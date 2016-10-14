The No. 2 AAA Huskies dictated the flow of the game, controlling the ball on offense and containing the No. 4 AA Cardinals’ strong passing attack on defense.

“It was a special thing going against an undefeated team,” JCC head coach Tom Schuller said. “(Redwood Valley head coach) Matt Lundeen and I are always competitive. We’ve been pointing toward this game for a couple of weeks. We wanted to test ourselves and see where we’re at against a ranked opponent and I think this is the best game we’ve played all year.”

The game’s opening drive was a sign of things to come for the Huskies. They received the opening kickoff and proceeded to put together a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ate up 5 minutes and 3 seconds and culminated in a 4-yard touchdown run up the gut by Jacob Tvinnereim. Ten of JCC’s 12 plays on the drive were runs, as Tvinnereim and Nico Feroni split carries on the march.

“I just kept running hard, it didn’t matter where we were on the field,” Tvinnereim said. “I just wanted to do it for the team. The offensive line got really good push out there, and I followed the holes they gave me.”

The Huskies leaned on the running game for the remainder of the game as it racked up 350 yards. Tvinnereim had 131 yards and four scores, while Feroni had 18 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Easton Bahr kept five runs for himself for 44 yards.

The passing attack behind Bahr was effective, but wasn’t needed much. The quarterback was 8-for-11 passing for 130 yards in the game and connected on passes of 35 and 38 yards to Feroni, who had three catches for 82 yards. The second long completion was a key play on JCC’s third touchdown drive.

On third-and-14 from the Redwood Valley 34-yard line, Bahr found Feroni on a go route up the seam to extend the drive. Three plays later, with 1:15 to go in the first half Tvinnereim dragged the Cardinals defense over the goal-line for a six yard score -- his second of the game -- to put JCC ahead 21-0.

“We were balanced early and then when we got ahead -- the fat guys like to run the ball,” Schuller said. “They convinced me to

As well as the Huskies’ defense played, the Redwood Valley passing attack is too good to hold down completely. Cardinals’ quarterback Mitchell Irlbeck was 11-for-19 with 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The touchdown -- Redwood Valley’s only score of the night -- came on a 26-yard pass to Bailey Sommers, who had three catches for 49 yards.

On fourth-and-two from the 26-yard line, Irlbeck took a deep drop under pressure and threw a ball sky high to Sommers. The receiver separated from his cover man and run under the pass around the 10 and dove into the end zone to bring the score to 21-7 on the first drive of the second half.

“The one touchdown they got on fourth down, we were in goal line defense,” Schuller said. “We were gonna make them throw the ball, and they did. That guy goes up and gets it. You’ve got to tip your hat to them, they’ve got some tremendous athletes on the perimeter. To hold those guys to seven points was tremendous.”

It was all Huskies from there, as Tvinnereim scored two more touchdowns, and the defense continued its solid play. Feroni and Ryan Christopher each brought in turnovers for JCC -- Feroni a fumble recovery and Christopher an interception.

Jackson County Central moves on to the regular season finale against St. James on Wednesday and look likely to earn one of the first-round byes given to the top-2 squads in the Section 3AAA playoffs. Redwood Valley is 6-1 and faces off with Windom Area on Wednesday.

Redwood Valley 0 0 7 0 -- 7JCC 7 14 7 7 35