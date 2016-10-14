Prep football roundup: Fulda, E/E win in routs

Everett scored on runs of 25 and 27 yards as the Raiders averaged more than 12 yards per carry in the game (23 carries, 286 yards).

Jon Gehl had nine carries for 48 yards and scored on runs of seven and 14 yards. Dalton Slinger had six carries for 76 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown scamper.

As effective as the Raiders were on the ground, quarterback Justin Dierks had just as much success. He was 9-for-18 passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns. He threw two scores to Ben White (24 yards, 16 yards), and two touchdowns to Aron Hulstein (eight yards, 32 yards).

White finished with three receptions for 67 yards, while Hulstein had two for 40. Levi Spittle hauled in a 30-yard reception.

Defensively, Aldo Cardenas had three tackles for loss, while White had an interception. Austin Thier had 14 tackles and a half sack, while Eli Gonzalez and Gehl each had 12 stops. Everett made 10 stops and recovered a fumble.

Fulda improves to 4-3 and will be at Hills-Beaver Creek Wednesday.

GHECT 6 8 0 6 -- 20Fulda 13 19 27 0 -- 59

WESTBROOK -- Mason Sluis ran for two touchdowns and the connection of Landon Buckridge to Jaden Bloemendaal was good for two more scores as Edgerton/Ellsworth defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Sluis had nine carries for 129 yards and scored on runs of 40 and 35 yards.

Buckridge completed four of six passes for 101 yards, including touchdown passes of 35 and 31 yards, both of which went to Bloemendaal. Buckridge also had a 50-yard touchdown run.

Tannan Groen had seven carries for 103 yards for the Flying Dutchmen, who rushed for 425 yards as a team.

Defensively, Jake Huisken had an interception return for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

W-WG’s touchdown came on a two-yard pass from Anthony Ross to Andrew Quade in the third quarter.

Ross completed 18 of 27 passes for 149 yards. Quade had nine receptions for 55 yards, while Nathan Ross had three catches for 55 yards. Yeng Xiong had four receptions for 25 yards. Quade had 41 yards rushing and nine tackles. Kyle Keuhl had a team-best 10 stops, while Xiong had eight.

W-WG (2-5) is at Nicollet on Wednesday, while E/E hosts Cleveland in a matchup of teams with identical 7-0 records.

E/E 14 22 20 8 -- 64W-WG 0 0 6 0 -- 6

NEW ULM -- Red Rock Central’s offense started the game with a nine-minute drive. However, after that drive stalled at the Minnesota Valley Lutheran 4-yard line, the Chargers went 96 yards in five plays to take a 6-0 lead.

That was the last score the Falcons would give up.

RRC scored 22 points in the second quarter and the defense came up with a pair of interceptions late to seal the victory.

Sam Hansen had 36 carries for 246 yards and a 24-yard touchdown for the Falcons, who improve to 5-2 this year. Jared Schroepfer had 13 carries for 66 yards and a six-yard touchdown, while Garrett Marsh completed eight of 16 passes for 123 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown strike to Cole Pankonin. Pankonin also recorded a safety.

Defensively, Taylor Bunting had two fourth-quarter interceptions for RRC.

RRC 0 22 0 0 -- 22 New Ulm 6 0 0 0 -- 6

ADRIAN -- A little defense created some offense for the Adrian Dragons against Lac qui Parle Valley.

Dakota John had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the second quarter to give the Dragons a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Alex Loosbrock scored the other two touchdowns for the Dragons, who improve to 5-2 overall.

Loosbrock had a two-yard run with three minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter before John’s score with 1:19 remaining. Dominiq Canales converted both PATs.

Loosbrock found paydirt from three yards out in the fourth to seal the victory.

Frank Serrao had 31 carries for 130 yards, while Nick Harder had 55 yards rushing on 15 carries for Adrian. Loosbrock threw for 35 yards. Defensively, Dylan Gyberg and Zach Bierman each had 10 tackles, as they held LQPV to 165 yards of offense. Adrian finished with 305 total yards, with 270 of those yards on the ground.

LQPV 0 0 0 0 --0 Adrian 0 14 0 6 -- 20

NICOLLET -- Racking up 506 yards of offense and scoring eight touchdowns, Hills-Beaver Creek rolled to a decisive victory over the Nicollet Raiders.

Leading the H-BC offense was senior running back Isaiah Vis, who churned out 226 yards rushing on 15 carries. Vis scored four touchdowns for the Patriots, including a 93-yard burst in the first half.

H-BC senior quarterback Zach Scholten, who was 4-of-4 on extra-point kicks, completed 5-of-9 passes for 83 yards.

Junior running back Trenton Bass (10 carries for 50 yards, two catches for 31 yards) capped two H-BC drives with touchdown runs of six and four yards, respectively.

Sophomore running back Hunter Bork ran for a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter and freshman quarterback Easton Harnack connected with classmate Jax Wysong on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the same quarter. Wysong finished with two catches for 43 yards.

