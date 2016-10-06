Area prep volleyball roundup

EDGERTON -- Edgerton topped Mountain Lake Area in four sets to pick up its second win of the season.

MLA put up a fight in the first set, but was unable to win it, and picked up its lone win in a close third set.

Set scores were 27-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-20.

Jordyn Smit was 20-for-20 serving with 10 points for Edgerton, while Halle Wassink was 22-of-25 with 16 points.

Wassink also had nine kills for the Dutch, while Liz Buckridge led with nine.

Chynna Berning had six blocks and Paetyn Smit had four.

Courtney Fey led Edgerton with 25 set assists.

H-BC 3, MCC 0

SLAYTON -- Hills-Beaver Creek topped Murray County Central in three sets 25-21, 25-17, 25-9.

Jasmine Lingen had eight kills for the Patriots, while Olivia Richards had seven.

Lingen also went 11-for-13 serving, while Mekayla Kolbrek was 11-for-11 with three aces.

Avery Wysong led H-BC with 12 assists, while Sidney Fick had nine blocks.

Brooklyne Miller was 13-for-14 serving with three aces and eight digs for MCC, while Riley Schmitz was 12-for-12 serving with two aces, seven digs and two blocks.

Fulda 3, Adrian 0

FULDA -- Fulda swept Adrian 25-21, 25-20, 25-22.

Millie Piper had 14 set assists and put 17-of-18 serves in play for the Raiders.

Courtney Zins had eight kills for Fulda, while Randi Tiesler had seven.

Kasey Hemeling led the Raiders with 12 digs.

Kasie Tweet was 15-for-16 serving with seven aces, and seven kills for Adrian.

Paige Bullerman was 13-for-13 serving and four kills for the Dragons.

Fulda is now 4-12.

W-WG 3, Ellsworth 0

WESTBROOK -- Makenna Takle was 28-for 28 serving with three aces, with five kills and 11 digs as Westbrook-Walnut Grove swept Ellsworth 25-9, 25-10, 25-6.

Gracie Wahl had six aces while going 16-for-16 from the service line for the Chargers.

Cassidy Mischke led W-WG with 11 kills and had a solo block, and Camryn Bunting added a solo block.

Hailee Nolte had one service ace for Ellsworth while, Hannah Kramer had two kills.

Devin Dreesen and Sierra Smith both added kills for the Panthers, and Smith had a block.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove is now 16-4 on the season and 7-1 in conference play. It plays in the Marshall Subway Classic this weekend and then takes on Heron Lake-Okabena next Thursday.

Pipestone 3, Redwood Falls 0

PIPESTONE -- Kiaya Alderson and Shelby Bloemendaal each had six kills for Pipestone as the Arrows topped Redwood Falls 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.

Kayli Borman was 15-for-15 serving with three aces and had 15 set assists.

Taylor Nesvold led with 11 digs.

Sheldon 3, S-O 0

SHELDON -- Sheldon topped Sibley-Ocheyedan in three sets, winning 25-15, 25-11, 25-18.

Nicole Johnson had eight service aces and 18 assists for the Orabs.

Katie Wagner led Sheldon with 11 kills.

Kacy Kamphoff had seven blocks for Sheldon, while Jessica Wollmuth had five.

Sheldon is now 11-15.

HLP 3, HMS 0

HARTLEY, Iowa -- Harris-Lake-Park easily topped Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in three sets 25-14, 25-19, 25-7.

Blake Gunderson was 27-for-27 serving for the Wolves with four aces.

Taylor Meyer led H-LP with 19 kills and had 12 digs, while Klyn Forbes led with 15 digs.

Tessa Ihnen had three block assists, while Bri Ihnen and Madison Brevik and Meyer each had two.