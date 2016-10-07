Area high school football roundup

LUVERNE -- Solomon Nielsen ran for four touchdowns and the Luverne Cardinals blistered St. James Area 37-7 in high school football action Friday night.

Nielsen carried for a two-yard score in the first quarter, scored from one yard away in the second and tacked on another eight-yard TD run before halftime. In the third quarter, the senior running back scored on a nine-run run for good measure.

He finished with 84 yards rushing on 15 attempts.

A 43-yard Ben Serie pass to Layne Curtis accounted for the other Luverne touchdown. The game’s final score came in the third quarter on a 27-yard field goal by the Cardinals’ Chris Jelken.

St. James Area’s only score occurred with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter on a nine-yard Sandin Skow pass to Jacob Brey. The point-after was good, giving the Saints a 7-6 lead.

After that, offense was hard to come by for the Saints, who finished with just 84 total yards (64 passing). Luverne had 374 yards of total offense with 248 coming on the ground and 126 through the air.

Luverne’s Jake Haugen completed five of six passes for 66 yards while Serie connected on five of seven for 60.

The Cardinals are 4-2 on the season.

St. James Area 7 0 0 0 -- 7Luverne 6 21 10 0 -- 37JCC 62, MCW 23

SHERBURN -- Unbeaten Jackson County Central moved to 6-0 and made head coach Tom Schuller the winningest coach all-time at the school in a one-sided win over Martin County West.

It was a good night for JCC quarterbacks.

Senior starter Easton Bahr completed five of eight passes for 166 yards and three scores -- all three to receiver Chris Gumto who found the end zone on receptions of 47, 29 and 53 yards.

Freshman quarterback Rudy Voss completed four of eight passes for 130 yards and two TDs, one to Ryan Christopher from 47 yards out and the other to Keegan Klontz covering 63 yards.

Bahr also scored in the second quarter on an 85-yard kick return. Nico Feroni scored on a 54-yard interception return in the same quarter.

JCC passed for 296 yards in the contest and finished with 392 total yards. Martin County West rushed for 227 yards and had 278 total.

Despite the loss, MCW running back Dylan Jones was outstanding, rushing 41 times for 159 yards and a touchdown.

JCC 14 35 7 6 -- 62MC West 0 8 8 7 -- 23BEA 34, Windom Area 14

WINDOM -- Blue Earth Area pulled away with 20 points in the fourth quarter for a 20-point win over host Windom Area.

The Eagles’ scores came on a 15-yard Luke Gilbertson pass to Wyatt Minion in the first quarter and a three-yard Devin Homer run in the fourth stanza.

Ryan Zamzow led Windom Area ball carriers with 14 carries for 51 yards. Minion caught three passes for 67 yards.

BEA 0 7 6 20 -- 34Windom Area 6 0 0 8 -- 14Cleveland 70, HL-O 14

HERON LAKE -- Unleashing an effective passing attack, the state-ranked (No. 4) and undefeated Cleveland Clippers scored seven touchdowns through the air, rushed for another, scored on a pass interception return and completed their night by returning the third-quarter kickoff for a touchdown.

Cleveland quarterback Carter Kopet (13-of-17 for 259 yards) tossed all seven TD passes, while Carter Brink scored three times for the 6-0 Clippers, once on a catch, once on the ground and once on the kickoff return.

HL-O (1-5) countered late in the game with a third-quarter touchdown drive, capped by Andrew Madsen’s two-yard TD.

The Wildcats scored again on a one-yard plunge by Wyatt Schumacher, which was set up by a 38-yard halfback pass from Kurt Obermoller to Schumacher. Ethan Becker passed to David Volk for the two-point conversion.

Obermoller finished with 40 yards rushing on 16 carries to lead HL-O’s offense, while Schumacher and Braden Sipe each came up with five tackles to lead the defense.

Volk and Eli Becker each intercepted passes for HL-O in the second half, with Becker returning his for 10 yards.

Madsen had a 37-yard kick return and Hunter Lubben had a 36-yard kick return negated by a penalty for a couple of other Wildcat highlights.

Cleveland 29 34 7 0 -- 70HL-O 0 0 6 8 -- 14Fulda 27, Madelia 22

MADELIA -- Rallying with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, Fulda earned a five-point victory over the Blackhawks.

With 2:56 left in the game, senior quarterback Justin Dierks capped a Fulda drive with a five-yard touchdown run and fired a pass to Dalton Slinger for a two-point conversion, but the Raiders still trailed by a point, 22-21.

Fulda’s defense stopped Madelia and the Raiders got the ball back with 49 second left. Dierks completed the drive with a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Everett with three seconds left, giving Fulda its third win of the season.

Everett, who caught seven passes for a total of 110 yards, was on the receiving end of a Dierks pass for a 21-yard TD in the second quarter. Dierks finished the night 14-of-33 for 211 yards.

