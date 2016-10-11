Area prep volleyball roundup

EDGERTON -- Fulda put a fight but lost to Edgerton in five sets in high school volleyball action on Tuesday.

Edgerton won the first two sets 25-12, 25-18, but Fulda climbed their way back out of the 2-0 hole, winning the third and fourth sets 25-20, 25-21. The Flying Dutchmen came out on top in the deciding fifth set 15-8 to seal the victory.

Edgerton’s Halle Wassink’s two blocks gave her 200 for her career

Chynna Berning had 14 kills and four blocks for the Dutch, while Lauren Sankey had 11 kills and 24 digs.

Courtney Fey led edgerton with 22 set assists, and Jordyn Smit was 29-of-29 serving with, and had 21 digs.

Fulda’s Bailey Wagner was perfect from the service line, going 15-for-15 and adding eight kills.

Millie Piper had 20 set assists for the Raiders, with three service aces, while Kasey Hermeling had nine digs.

Edgerton faces off with Ellsworth on Thursday.

H-BC 3, RRC 1

LAMBERTON -- Hills-Beaver Creek topped Red Rock Central in four sets, as RRC won the third set.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17.

Rachel Kedl, Ramsey Piotter Hannah DeCock each had 10 kills for RRC.

Kennedi Jansen led the Falcons from the service line, putting 20-of-21 serves in play with four aces, while Brittany Bierl was a perfect 14-for-14 with two aces.

Kennedi Jansen led RRC with 18 set assists, while Kyra Osland had nine.

Vanessa Kedl had one solo block and three block assists, and Rachel Keld had six block assists.

Jaz Lingen led the Patriots with 16 kills and four service aces, while Sid Fick had 11 kills and was 15-of-16 serving.

Avery Wysong led H-BC with 22 set assists, while Mekayla Kolbrek had 18.

Ashley Esselink had 10 blocks for the Patriots.

Red Rock Central is now 12-11 and wraps regular season play on Monday at home against Fulda.

HL-O 3, MLA 0

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Kiana Leighty had a team-best 20 digs and was 15-for-17 serving with two aces to lead Heron Lake-Okabena to a sweep over Mountain Lake Area.

Game scores were 29-27, 25-14, 25-20.

Gabrielle Stenzel was 12-for-14 serving with three aces and had 13 digs to lead the Wildcats. Brooke Freking had 18 set assists and Tessla Crowell had 15. Hailey Leipold finished with 10 digs for HL-O and Brianna Hinkeldey collected nine kills in the match.

The Wildcats improve to 12-13 overall and 6-2 in the Red Rock Conference. They will host Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday.

SWC 3, Adrian 0

ADRIAN -- Southwest Christian topped Adrian in three, winning 25-5, 25-20, 25-23.

Miah Kunkel led the Dragons with seven kills and three blocks.

Kasie Tweet was 10-of-1 serving with an ace and had four kills for Adrian.

Lexi Slater had 10 digs for the Dragons,while Paige Bullerman was 10-of-12 serving with an ace.

Next up for Adrian is a matchup with Mountain Lake Area on Thursday.

MCC 3, Ellsworth 0

ELLSWORTH -- Each set got closer as Murray County Central swept Ellsworth 25-6, 25-12, 25-16.

Brooklyne Miller was 26-for-27 serving with seven aces to lead Murray County Central. She also had 17 set assists. Hailey Swanson had three ace serves, while Riley Schmitz had 16 digs and four blocks. Amanda Muecke had eight digs. Elise Rohrer led the Rebels with 14 kills, while Alyssa Groves had six kills and five blocks. Mallory Loosbrock had six kills.

Hannah Kramer led the Panthers with nine kills.

Hailee Nolte had three aces for Ellsworth, while Devin Dreesen had one ace and three kills.

T-M-B 3, CMCS 0

PRINSBURG -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton improved to 23-6 overall and 11-0 in the Camden Conference with a sweep over Central Minnesota Christian.

Game scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-11.

Sydney Lanoue had 12 kills and seven digs, while Kendra Ludeman had nine kills and was a perfect 10-for-10 serving. Sidney Karbo had seven kills and was 10-for-11 serving with three aces to go with eight digs and two blocks. Evelyn Dolan added six kills, and two blocks, while Gabbie Gervais had 38 set assists and was 20-for-21 serving with eight aces. Kaylee Kirk had eight digs and was 8-for-9 serving with two aces.

The Panthers host Marshall Oct. 20.

H-LP splits with CCE, Hinton

EVERLY, Iowa -- Harris-Lake Park earned a split with a win over Clary Central-Everly and a loss to Hinton.

Both matches were sweeps.

The Wolves (20-15) defeated CCE 25-19, 25-6 and 25-9 before falling to Hinton 25-10, 25-10, 25-13.

Taylor Meyer led H-LP with 29 kills on the night, while Blake Gunderson had eight and Brianne Ihnen had six. Madison Brevik (three ace serves) had 24 set assists, while Tessa Ihnen had 14. Tessa Ihnen (four ace serves) and Gunderson each had 13 digs, while Meyer had 11 and McKenzie Heikens (three ace serves) had 10.

H-LP hosts Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Tuesday in the first round of playoffs.