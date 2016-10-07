EDGERTON -- Both Edgerton/Ellsworth and Hills-Beaver Creek came into their Minnesota 9-man, Section 3 matchup on Friday night in Edgerton riding hot streaks, and the showdown between the undefeated Flying Dutchmen and one-loss Patriots promised fireworks.

It lived up to the promise.

The back-and-forth affair saw both teams score with under-two minutes to go, with E/E coming out on top 46-38.

“That was just a great high school football game between two quality teams,” Edgerton/Ellsworth head coach Andrew Fleischman said. “It’s a rivalry game and both teams left it all out on the field.”

The Dutch scored the game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds remaining in the game, when Jaden Bloemendaal ran the ball in from 25 yards out. With the game knotted up at 38, he took the handoff to the left, found a hole in the H-BC line, juked a defender out at the second level and sprinted away from the defense for his third touchdown of the game.

“It’s really exhilarating,” said Bloemendaal, who had 156 yards on 19 carries. “Just everything that happened. You don’t expect games to end like that, and when they do it’s just so much fun.”

“I was just hoping it would take a little bit longer,” Fleischman said. “We kinda felt like whoever had the ball in their hands last was gonna win. Hills has an unbelievable offense and until I saw zeros, I wasn’t comfortable.”

The E/E touchdown was an answer to a Patriots game-tying score with 1:56 to go. H-BC quarterback Zach Scholten came up clutch under pressure, completing three big passes to cover 50 yards on the game-tying drive. On fourth-and-10 from the 50-yard line, trailing 38-30, the quarterback dropped back and found Trenton Bass on a 20-yard completion. Then on the next play, Scholten dropped back again and threw a perfect 30-yard rainbow into the hands of Josh Kueter along the left sideline for a touchdown to come within two points.

Then, on the two-point try, he completed a pass to a diving Jed Burgers in the middle of the end zone to tie it up.

“We put a couple drives together when we needed to,” H-BC head coach Rex Metzger said. “We responded when we needed to. When we needed a drive, we put it together and we were able to score late, but they were able to march it down on us to finish the game out.”

After the Dutch scored their game-winning touchdown, Scholten almost did it again, completing two passes that got the Patriots to the E/E 39-yard line with four seconds to go. He dropped back and threw a pass that hit his receiver in the hands near the goal line, but the receiver could not hold on.

Scholten finished the game 10-of-19 with 132 yards and a touchdown an interception.

“They have a great team and we just came up a couple plays short,” Metzger said.

The exciting final quarter was the culmination of a game that saw both squads trade scores throughout -- including 30 points in the third quarter alone.

Both teams wanted to run the ball -- and both succeeded -- combining for 705 yards on the ground. E/E had 472, while H-BC had 233.

Blake Van Dyke was the workhorse for the Dutchmen, carrying the ball 30 times for 163 yards and a touchdown -- including 26 yards on three carries on E/E’s final drive culminating in the Bloemendaal game-winning run. Quarterback Lance Buckridge added 90 yards on 12 carries, while Mason Sluis had 67 yards and two touchdowns.

“After Mason went out in the second quarter, we needed our option game to pick us up,” Fleischman said. “And Blake did a great job, our line did a great job. They worked hard and stayed on their blocks.”

Isaiah Vis led Hills-Beaver Creek with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, including scoring runs of 44 and 40. Trenton Bass added 62 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

The Flying Dutchmen -- who came into the game ranked No. 5 in the Minnesota 9-man AP poll -- stay undefeated at 6-0. H-BC is 5-2 on the season, with its only losses coming in tight games against ranked teams E/E and Cleveland.

H-BC 0 16 14 8 -- 38E-E 8 14 16 8 -- 46