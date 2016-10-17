Cross country: Gehl, Knutson win individual titles

Halfway through the race, Adrian freshman Moriah Bullerman (21:49) moved past HL-O junior Rachel Salentiny (22:01), while MLA senior Liana Blomgren (22:33) finished fourth. It was the sixth straight All-Conference honor for Blomgren and the fifth for Salentiny.

Leading the SWC/E charge were junior Annika Brands (fifth, 22:42) and eighth-grader Mikayla Johnson (sixth, 22:50), along with eighth-grader Sydney Van Essen (11th, 23:50) and sophomore Chloe Tschetter (12th, 24:08).

MCC/F seventh-grader Ryanna Schreier (seventh, 22:57) and senior teammate Lissettte Garza (ninth, 23:43) earned All-Conference honors and helped Morgan Gehl lead the Rebels, while the trio of junior Emily Kathman (13th, 24:18), eighth-grader Khloe Gehl (14th, 24:19) and eighth-grader Josie Harms (15th, 24:22) finished within four seconds of each other.

MLA seventh-grader Mercedes Saengosoth (eighth, 23:18) and HL-O junior Cheyenne Schaffer (10th, 23:46) also claimed All-Conference honors. It was the third straight for Schaffer.

MLA (4-8-18-22-23) was third in the girls’ team scoring with 75 points, followed by Adrian (2-16-20-21-25) with 84 and HL-O (3-10-26-31-32) with 102 points.

HL-O seventh-grader Skylar Fisher won the junior high girls’ 1,760 meter race with a time of 7:13, while SWC/E took the next five places and claimed a team victory with 20 points. The Eagles were led by eighth-grader Ella Veldkamp’s second-place finish (7:29).

Maverick Beckmann of MCC/F clocked a winning time of 6:35 in the junior high boys’ race over the same course, while SWC/E eighth-grader Jake Vlietstra (6:51) was second. MCC/F had the only complete team and won with a score of 15.

CANBY -- State-ranked Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd swept both team titles at the Camden Conference Meet Monday.

The Eagle girls won with a score of 22 points (1-2-4-6-9) as junior Jordyn Sterud clocked a winning time of 20:05.5.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton finished third among nine competing teams with 90 points. Leading the Panthers were junior Alecia Christian (12th, 21:50.2) and freshman Brooke Christian (14th, 22:11.5).

LQPV/D-B, led by individual winner Keiser Freetly (16:33.1), won the boys’ team title with 23 points (1-4-5-6-7).

Individually, Central Minnesota Christian senior Matthew Van Eps (16:43.2), Canby/Minneota junior Anthony Wollum (17:09.1) and LQPV/D-B freshman Mike Kvaal (17:16.2) all ran exceptional times in places 2-3-4, respectively.