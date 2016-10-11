Prep volleyball: JCC forces 3-way tie for conference title

JACKSON -- It just had to be -- there was no way to get around it -- that a Jackson County Central/ Windom Area volleyball showdown with a conference championship at stake HAD to involve a drama.

Toward the end of Tuesday’s match in Jackson, it looked momentarily as if this was to be an anti-climactic night. JCC won the first two games 25-18 and 25-21 and led the Eagles 23-20 in the third game. When the Eagles rallied to tie at 24-24, and then take a lead at 25-24, the Huskies’ smooth road suddenly became tenuous.

But up stepped Alexa Palmer.

JCC’s recovery actually began after her teammate, Tiara Menke, drilled an ace hit that kept Windom Area from completing its comeback and tied the score 25-25. Palmer, 5-10 senior hitter, delivered another ace hit and it was 26-25 for JCC. Teammate Abby Benson’s hit was long, however, and it was tied again, 26-26. Moments later, Palmer’s ace hit caught nothing but floor, and JCC led again, 27-26. Palmer got the game-winner, too, on a spike off the hands of a Windom Area defender.

The Huskies’ 3-0 victory ended with a 28-26 third game, and with it, the Big South Conference ended in a three-way tie between JCC, Windom Area and Marshall. A win by the Eagles would have given them the title outright, but the Huskies were having none of that on their own floor.

“I actually was a little nervous,” Palmer admitted about Windom Area’s third-game comeback. “I tried to push through and overcome it. I just wanted to get it finished and go out with fire. And that’s what we did. I’ve been waiting for this game the last three weeks.”

On Oct. 6, an inspired Windom Area team gave Marshall its only conference loss, in Windom. Jackson County Central may have enjoyed a slight advantage being on its home court on Tuesday, but then … this is JCC/Windom Area, and that’s inspiration enough.

“It was a great volleyball match. I was excited and the girls were excited,” said JCC head coach Deidre Wierson. “I just thought if we came out with fire …”

Palmer finished with nine kills for the winners. Lacey Wacker, who also had 10 digs to go along with 26 set assists, had 10 kills. Benson, who led the team with 17 digs and five blocks, also led with 14 kills. Emily Paplow was 20-for-20 serving with three aces.

“They did come back at the end,” Palmer said. “And we had to come back even harder.”

Windom Area seemed just a tad off its mark for most of Tuesday’s match. It trailed by three or four points most of the way, scrapped to pull back within striking distance, but was unable to sustain any momentum. Late in the third game, just when JCC sensed final victory, the Eagles pulled into a tie when Benson made a hit into the net. Another Benson mis-hit into the net gave Windom Area its 25-24 lead before Menke’s ace evened the score and set up Palmer as the closer.

Wierson said serving was key to the final result.

“We definitely needed to serve aggressively and we had to pay attention to their big players, (outside hitter Porsha) Porath, and No. 9, (Madison) Maras on the outside, too,” said the coach.

Porath, Windom Area’s outstanding 6-1 junior hitter, finished with six kills, as did teammate Becca Hacker. Victoria Christoffer led the Eagles with seven kills.

Halle Jackson had 13 set assists while Maras and Hacker had 16 and 15 digs, respectively. Jackson was 10-for-11 at the service line for one ace. But that was the only service ace Windom Area could muster, and head coach Ron Wendorff said too many of his team’s serves went awry.

“We missed at really inopportune times,” he said.

“It’s still a great accomplishment for these kids (to share the conference title),” Wendorff said. “They battled right to the last point. You can’t ask for more than that.”