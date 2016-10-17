Cross country: Gehl, Knutson win individual titles
LES KNUTSON
DAILY GLOBE
SLAYTON -- As expected, Murray County Central/Fulda repeated its dual team championship at the Red Rock Conference high school cross country meet at the sloping hills of the Slayton Golf Course Monday.
Paced by the impressive individual victory of eighth-grade sensation Morgan Gehl, the Rebels (1-7-9-13-14) held off a strong challenge from an ever-improving and well-balanced Southwest Christian/Edgerton squad (5-6-11-12-17) to win the girls’ team title by seven points, 44-51.
Gehl, who finished a close second in the RRC meet as a seventh-grade rookie in 2015, took the lead early Monday and continually stretched the distance, winning the 5,000-meter race by an amazing 107 seconds with a stellar time of 20:02 on the challenging course, which includes three trips up a long incline and two treks up a steep hill, commonly referred to as “Big Bertha.”
Later, MCC/F freshman Justin Clarke chased Heron Lake-Okabena senior Logan Knutson in what became a two-runner race in the boys’ meet over the same course. Knutson, who placed fifth as a freshman in 2013 before finishing second two years in a row (to MCC/F’s Jack Erickson, who was a senior last year), gradually pulled away from Clarke and clocked a winning time of 17:58, notching his fourth consecutive All-Conference honor.
Clarke finished ninth last year after winning numerous junior high races, but the Rebel ace stayed close enough to Knutson to close the gap with a blistering finishing kick and claimed the conference silver medal with a time of 18:03.
Most importantly, Clarke paced a solid team effort by the depth-filled Rebels, who won their fifth straight boy’s team championship with a low score of 30 (2-4-6-8-10), claiming five of the All-Conference medals.
Adrian junior Brady Henning, who was up with Knutson and Clarke early in the race, finished third (18:28), while MCC/F senior Isaiah Olsem was fourth (18:40) and a trio of sophomore teammates --- Cameron Kresko (sixth, 18:54), Nathan Everson (eighth, 19:10) and Spencer Wajer (10th, 19:14) --- completed the dominant Rebel performance.
“We had nice runs from all five scoring runners,” said veteran MCC/F coach Dominick Damm. “I was really happy with how each one of them ran today.”
Mountain Lake Area had three All-Conference runners and placed a solid second in the boys’ team standings with 47 points (5-7-9-11-15), while HL-O (1-12-14-17-21) was third with 65 and Adrian (3-18-23-24-26) finished fourth with 94 points. SWC/E was incomplete with just one runner in the 45-finisher varsity race.
Leading MLA were sophomore Ryan Blomgren (fifth, 18:49), senior Aaron Fast (seventh, 18:56) and sophomore Josiah Gardiner (ninth, 19:11), while freshman Emilio Garcia de la Cruz (11th, 19:14) also ran well for the Wolverines.
Junior Ben Sheldahl (12th, 19:57) and sophomore Carlos Juarez (14th, 20:35) were HL-O’s second and third finishers, respectively. MCC/F sophomore Jack Pierson (13th, 20:29) finished between the two Wildcats.
Halfway through the race, Adrian freshman Moriah Bullerman (21:49) moved past HL-O junior Rachel Salentiny (22:01), while MLA senior Liana Blomgren (22:33) finished fourth. It was the sixth straight All-Conference honor for Blomgren and the fifth for Salentiny.
Leading the SWC/E charge were junior Annika Brands (fifth, 22:42) and eighth-grader Mikayla Johnson (sixth, 22:50), along with eighth-grader Sydney Van Essen (11th, 23:50) and sophomore Chloe Tschetter (12th, 24:08).
MCC/F seventh-grader Ryanna Schreier (seventh, 22:57) and senior teammate Lissettte Garza (ninth, 23:43) earned All-Conference honors and helped Morgan Gehl lead the Rebels, while the trio of junior Emily Kathman (13th, 24:18), eighth-grader Khloe Gehl (14th, 24:19) and eighth-grader Josie Harms (15th, 24:22) finished within four seconds of each other.
MLA seventh-grader Mercedes Saengosoth (eighth, 23:18) and HL-O junior Cheyenne Schaffer (10th, 23:46) also claimed All-Conference honors. It was the third straight for Schaffer.
MLA (4-8-18-22-23) was third in the girls’ team scoring with 75 points, followed by Adrian (2-16-20-21-25) with 84 and HL-O (3-10-26-31-32) with 102 points.
HL-O seventh-grader Skylar Fisher won the junior high girls’ 1,760 meter race with a time of 7:13, while SWC/E took the next five places and claimed a team victory with 20 points. The Eagles were led by eighth-grader Ella Veldkamp’s second-place finish (7:29).
Maverick Beckmann of MCC/F clocked a winning time of 6:35 in the junior high boys’ race over the same course, while SWC/E eighth-grader Jake Vlietstra (6:51) was second. MCC/F had the only complete team and won with a score of 15.
CANBY -- State-ranked Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd swept both team titles at the Camden Conference Meet Monday.
The Eagle girls won with a score of 22 points (1-2-4-6-9) as junior Jordyn Sterud clocked a winning time of 20:05.5.
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton finished third among nine competing teams with 90 points. Leading the Panthers were junior Alecia Christian (12th, 21:50.2) and freshman Brooke Christian (14th, 22:11.5).
LQPV/D-B, led by individual winner Keiser Freetly (16:33.1), won the boys’ team title with 23 points (1-4-5-6-7).
Individually, Central Minnesota Christian senior Matthew Van Eps (16:43.2), Canby/Minneota junior Anthony Wollum (17:09.1) and LQPV/D-B freshman Mike Kvaal (17:16.2) all ran exceptional times in places 2-3-4, respectively.