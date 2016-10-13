Prep volleyball: Minneota, T-M-B top seeds in 3A

In both halves, tournament action begins on Oct. 24. First-round games in the north will have Renville County West (9) vs. Lakeview (8) in Cottonwood, Dawson-Boyd (12) at Canby (5), Lac qui Parle Valley (10) at Yellow Medicine East (7) and Hendricks (11) at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (6).

Minneota, MACCRAY (2) and Wabasso (3) have first-round byes.

In the south, first-round games will see Edgerton (9) at Murray County Central (8), Ellsworth (12) at Red Rock Central (5), Fulda (10) at Southwest Christian (7) and Adrian (11) at Heron Lake-Okabena (6).

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Windom Area (2) and Hills-Beaver Creek (3) have first-round byes.

South bracket quarterfinal games are set for Oct. 28 at Windom and Tracy. The semifinals are Nov. 1 at Worthington. The south championship is 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

North and south champions will meet for the section championship Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at SMSU in Marshall.