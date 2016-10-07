Prep volleyball: Trojans get good start on Subway tournament

MARSHALL -- The Worthington Trojans volleyball squad went undefeated on the first day of the Subway Classic volleyball tournament Friday in Marshall, beating Renville County West and Cedar Mountain/Comfrey to qualify for the gold bracket for today’s competition.

The Trojans topped RCW 25-23 and 25-12, then disposed of Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 25-20 and 25-16.

There were many solid performances. Abbi Mulder had 11 kills on the day while teammates Emily Shaffer, Emma Thuringer, Nyamer Diew and Maddi Woll all had six.

Mulder also had eight blocks, Anneke Weg seven and Thuringer seven.

The serving was also solid. Paige Heidebrink was 24-for-27 with 19 points and two aces, and teammate Cassidy Bruns was 20-for-20 with 12 points and one ace.

Weg had 32 set assists. Thuringer had 12 digs while Woll and Weg both contributed 11.