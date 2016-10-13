Prep football: Battle of undefeateds on tap

But the game that has much of southwest Minnesota talking will occur in Jackson as the Jackson County Central Huskies host Big South Conference foe Redwood Valley. The two squads play in different classes (JCC in AAA and Redwood Valley in AA), but they bring undefeated records into tonight’s contest.

Jackson County Central (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in AAA. Redwood Valley (6-0) is ranked No. 4 in AA.

Last week, the Cardinals defeated Pipestone Area 21-7 behind a three-touchdown effort by quarterback Mitch Irlbeck (11-19 passing for 198 yards and a score, and 12 carries for 50 yards and two scores). Redwood Valley forced six PA turnovers in the game.

Redwood head coach Matt Lundeen says his team, which is not large but quick, is balanced offensively and sturdy on defense. The Cards have not allowed more than 20 points in any game this season.

JCC presents his team an intriguing challenge, said Lundeen.

“The thing about Jackson is, they’re always going to play extremely physical. They’re physical defensively and they’re physical offensively. The question is how well we stand up to that,” he explained.

Jackson County Central, led by veteran quarterback Easton Bahr, a stable of dependable receivers and aggressive offensive and defensive fronts, is not clobbering opponents like it did last year in setting a new school record for points scored. But the Huskies are coming off a 62-23 victory over Martin County West.

The Worthington/Waseca clash features a 3-3 Trojan team against a 5-1 Bluejays team. The Trojans are coming off consecutive losses 64-0 to Marshall and 20-17 to Fairmont and the Jays have won four straight.

In last week’s game, Waseca shut out New Ulm 26-0 while piling up 250 rushing yards and giving up just 77.

Currently, Worthington sits in the No. 4 position among the six teams in District 3AAA, and a win against Waseca would all but assure the Trojans a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The district’s top two teams (Jackson County Central and Fairmont today) earn first-round playoff byes while seeds three and four (Luverne and Worthington currently) host playoff openers.