John Gehl (66 yards) and Everett (40) combined for 106 yards on the ground, each carrying the ball 15 times. Gehl scored Fulda’s first touchdown on a six-yard run early in the second quarter.

Madelia (2-4) rushed for 124 yards on 43 carries and completed 7-of-14 passes for 66 yards.

Dierks and Everett each intercepted passes for Fulda and Gehl (team-leading 13 tackles) recovered a fumble. Jarred Jans (10 tackles), Everett (seven tackles) and Aldo Cardenas (quarterback sack) also had big games on defense for the Raiders (3-3).

Fulda 0 13 0 14 -- 27Madelia 8 8 6 0 -- 22RRC 35, SESM 14

LAMBERTON -- Sam Hansen rushed for 228 yards on 36 carries, leading Red Rock Central to a 21-point victory over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s. Hansen scored three touchdowns for the Falcons, including a 20-yard pass reception from quarterback Garrett Marsh. Hansen’s rushing TDs came from 31 yards out and from two yards.

Marsh was 11-of-12 passing for 226 yards and a trio of touchdowns (20, 7 and 28) as RRC displayed a diversified offense, racking up a total of 481 yards.

SESM 0 0 6 8 -- 14RRC 15 6 7 7 -- 35MLA 30, W-WG 26

MOUNTAIN LAKE --- Converting on several fourth-down situations, behind the passing arm of junior quarterback Anthony Ross, the Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers gave Mountain Lake Area a great battle. But the Wolverine (4-2) prevailed, capitalizing on some big runs by the duo of Reynaldo Capetillo and AJ Vongsy.

Capetillo scored on a 61-yarder in the first quarter and returned a kick 80 yards for touchdown in the second quarter.

Vongsy ran 73 yards for a Wolverine touchdown in the first quarter and ran the ball for a pair of two-point conversions. Vongsy finished the night with 112 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Capetillo carried the ball four times for 64 yards.

Kris Menken (four catches for 56 yards) caught a two-point conversion from Weston Osland in the first quarter and Drake Harder was on the receiving end of a 12-yard TD pass from Levi Stoesz (7-of-13 passing for 74 yards and four rushes for 25 yards) in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Quade (five-yard run), Kyle Kuehl (three-yard run), Ross (one-yard run) and Kuehl (nine-yard run) capped drives for W-WG touchdowns, while Ross added a two-point conversion run as the Chargers kept the game close.

W-WG 0 18 0 8 -- 26MLA 16 8 0 6 -- 30H-LP 33, N-F 27

LAKE PARK -- Trevor Gunderson scored four touchdowns for Harris-Lake Park as the Wolves topped Newell-Fonda 33-27.

He carried the ball 33 times for 183 yards, and had eight catches for 65 yards.

Bryce Perkins was 17-for-24 with 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Wolves. Jordan Kyle caught Perkins’ touchdown and had six catches for 76 yards.

Keegan Carpenter led the defense with 11.5 tackles, including 10 solo tackles for H-LP, while Perkins and Zach Heikens each recovered fumbles.

The Wolves stay undefeated at 7-0, while N-F falls to 5-2.

NF 13 8 0 6 -- 27H-LP 7 14 6 6 -- 33Sioux Center 22, Sheldon 21 (OT)

SHELDON, Iowa --- Alex Zoelle rushed for 99 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 10-yard run in overtime, giving the Orabs the lead.

Sioux Center, however, countered by scoring a touchdown on its possession and then --- after a bobbled snap --- the visitors won the game when the ball was handed off to a running back who bulled his way into the end zone, barely crossing the goal line for the winning point.

Sheldon quarterback Jaden Kleinhesselink was 16-of-29 for 201 yards, hitting Philip Cain 10 times for 144 yards.

The Orabs (3-4) churned out 137 yards on the ground, giving them a total of 338 yard of offense compared to Sioux Center’s total of 272 (190 rushing, 82 passing).

Sioux Center 0 0 7 7 8 -- 22Sheldon 0 6 0 8 7 -- 21Hinton 34, S-O 14

HINTON, Iowa --- Racking up a total of 340 yards, Hinton posted a 20-point win over Sibley-Ocheyedan in a game which was played closer than the final score indicates.

The Generals trailed by just one score (21-13) midway through the fourth quarter before the hosts put the verdict away with a pair of late touchdowns.

Garrett Sayler scored on a 78-yard pass play from Preston Marco for S-O’s first TD.

In the third quarter, Colvin Jenness returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for another six points. Sayler’s second extra-point kick tied the game.

Hinton, however, held the Generals without a score the rest of the night, while tallying 20 points of their own.

Marco was 12-of-33 for 161 yards. Trent Kruger caught four passes for 38 yards, while Sayler (88 yards), Colby Wagenaar (17 yards) and Jenness (4 yards) each had a pair of catches.

Wagenaar led S-O’s defense with 13 total tackles and a fumble recovery, while Cole Newman (five tackles) intercepted a pass.

S-O 0 7 7 0 -- 14

Hinton 7 7 7 13 -- 34