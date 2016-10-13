Prep football: Rebels bring it all

The win likely means MCC will play at home in the first round of the section playoffs.

“Winning this game means another game on this field as a senior,” Rebels linebacker Mason Whitehead said. “I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m extremely excited for it. We brought it all tonight.”

The Knights -- who only have 25 players on the roster -- played without starting quarterback Cooper Hansen and starting running back Tate Thooft, and had only 20 players suit up. And the lack of depth showed as MCC controlled the game.

“Obviously R-T-R is a little bit banged up, but they’re still a respectable football team, and I know they’re gonna be ready for the playoffs,” MCC head coach Patrick Freeman said. “This is the start of our journey. This is playoffs for us now and we have to be playing our best.”

The Rebels’ defense dominated R-T-R, holding it to only 69 yards from scrimmage on 52 plays, with 61 yards coming on the ground and eight through the air. MCC forced four turnovers in the game, as Whitehead had a fumble recovery and an interception, while Matt McNab and Raiden Thunderhawk each recovered fumbles of their own. Whitehead led the Rebels with eight total tackles. McNab had the rare opportunity for an offensive and defensive lineman to score a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

“I was not expecting to get that (interception),” Whitehead said. “That was a crucial turnover. It shut down their spirits, which was incredibly helpful.”

On offense, MCC racked up 460 rushing yards, with both Zach Aanenson and Kellan Johnson going over 100. Aanenson had 16 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including a 66-yard score, while Johnson had eight carries for 125 yards, with a 43-yard touchdown run. Ethan Swanson added 48 yards and Patrick Platt had 43.

“We had a lot of great blocks on the outside,” Aanenson said. “When I see a hole that big, I just run through it. I was so tired at the end (of the 65-yard run), but it was so worth it.”

The Rebels opened the scoring with 6:58 to go in the first quarter, when Aanenson scored the first of his three touchdowns on a handoff up the middle from three yards out. The touchdown came on the second play of the Rebels drive that started on the 25-yard line following a fumble recovery by Whitehead on R-T-R’s first play from scrimmage.

Then, after an RTR drive that netted minus-2 yards, Aanenson scored a 65-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. He took an off-tackle handoff to the left, ran through a gaping hole in the line, and followed his downfield blocking to the edge, where he sprinted down the left sideline for a score. The Rebels put 14 points on the board before the Knights gained positive yards.

Aanenson added another rushing score, while Cole Bassett, McNab, Kellan Johnson, Dakota Thunderhawk and Mason Woldt all crossed the goal line.

Murray County Central moves to 4-3 on the season with the win, and move on to a matchup at 3-3 Lac qui Parle Valley on Wednesday. R-T-R -- who came into the game ranked third in the section -- fall to 3-4 and have 3-4 Canby on deck.

RTR 0 0 0 0 -- 0MCC 14 20 15 6 -- 55