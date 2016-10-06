Cross Country: HL-O's Knutson takes I-90

FAIRMONT --- While Heron Lake-Okabena senior veteran Logan Knutson took the lead early and stretched the gap over the muddy 5,000-meter course at Cedar Creek Park Thursday, Worthington’s young varsity squads both came through with strong team performances at the 40th annual running of the prestigious I-90 Invitational high school cross country meet.

After rains and a lightning strike put a damper on normal pre-meet warm-up routines, the skies cleared and all four races of 13-team event were held before rain started falling again shortly after the post-race awards ceremony.

“We’re thankful that we were able to get the meet in,” said long-time Fairmont head coach Bob Bonk, who also served as the meet director. “As usual, there was lots of great competition, both among several very good teams and top-notch individuals.”

Fairmont’s girls, who are Minnesota’s top-ranked Class A team, dominated Thursday, putting seven runners among the first 25 finishers, including all five of its scorers (1-2-3-8-18) for an impressive winning total of 32 points.

Later, Belle Plaine’s boys, who have received votes in the Class A poll, utilized the strength of their lead three (2-3-6) runners to repeat as team champions with a 12-point victory over a well-balanced effort by Class AA school Mankato East, 63-75.

Running ahead of the Bell Plaine trio was HL-O’s Knutson, who came through with his fourth consecutive top-eight performance at the I-90. After finishing a surprising eighth as a freshman in 2013, Knutson moved up to fifth as a sophomore and finished a close third last year.

This year, he took command early and ran alone at the front most of the way, holding off a late charge from Belle Plain’s top guys, Blue Earth Area’s Grant Strukel and Fairmont’s Nathan Willett.

“This is my favorite race,” said Knutson, who was cheered on by a large group of senior friends, many of whom witnessed their first-ever cross country meet. “At first, I thought maybe I had started a little too fast, but I felt good the whole way and think that my kick at the end was pretty good.”

Knutson’s winning time was 17:15.5, while Belle Plaine’s Kellen Bergs (17:23.2) and Kyle Siemon (17:29.3) were followed into the chute by Strukel (17:31.4) and Willett (17:34.2).