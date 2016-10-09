ALEXANDRIA -- A trio of Windom Area High School seniors claimed high finishes Saturday at Arrowwood Resort, competing in the 46th Annual Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions high school cross country meet.

Only teams who have won a state team championship are eligible to compete in the elite meet, which combined schools from both Class A and Class AA into one 21-team event, divided into four races.

Windom, paired with Storden-Jeffers, claimed back-to-back Class 1A state titles in 1986 and 1987, qualifying the Eagles to participate each year. Marshall, which has won Class 2A state championships in both girls and boys cross country, was also represented at Alexandria Saturday.

Leading this year’s Eagles, who are currently ranked No. 10 in the Class A boys’ state poll, were seniors Nickolas Green and Isaac Tade. Classmate John Irwin, Windom’s best runner, missed the meet due to a family funeral.

Green ran the 5,000-meter course in an exceptional time of 16:56.8 and placed an impressive 32nd -- out of 150 varsity finishers. Tade came on strong at the end of the race and finished 38th, clocked at 17:04.7.

“It was really exciting to see Nick get that sub-17-minute time,” said Eagles’ head coach Melissa Pletcher. “Isaac had a fast finishing kick and moved up several places. Both of them did great, competing among a bunch of awesome runners.”

A trio of Mounds View (Class AA) runners claimed the top three places, running fast times of 16:09.2, 16:09.3 and 16:11.7, respectively.

Marshall’s first two runners were senior Chase VanKeulen (31st, 16:56.2) and junior Noah Versaevel (47th, 17:13.8).

In the team scoring, Windom and Marshall each scored 402 points -- but the Eagles won the sixth-runner tiebreaker and finished in 15th with the Tigers taking 16th. Mounds View had a winning score of 41, while Class AA perennial power Stillwater was second with 69 points.

Completing Windom’s scoring were senior Jae Carlson (98th, 18:03.3), freshman Patrick Green (111, 18:18.9) and junior Daniel Green (123, 18:30.8), along with junior AJ Fauglid (129, 18:56.2), who finished eight places ahead of Marshall’s sixth runner.

Windom’s girls were paced by the senior veteran Christianna Green, a three-time state-meet qualifier, who placed 53rd overall -- out of 135 finishers -- with a fine time of 20:34.3.

Marshall’s girls finished second with 79 points, behind Willmar’s winning low score of 36.

Leading the fourth-ranked (Class AA) Tigers were senior Claire Boersma (fourth, 18:29.3), freshman Natalee Sample (sixth, 18:46.7), sophomore Kaia Sueker (12th, 19:01.4) and junior Morgan Radel (19th, 19:26.4).