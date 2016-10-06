Cross Country: HL-O's Knutson takes I-90
Les Knutson
Daily Globe
FAIRMONT --- While Heron Lake-Okabena senior veteran Logan Knutson took the lead early and stretched the gap over the muddy 5,000-meter course at Cedar Creek Park Thursday, Worthington’s young varsity squads both came through with strong team performances at the 40th annual running of the prestigious I-90 Invitational high school cross country meet.
After rains and a lightning strike put a damper on normal pre-meet warm-up routines, the skies cleared and all four races of 13-team event were held before rain started falling again shortly after the post-race awards ceremony.
“We’re thankful that we were able to get the meet in,” said long-time Fairmont head coach Bob Bonk, who also served as the meet director. “As usual, there was lots of great competition, both among several very good teams and top-notch individuals.”
Fairmont’s girls, who are Minnesota’s top-ranked Class A team, dominated Thursday, putting seven runners among the first 25 finishers, including all five of its scorers (1-2-3-8-18) for an impressive winning total of 32 points.
Later, Belle Plaine’s boys, who have received votes in the Class A poll, utilized the strength of their lead three (2-3-6) runners to repeat as team champions with a 12-point victory over a well-balanced effort by Class AA school Mankato East, 63-75.
Running ahead of the Bell Plaine trio was HL-O’s Knutson, who came through with his fourth consecutive top-eight performance at the I-90. After finishing a surprising eighth as a freshman in 2013, Knutson moved up to fifth as a sophomore and finished a close third last year.
This year, he took command early and ran alone at the front most of the way, holding off a late charge from Belle Plain’s top guys, Blue Earth Area’s Grant Strukel and Fairmont’s Nathan Willett.
“This is my favorite race,” said Knutson, who was cheered on by a large group of senior friends, many of whom witnessed their first-ever cross country meet. “At first, I thought maybe I had started a little too fast, but I felt good the whole way and think that my kick at the end was pretty good.”
Knutson’s winning time was 17:15.5, while Belle Plaine’s Kellen Bergs (17:23.2) and Kyle Siemon (17:29.3) were followed into the chute by Strukel (17:31.4) and Willett (17:34.2).
After Belle Plaine’s Drew Hastings (17:36.8) finished sixth, Worthington freshman Adam Koller (17:39.2) and sophomore teammate Andrew Huber (17:40.2) charged to the chute impressively in places seven and eight, leading the Trojans to a solid fifth-place team performance.
“Adam and Andrew ran together and finished strong,” declared WHS head coach Cory Smidt. “It was great to see how well those two guys competed and ran by far their best times of the season.”
Martin County West/Martin Luther was third in the boys’ team standings with 102 points, followed by St. James (121), Worthington (131), Fairmont (135), Mountain Lake Area (170), HL-O (243), St. Peter (247), BEA (250), United South Central/Alden-Conger (277), Jackson County Central (367) and Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain (416).
Following the stellar lead runs of Koller and Huber, the trio of Jacob Prunty (36th overall, 34th tem scoring, 18:40.5), Jackson Bonnett (39, 37, 18:43.2) and Blaine Doeden (50, 45, 19:04.1) completed the Trojan scoring, while Tad Stewardt (52, 46, 19:10.6) and Chris Nelsen (67, 55, 19:48.8) rounded out Worthington’s top seven in the 186-runner field in the combined varsity/junior varsity race.
Mountain Lake was paced by senior Tommy Kraemer (20th, 18:11.4).
Fairmont’s Jenna Pavich (20:07.7), Iliana Ramon (20:13.1) and Sarah Krumholz (20:15.9) took the first three places in the 132-finisher combined girls’ varsity/junior varsity race over the same course.
Belle Plaine (5-10-11-12-13) also had its share of front runners, earning the second-place team medals with 51 points.
Mankato East was third with a score of 135, while Worthington (16-31-32-39-40) had a very balanced effort and finished fourth with 158 points --- ahead of nine teams.
“Our girls ran super,” praised Smidt. “To finish fourth as a team in this meet is a very good accomplishment. I was really proud of how the whole team competed.”
Leading the Trojans was freshman Sena Uli, who clocked a 16th-place time of 20:59.7.
“Sena finished ahead of some real good runners, who have been ahead of her in other meets,” Smidt said. “Getting that kind of a lead run really helps the team score.”
Backing up Uli were fine performances from the quartet of Maranda Thier (36th overall, 31st team scoring, 22:26.7), Liz Spiegelhoff (37, 32, 22:33.2), Brynne White (45, 39, 23:13.2) and Jessica Darling (46, 40, 23:15.8). Completing the Trojan top seven were Nedoh Gyi (74, 58, 24:44.4) and Hailey Cauwels (80, 61, 25:10.8).
Finishing after the Trojans in the team scoring were MCW/ML (170), JCC (180), St. Peter (193), USC/AC (200), MLA (226), BEA (239), St. James (241), M/T/G-H-EC (276) and HL-O (incomplete).
Other area girls who finished among the first 30 were HL-O’s Rachel Salentiny (17th, 21:01.4), JCC’s Jessica Christoffer (18th, 21:05.0), MLA’s Liana Blomgren (22nd, 21:12.7), HL-O’s Cheyenne Schaffer (29th, 21:49.2) and JCC’s Annika Lilliberg (30th, 21:51.9).