Defensivley, the Patriots were led by sophomores Bailey Susie (seven tackles and an interception) and Luke LaRock (four tackles and a fumble recovery), while senior Dylan Forshey stopped a Nicollet drive with a pass interception.

The Raiders (1-6) scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter.

H-BC 24 21 15 0 -- 60 Nicollet 0 0 7 0 -- 7

WINDOM -- Windom Area moved to 2-5 on the season as junior running back Wyatt Minion carried 17 times for 123 and scored on a 52-yard pass from quarterback Luke Gilbertson.

The Eagles got their first score in the first quarter on a one-yard Devin Homer run. Then on the last play of the half, Homer scored again on a one-yard carry.

Minion scored next. Windom Area also got touchdowns on a 28-yard pass from Gilbertson to Dalton Smith and a 19-yard blocked punt return by Dylan Colbert. The punt was blocked by Alex Borsgard.

Final totals had Windom Area with 295 yards rushing and 140 through the air compared with St. James Area’s 134 rushing and 18 passing. Minion had 99 yards in receptions, with three catches.

St. James Area 0 0 0 7 -- 7Windom Area 6 8 6 14 -- 34

BLUE EARTH -- Logan Jahnke threw three touchdowns to lead Blue Earth Area past Luverne.

Jahnke completed 10 of 18 passes for 173 yards and threw scoring strikes of 13, 11 and 52 yards. He also rushed for 102 yards on 12 carries for BEA, which improves to 4-3 this season.

Luverne’s lone touchdown came on a 12 yard run by Solomon Nielsen in the second quarter.

Ben Serie completed eight of 15 passes for 118 yards for the Cardinals, while Nielsen finished with 44 yards rushing. Kasyn Kruse added 63 yards of total offense (32 rushing, 31 receiving)

Jake Haugen caught three passes for 43 yards.

Luverne 0 7 0 0 -- 7Blue Earth Area 7 7 0 6 -- 20

HERON LAKE -- Madelia trailed Heron Lake-Okabena 24-6 at the half but outscored the Wildcats 30-0 in the second half.

Matt Baumgartner rushed 14 times for 172 yards for Madelia (3-4) and scored a touchdown. Teammate Jordan Osborne rushed 13 times for 132 yards and three TDs. Josh Sletta caught Baumgartner’s touchdown pass from 73 yards away.

Baumgartner completed three of 12 passes for 112 yards on the night.

For HL-O (1-6), David Volk completed 14 of 25 passes with a touchdown, and rushed seven times for 34 yards and a score. Kurt Obermoller rushed 22 times for 94 yards and Andrew Madsen carried 15 times for 68 yards and a score.

Madelia had 439 total yards.

Madelia 0 6 22 8 -- 36HL-O 8 16 0 0 -- 24

SHELDON, Iowa -- Alex Zoelle made sure he and his fellow seniors won their last home game.

A senior for Sheldon, Zoelle ran for 109 yards and scored three times as the Orabs won in their final home game of the 2016 season.

Zoelle scored from two yards out, two yards out and four yards out as the Orabs jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Jaden Kleinhesselink had an 11-yard run and a two-yard run in the game. He also connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Philip Cain.

Kleinhesselink completed 10 passes for 217 yards and ran for 38. Cain had four receptions for 95 yards, while Tyler Merley had three receptions for 47 yards.

Tyler Lode led the defensive effort with two interceptions.

Sheldon finishes up its regular season Friday at Cherokee.

Pocahontas Area 0 0 8 8 -- 16Sheldon 7 13 15 7 -- 42

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Cole Newman had a 38-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter for Sibley-Ocheyedan, but the West Lyon defense didn’t allow much else as the Generals fell to the Wildcats.

Preston Marco completed seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown for S-O, while Colby Wagenaar had four receptions for 22 yards. Hunter DeJong had eight carries for 45 yards.

Garrett Sayler had 12 total tackles, while Thomas Doeden had a fumble recovery. DeJong had 16 total tackles and had a half a sack with Matt Naig. Wagenaar had 13 tackles.

S-O (3-5) is at Hull, Western Christian Friday.

West Lyon 21 7 7 6 -- 41Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 0 0 7 -- 7

RUTHVEN, Iowa -- Harris-Lake Park moved its record to 8-0 with a narrow win against Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire, showing balance between the run and the pass.

The Wolves rushed for 184 yards and passed for 112.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins threw for two touchdowns to Jordan Kyle from four and 31 yards out. The other score was turned in by Trevor Gunderson on a three-yard carry.

Gunderson carried 35 times for 157 yards overall. Perkins completed seven of 17 passes for 112 yards, with one interception. Kyle caught five aerials for 73 yards and Cale Hellinga caught two for 39.

Keegan Carpenter was in on 12 tackles for the H-LP defense. Brett Sohn was in on nine and a half, and Shane Nelson had two tackles for loss.

GTRA rushed for 190 yards and passed for 55.

H-LP 0 7 6 6 -- 19GTRA 0 8 0 6 -- 14