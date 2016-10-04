Area prep volleyball roundup

SLAYTON -- Rachel Kedl’s big night led Red Rock Central past Murray County Central in four sets, taking the match 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25.

Kedl was 16-for-16 with two aces, 18 kills, five blocks and 20 digs.

Ramsey Piotter put 16 of 17 serves in play, had 14 kills, a solo block and 28 digs.

Vanessa Kedl had a solo block and four block assists.

Hailey Simonson had 26 digs, while Kennedi Jansen had 17 set assists.

Elise Rohrer had 15 kills for MCC, while Mallory Loosbrock had 11 kills and 27 digs.

Brooklyne Miller had 15 digs and 22 set assists for the Rebels, and Tori Wieneke had four service aces, 15 digs and 13 set assists.

Red Rock Central is 10-7 with the win.

HL-O 3, Southwest Christian 1

EDGERTON -- Kiana Leighty filled the stat sheet for Heron Lake-Okabena as it topped Southwest Christian 27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18.

Leighty led the Wildcats with nine kills, had 17 digs and was 21-for-21 serving with three aces.

Brooke Freking was 25-for-27 serving with five aces, and led with 22 set assists. Gabby Stenzel led with 26 digs.

Emily DeGroot led the Eagles with 12 kills, while Sydney Van Hulzen had seven kills and five blocks.

Olivia Veldkamp led Southwest Christian with 21 set assists.

HL-O is now 9-9 overall and 5-2 in conference play and plays next in the Subway Classic in Marshall on Saturday.

W-WG 3, Edgerton 0

WESTBROOK -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove swept Edgerton, taking the match 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.

Grace Woelber led the Chargers from the service line, putting 19-of-19 serves in play and three aces, and had 23 digs.

Cassidy Mischke had 10 kills, while Emma Woelber led with 30 set assists.

Halle Wassink had 10 kills, six blocks, 12 digs and was 14-for-14 serving with two aces for Edgerton.

W-WG is now 15-4 and 6-1 in conference play and hosts Ellsworth on Thursday.

JCC 3, Fairmont 0

FAIRMONT -- Abby Benson had a team-best 11 kills to lead Jackson County Central to a sweep over Fairmont.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13.

Benson added nine digs and was 8-for-10 serving with an ace.

Lacey Wacker was 10-for-12 serving with three aces for the Huskies (16-4). She also had seven kills and led the team with 16 set assists. Lauren Murphy added 14 set assists. Alaina Wolff had six digs and six kills, while she joined Murphy, Molly Brinkman and Natalie Neal with two ace serves each.

HBC 3, MLA 0

HILLS -- Avery VanRoekel had six kills and was nearly perfect from the serving line as Hills-Beaver Creek defeated Mountain Lake Area.

VanRoekel was 19-for-20 serving with three aces as the Patriots swept the Wolverines by scores of 25-8, 25-12 and 25-23.

Jasmine Lingen had six kills, while Sidney Fick added five. Avery Wysong had 18 set assists and was 17-for-18 serving with three aces.

Fulda 3, Ellsworth 0

FULDA -- Fulda swept Ellsworth in three sets 25-10, 25-16, 25-20.

Randi Tiesler and Bailey Wagner each had six kills for the Raiders.

Millie Piper had 10 set assists and Kasey Hermeling had eight digs.

Hannah Kramer led Ellsworth with 10 kills, while Devin Dreesen had five kills and one ace serve. Sierra Smith added three kills and an ace serve, while Grace Mulder led the Panthers with two aces from the service line.

Ellsworth is at Murray County Central on Thursday.

Marshall 3, PA 0

PIPESTONE -- Marshall topped Pipestone Area in three sets, winning 25-19, 25-23, 25-18.

Kiaya Alderson had five kills and six blocks for the Arrows. Alexis Evans also had six blocks.

MacKenzie Haroldson had seven set assists for PA, while Kayli Borman had six.

Pipestone Area is now 8-6 on the season and plays Redwood Falls on Thursday.

T-M-B 3, MACCRAY 0

CLARA CITY -- Sydney Lanoue had 14 kills as Tracy-Milroy-Balaton swept MACCRAY 25-19, 25-19, 27-25.

Lanoue was also 14-for-14 serving with an ace, had two blocks and 11 digs.

Kaylee Kirk led the team with 18 digs, while Gabbie Gervais had eight digs, 28 set assists and was 10-for-10 serving with one ace. Evelyn Dolan had two blocks and five kills, while Kendra Ludeman, who was 13-for-13 serving with one aces, had seven kills and Sidney Karbo had six. Lexi Tauer was 15-for-16 serving with two aces.

The Panthers improve to 18-4 overall and 9-0 in the Camden Conference.

Trinity Christian 3, H-LP 0

HULL, Iowa -- Harris-Lake Park gave Trinity Christian a fight in the second set, but couldn’t get the victory, dropping three straight 25-21, 29-27, 25-16.

Madison Brevik and Blake Gunderson each put 14-of-15 serves in play for H-LP.

Taylor Meyer led the Wolves with 13 kills.

Brevik led with 18 digs, while Meyer had 14.

Boyden-Hull 3, Sheldon 2

HULL, Iowa -- In a close match throughout, Boyden-Hull came from a 2-0 deficit for a five-set victory.

Game scores were 20-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15 and 15-5.

Tayler Weber had 11 kills to lead the Orabs, while Nicole Johnson had 25 set assists and three ac serves. Katie Wagner finished with a team-high eight digs, while Bryn Groff had six.

Sheldon falls to 10-15 this season.