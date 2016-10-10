Area prep volleyball roundup

WINDOM -- Windom flew by Heron Lake-Okabena in three sets, topping them 25-15, 25-15, 25-10.

Halle Jackson had 19 set assists and was a perfect 14-for-14 serving for the Eagles.

Porsha Porath led Windom with 14 kills, while Becca Hacker had seven and Madison Maras had six.

Hacker was also 14-for-16 serving with three aces, had a team-high 11 digs, and 12 sets.

Victoria Christoffer had three solo blocks and four block assists for Windom, while Mauriss Isaacs had two solo block and two block assists.

Kiana Leighty led the Wildcats with seven kills, while Sam Obermoller led with 14 digs.

Gabby Stenzel was 8-of-9 serving with an ace, and had 10 digs.

Brooke Freking had 10 set assists, while Tessla Crowell had eight for HL-O.

Windom moves to 18-8 on the season and moves on to a big-time showdown with Jackson County Central today. If Windom beats JCC, they secure the conference championship.

“This one’s for all the marbles,” Windom head coach Ron Wendorff said. “We don’t get to play for this all the time with marshall in the mix every year.”

JCC 3, BEA 0

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central swept right by Blue Earth Area, topping them 25-18, 25-12, 25-21.

Emily Paplow led the Huskies from the service line, putting 21-of-21 serves in play with three aces, while Lacey Wacker and Natalie Neal were both 11-for-11.

Abby Benson led JCC with 13 kills, while Lacey Wacker had 12.

Lauren Murphy had 20 set assists, while Wacker and Benson each had 19.

Wacker and Benson each also had seven digs.

Tiara Menke had three blocks for the Huskies.

JCC is now 17-4 heading into its big matchup with Windom.

Pipestone 3, MCC 0

SLAYTON -- Pipestone topped Murray County Central in three straight sets, winning 25-17, 25-13, 25-23.

Tori Wieneke had two ace serves and 10 set assists for MCC, Brooklyne Miller had a team-high 16 set assists.

Mallor Loosbrock was 17-of-17 serving with an ace and eight kills for the Rebels.

Elise Rohrer had 12 kills, 11 digs and a block, while Alyssa Groves had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks for MCC.