pushed the lead to 24-19. Finally, an Arends kill ended the match.

Mariah Leemkuil had six kills and Kassidy Klaassen had five to supplement Hansmann. Kayla Gerken led the Mustangs with 13 digs. Klaassen had five blocks.

“We swing hard to get ‘em out of system. I think Sibley got a lot of nice touches on our hits,” Judge remarked. “I think our girls did a nice job of adjusting and speeding up our game to find holes in the blocks.”

For Sibley-Ocheyedan, it’s back to the drawing board to find the consistency Jansma believes might be just around the bend.

“I really thought we had a good chance. I could see us getting into four or five sets again,” said the coach. “Again, we have to have that drive. We have to use that. I believe in the girls. I know they can do it.”