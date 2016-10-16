Cross country: Conference meets on tap this week

WORTHINGTON -- This afternoon, the five-team Red Rock Conference high school cross country meet takes place on the hills of the Slayton Golf Course.

Tuesday, a total of 13 larger schools will converge on the slopes of the old Prairie View Golf Course, northwest of Worthington, for the third-annual two-division Big South Conference Meet.

Both events start with junior high races at 4 p.m.

Murray County Central/Fulda is the defending RRC team champion in both girls and boys and the Rebels are favorites to repeat today. Also competing will be Adrian, Heron Lake-Okabena, Mountain Lake Area and Southwest Christian/Edgerton.

Eighth-grader Morgan Gehl leads the MCC/F girls and is a strong favorite to win the individual title after finishing a close second last year. HL-O junior Rachel Salitiny (last season’s individual champion), Adrian freshman Moriah Bullerman and MLA senior Liana Blomgren are among the leading runners likely to contend.

HL-O senior Logan Knutson (two-time runner-up), MCC/F freshman Justin Clarke, Adrian junior Brady Henning, MCC/F senior Isaiah Olsem and MLA senior Tommy Kraemer will likely challenge for the boy’s individual gold medal.

In the Big South, Marshall’s girls look to dominate the large-school division, paced by state-ranked Claire Boersma, who recently won a large 16-team meet at Adrian by a 27-second margin over teammate Natalee Sample.

Joining the Tigers in the large-school division are Fairmont, New Ulm, Waseca, St. Peter and Worthington, while seven teams -- Luverne, Pipestone Area, Windom Area, Jackson County Central, St. James Area, Blue Earth Area and Redwood Valley -- make up the small-school division.

Windom’s boys, paced by the senior trio of John Irwin, Isaac Tade and Nickolas Green, are team favorites in the small-school group, as are the Luverne girls, who along with Fairmont are ranked high in the Class A state ratings. Senior veteran Madison Schandelmeier leads the Cardinals, but LHS has a trio of talented young runners -- eighth-grader Regan Feit, along with seventh-graders Tenley Nelson and Brooklyn VerSteeg -- who have also been impressive this fall.

Boersma, Sample, Schandelemeier, Fairmont’s Jenna Pavich and Redwood Valley’s Lauren Karnitz will be among the front runners in the girls’ race, while Irwin, Waseca’s Cole Streich and Redwood Valley’s Carter Menz will likely be three of the runners challenging for the lead in the boys’ race.

Both varsity races will cover a 5,000-meter distance and the two-divisions (large and small) will compete in the same race and be separated for scoring and all-conference purposes by the results.

Leading Worthington in the girls’ race will be freshman Sena Uli, while the duo of freshman Adam Koller and sophomore Andrew Huber have been the lead runners all fall for the Trojan boys.