Tim Middagh/Daily Globe Demonstrating proper use of hands in a pass rush drill, Jackson County Central head football coach Tom Schuller locks on to Husky Kalab Bents. With one more win, Schuller will become JCC's all-time winningest football coach.

JACKSON -- Your mother always said, “Be careful what you wish for.”

In August, football foes of the Jackson County Central Huskies had to be applauding the fickle finger of fate. JCC’s unstoppable running back tandem of Keegan Moore and Avery Henderson -- who between them accounted for 2,743 yards rushing last season and helped the Huskies to a school record 41.9 points per game -- were safely graduated.

Now, JCC’s rivals surely thought, the Huskies, who played in the 2015 state Class AAA championship game, are destined to fall back to earth.

Not quite. Today’s Huskies, minus their superstar backs, are 5-0 and ranked third in the state.

Head coach Tom Schuller, who with a victory on Friday against Martin County West would become the all-time winningest grid coach at JCC, has adjusted nicely to the program’s new reality. Yes, the Huskies don’t steamroll teams like they did in 2015. But they return more than a dozen proven seniors, they’re still sturdy on defense, and with experienced quarterback Easton Bahr and several fine receivers on the club, they do just fine on the offensive side, thank you.

“We’re a different kind of team, and that’s high school sports,” said Schuller this week shortly before the start of another midweek practice session. “My personality, I do love running over top of people. Of course I do.”

But …

In last Friday’s 49-13 victory over Windom Area, Bahr completed 10 of 11 passes for 266 yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Simply put, the Huskies pass more often. They’ve got a good passer in Bahr, along with proven receivers in senior wide receiver Ryan Christopher, tight end Chris Gumto, and others.

It also helps to have players who know football.

“We’ve got an intelligent team, and we’re trying to use that to our advantage,” Schuller said.

A season ago, Jackson County Central clobbered just about everybody. This year, most of the games have been tight. The Huskies beat Maple River 18-13 in their season opener, then edged Pipestone Area 19-18 in their next game. They only beat Luverne by seven, 28-21, in Week Three. And they trailed Blue Earth Area 20-0 in Week Four before winning 26-20 in overtime.

“Our margin for error is certainly less. We’ve had two games that have come down to the last possession. … They could have quit. But they dug deep down and really showed me something,” Schuller said proudly of his players.

Bahr, a 5-9, 165-pound senior, was a dual threat running and passing last season who this year expertly runs a veer offense designed to keep defenses from wanting to blitz often. Anchoring the lines, 6-2, 220-pound senior Matt Strom (OT/DE) has played varsity since his sophomore season. Other team leaders include Christopher (Sr., 160, WR/CB), Gumto (Sr., 175, TE/S), Darrius Johnson (Sr., 219, OL/DL) and Nico Feroni (Sr., 175, WR/S). Another team leader, senior linebacker Ryker Vander Woude, suffered a season-ending knee injury before the first game.

Schuller says the Huskies are thin and can’t afford many more injuries. But, so far, they’re winning.

Bahr and Strom have bought in.

“We knew we lost a lot of guys (from last season),” Bahr said on Tuesday. “But we’re also returning lots of guys. We play as a team. We try to win every down, take it one at a time.”

The personable young signal caller was asked if he enjoys getting to throw the football more often. “I’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’ll take it either way,” he said.

Strom, thoughtful and articulate like his quarterback, is every bit as focused, too.

“We really have to use everyone that we’ve got. Everyone has a passion for the game. Having such a big senior class, this is the last year we can play high school football,” he said.

And the defense continues to come through unabated.

“It’s not too different from last year,” said Strom. “We have a lot of returning defensive backs. It’s one of the most experienced group of defensive backs that we’ve ever had. So our job on the line is just to do our job. Our coaches tell us to play hard and play fast.”

As far as Schuller is concerned, he can’t say he’s surprised that his Huskies are undefeated and state-ranked after five games.

“You have to be able to talk about winning. And we have to believe it,” he declares.

Friday night, perhaps, Schuller will become the all-time winningest football coach at JCC. So how does he feel about it?

“It’s a big deal to me because we really value victories around here,” he said. “I tell the guys, ‘Don’t take winning for granted, being on a good team, because there are many great players who don’t get to win very often.’ ”

Schuller confessed that it’s difficult to find excellent assistant coaches in the high school ranks. So he considers himself very fortunate to have good ones to help him.

One of them, Jay Moore, is a former college linebackers coach who tackled NFL Hall of Famer Earl Campbell in the Texas state high school finals in Houston.

“When (Jay) tells you what to do, kids listen,” Schuller promised.

Campbell was a workhorse back who was best known for running through rather than around would-be tacklers with the Houston Astros, but Moore remembers getting a few licks in against him in high school.

“We took him out of the game,” said Moore, who recalls that Campbell suffered bruised ribs in the first quarter but re-entered the game later on.

Also assisting Schuller with JCC is Charlie Clarksean, a South Dakota State Hall of Famer as a defensive back; Huskies boys basketball coach Trent Sukalski, a former head coach at Marshall; and Wade Wacker, once a superstar high school quarterback for Jackson who was later drafted by major league baseball’s Minnesota Twins.

Schuller, whose only apparent personality defect is his devotion to the Detroit Lions, participated in high school football but played baseball in college because that was his better sport. He worked his way up the ladder as a prep football coach, learning at Jackson under Wade’s father, the highly successful Tyrone Wacker.

No wonder, then, that Schuller considers himself fortunate in his chosen profession and has become successful, himself, by employing a tried-and-true philosophy.

Says he: “Surround yourself with good people, and try to outwork everybody. It’s really a simple formula.”