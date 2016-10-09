Area prep volleyball roundup

MARSHALL -- After a fast Friday start at the Marshall Subway Classic, that saw Worthington go 2-0 on the tournament’s opening day, things didn’t go so well on Day 2.

The Trojans went 1-2 on the day on their way to a seventh-place finish at the tournament.

They swept Heron Lake-Okabena 25-20, 25-21. Then fell to Central Minnesota Christian in a three set match that included a marathon second set 25-22, 29-31, 16-14.

And they lost to Montevideo 25-21, 26-24.

"Overall we played really well, we had a lot of close matches against quality teams that will give us great experience heading into the final weeks of the season," Worthington head coach Jessica Hogan said.

Anneke Weg had 80 set assists, 20 digs and 14 kills for the Trojans in the tournament.

Abbi Mulder led Worthington with 31 kills and 16 blocks, and was 41-of-49 serving with four aces, while Emma Shaffer was second in kills with 15.

Emma Thuringer had 13 blocks, 20 digs and 12 kills, while Maddi Woll led with 26 digs.

Paige Heidebrink was the Trojans leading server, putting 60-of-68 servies in play with nine aces.

Worthington is now 12-10 on the season, and hosts Fairmont today.

Luverne finishes third at Pipestone tournament

PIPESTONE -- Luverne went to a third set in all three of its matches at the Pipestone tournament on Saturday, winning two and losing one on its way to a third place finish.

The Cardinals lost the first set to Fairmont, before taking the second and third as it won 24-26, 25-13, 15-5.

Then they picked up their only loss of the tournament to Canby 25-16, 22-25, 15-9.

They wrapped up the weekend with a win over Southwest Christian in a tight match after dropping the first set 21-15, 25-22, 15-13.

Lexi Ferrell led the Cardinals with 24 digs in the tournament and was 25-of-25 serving with 12 aces.

Hailey Remme led Luverne with nine blocks, had 11 kills, and was 33-of-37 serving with four aces.

Katie Kracht had 49 digs, while Madison Crabtree had 26.

The Cardinals are 12-11 and host Pipestone on Thursday.

Host Wolves take third at H-LP tournament

LAKE PARK, Iowa -- Harris-Lake Park went 4-1 as tournament hosts this weekend, taking third in the H-LP tournament. They finished just behind first-place Central Lyon and second-place George-Little Rock.

The Wolves played close matches all weekend, as all but one of their five matches went to a third set.

They topped South Obrien 21-10, 21-17, South Obrien again 25-23, 21-17, 15-13, Rock Valley 17-21, 21-17, 15-12 and Ellsworth 21-10, 21-15. Their lone loss came to tournament runners-up George-Little Rock 21-17, 22-24, 15-6.

Taylor Meyer had 56 kills in the tournament for H-LP, while Blake Gunderson had 15, and Tessa Ihnen and Bri Ihnen each had 11.

Madison Brevik had led the Wolves with 100 set assists, while Tessa Ihnen led with six blocks.

Gunderson had 39 digs to lead H-LP, while Meyer had 35.

Harris-Lake Park is now 19-15 on the season.