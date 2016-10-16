The Rebels won on scores of 25-21, 26-24 and 25-19.

Ciarra Schmidt had five services aces and 10 digs for the Rebels.

Elise Rohrer led MCC with 15 kills, while Amanda Muecke had seven kills and led with 14 digs.

Mallory Loosbrock was 16-of-16 from the service line for the Rebels, and had six kills and 13 digs.

For HL-O, Madison Leighty was 10-for-10 serving with one ace and Hailey Liepold was 9-for-12 with three aces. Liepold also had 11 kills and two solo blocks. Leighty added eight digs.

Gabby Stenzel had 10 digs for the Wildcats. Tessla Crowell had 29 set assists. Brianna Hinkeldey had seven kills and two solo blocks.

JCC goes 1-2 on Saturday at Lakeville North tourney

LAKEVILLE -- Jackson County Central went 1-2 at the Lakeville North tournament on Saturday. They topped Woodbury 25-16, 25-16 and fell to Roosevelt 25-15, 25-17 and Caledonia 25-18, 24-26, 15-8.

Abby Benson had eight kills, nine digs and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the service line against Woodbury.

Lacey Wacker had nine set assists, five digs, three kills and three aces serves in the Huskies lone victory of the day.

Against Caledonia, Benson again led with 10 kills, and had eight digs and was 8-for-8 serving.

Lauren Murphy had 12 set assists and seven digs for the Huskies against Caledonia.

Murphy and Wacker each had eight set assists against Roosevelt, while Benson led with six kills and 12 digs.

Molly Brinkman had nine digs for JCC against Roosevelt.

Sheldon goes 3-3 at Algona tourney

ALGONA, Iowa -- Sheldon split their games at the Algona tournament this weekend, topping Clear Lake, Carroll and Spencer, while losing to Lake Mills, Algona and Forest City.

Nicole Johnson led with nine assists for the Orabs in their 21-17, 21-16 victory over Clear Lake.

Kacy Kamphoff and Katie Wagner each had seven assists in Sheldon’s 21-18, 15-21, 15-12 victory over Carroll. Johnson had 15 kills and six digs in the match.

Wagner led with nine kills in the 22-20, 21-17 victory over Spencer. Bryn Groff and Maddie Tolk each had five digs.

Taylor Weber and Tolk each had seven digs in the loss to Lake Mills. Johnson had seven assists, while Wagner had nine kills.

Bailey Elgersma and Jessica Wollmuth each had two blocks in the loss to Algona. Weber had eight digs, while Johnson had 11 assists.

Wagner had 10 kills for the Orabs in their 21-18, 20-22, 15-12 loss to Forest City. Johnson had 16 assists, while Kamphoff had four blocks in the match.