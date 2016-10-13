Prep volleyball roundup: Trojans give Marshall a tough test

The Tigers won, but had to rally from a 1-1 tie. After winning the first game 25-17 and losing the second 21-25, the host team won a very tight third game 25-23 before prevailing in the fourth, 25-12.

“We just believe that we’re a team in the area to be reckoned with, and we just played our game,” said WHS head coach Jessica Hogan.

Aggressive serving was an integral part of the Trojans’ game plan. They put 74 of 78 serves in play for 95 percent accuracy, with five aces.

But in the end, the Tigers proved too tough, and the victory clinched their stake in a three-way tie with Windom Area and Jackson County Central for the Big South championship.

On Thursday, Maddi Woll put 12 of 12 serves in play for Worthington and had four points. Teammate Anneke Weg was 20-for-20 with 12 points and two aces.

Woll also shone at the net, with seven kills. Weg had 24 set assists and 12 digs. Abbi Mulder added 10 kills and seven blocks to the Trojans’ efforts while Emma Thuringer put down seven kills and five blocks. Jasmine Williams was credited with 11 digs.

Hogan said her team had to be aware of outstanding Marshall hitter Ashtin Hmielewski, and they were. Despite the loss, the Trojans came away feeling ready to take anything on.

“We’re playing very well right now, and that’s the main thing,” she said.

OKABENA -- Westbrook-Walnut Grove found itself trailing two games to none against Heron Lake-Okabena in a Red Rock Conference match.

However, the Chargers rallied with a 27-25 victory in Game 3 and then took the final two sets to earn the victory.

Game scores were 20-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-11.

Cassidy Mischke had 20 kills to lead the Chargers, who improve to 20-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Brittany Erickson added 16 kills and was 19-for-19 serving with two aces. Talitha Horkey led the serving effort by going 14 for 18 with six aces, while Emma Woelber filled the stat sheet. She was 18-for-20 serving with four aces to go with 25 digs and 40 set assists. Grace Woelber led the defensive effort with 40 digs.

Brooke Freking was 26-for-27 serving with seven aces to go with 21 set assists for the Wildcats (12-14, 6-3). Tessla Crowell was 14-for-16 serving with five aces and she also had 19 set assists. Kiana Leighty had 13 kills and 37 digs, while Brianna Hinkeldey had 12 kills and four blocks. Gabrielle Stenzel added 32 digs.

ELLSWORTH -- Halle Wassink and Chynna Berning were perfect in the serving department and Edgerton Public swept Ellsworth on scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-8.

Wassink was 12-for-12 at the line with two aces while Berning was 10-for-10. Wassink also came up with nine kills while Berning had six.

Courtney Fey had 25 set assists and nine digs for the Flying Dutchmen, and teammate Liz Buckridge had 13 digs and six kills.

For Ellsworth, Sierra Smith contributed an ace serve and also delivered five kills. Devin Dreesen and Hannah Kramer had three and two kills, respectively.

EDGERTON -- Freshman outside hitter Jazlynn Prins led host Southwest Christian to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-17 win over Murray County Central.

Prins put 26 of 27 serves in play for four aces. She also had 18 digs -- 12 which went for points.

Teammate Chantel Groen contributed 15 kills in the Eagles’ effort while Leah Buys had 20 set assists. Sydney Van Hulzen had eight kills and five blocks. And Emily DeGroot added seven kills.

Brooklyne Miller was 15-for-15 serving for MCC, while Alyssa Groves and Mallory Loosbrock each had three blocks. Elise Rohrer had four kills.

LUVERNE -- Pipestone Area earned a sweep over Luverne in a Big South Conference matchup.

Game scores were 25-16, 26-24, 25-20.

Kami Sawtelle had nine kills to lead Luverne (12-12), while Hailey Remme had eight kills and Lexi Ferrell had six. Ariel DeBeer was 13-for-14 serving with two aces, while Remme and Katie Kracht were each 10-for-10 serving.

DeBeer finished with 28 set assists, while Kracht had 13 digs and Madison Crabtree and Remme each had nine.

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Kasie Tweet had eight kills and was 17-for-17 serving with two aces as Adrian won three straight against Mountain Lake Area, 25-10, 25-15 and 25-20.

Kiah Kunkel had seven kills and 14 digs for the Dragons. Paige Bullerman added seven kills and was 15-for-17 serving with three aces. And Lexi Slater had 15 digs.

BEAVER CREEK -- Jasmine Lingen had 17 kills to lead Hills-Beaver Creek past Fulda 25-10, 25-19, 25-11.

Avery Van Roekel had nine kills and five blocks for the Patriots, while Sidney Fick had seven kills. Avery Wysong 23 set assists, while Mekayla Kolbrek had 16 set assists.

Fulda’s Bailey Wagner had four kills, while Kasey Hermeling had eight digs. Camryn Baumhoefner had four blocks, while Millie Piper was 10-for-10 serving with two aces.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Senior libero Erin Schwarzkopf played a strong match for host Sibley-Ocheyedan, saving a lot of balls defensively while putting nine of nine serves in play. She had 14 digs on the night, but the Generals were beaten by MOC/Floyd Valley in three games.

Scores were 25-12, 25-10 and 25-12.

Toni Lonneman was 10-for-10 in attacks and had seven kills for Sibley-Ocheyedan. She also had eight digs and two assist blocks.

The Generals played without one of their best athletes, Jill Berkland, who is nursing an injury.

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Katie Wagner and Kacy Kamphoff combined for 30 kills as Sheldon earned a sweep over Okoboji.

Game scores were 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.

Wagner finished with a team-high 16 kills, while Kamphof added 14. Wagner had three ace serves and five blocks, while Kamphoff also had five blocks. Nicole Johnson had 29 set assists and Bailey Elgersma added five blocks. Tayler Weber led the Orabs with nine digs, while Bryn Groff had eight.