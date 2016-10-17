While some sections featuring area teams seem pretty well decided already, others could change completely after the final games of the season.

Section 3AA and Section 3 9-Man could see some particularly large shakeups before the season is over, while Section 3AAA and Section 3A have little left to be decided as far as playoff seeding.

The way things are shaping up, there is no doubt the 2016 section playoffs will be full of excitement.

Section tournament seeding is decided by the Quality Results Formula, which rates teams based on quality and number of wins. If two teams’ QRFs are within the tie-breaker margin -- usually around 2-to-4 points depending on class -- head-to-head record, overall record and section record and taken into account.

All four classes feature three-round section tournaments with first-round games taking place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the high seed. Second round games are Saturday, Oct. 29, with AAA games played at 7 p.m., while AA, A and 9-man games are at 3 p.m.

Section championship games will be on Friday, Nov. 4 -- with Sections 3AA, 3A and 3 9-Man playing at Southwest Minnesota State University -- 9-Man at noon, A at 2:30 p.m., and AA at 7:30 p.m. The Section 3AAA championship will be at 7 p.m. at the home field of the higher seed.

Section 3AAA

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the seeding in Section 3AAA looks fairly set in stone. The top-two seeds -- and the two first-round byes that go with them -- are already decided, as are the third and fourth seeds that decide which of the sections six teams will host first-round games.

Jackson County Central will hold the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, with a current 7-0 record and a QRF that stands at 72.5. The Huskies will be heavily favored to maintain their unblemished record this week in a matchup with 1-6 St. James Area.

Second-placed Fairmont has built enough of a cushion in the rankings to feel safe in its standing in front of Luverne and Worthington. This week’s QRF of 65.7 is 23 points higher than third-place Luverne (42.7), so regardless of the outcome of Fairmont’s matchup with No. 8 AAAA Waseca this week, it should maintain its lead.

Luverne and Worthington appear to have the third and fourth seeds wrapped up, along with home-field advantage in the first round. The 4-3 Cardinals currently sit in the third spot and will be favored this week against a winless Martin County West team. The 3-4 Trojans (39.7 QRF) host 2-5 Class AAAA New Ulm on Wednesday and have a sizable QRF rating lead over Sibley East (28.7), which sits in fifth place.

A 20-6 head-to-head victory over Worthington in Week 1 gives Luverne an advantage if the seeding comes down to a tiebreaker, which happens if the teams’ QRFs are within about four points of each other.

St. Peter (1-6) (16.3 QRF) takes up the rear in the section, and it looks like that will hold whether the Saints win or lose their matchup with 1-6 Albert Lea this week, as they trail Sibley East by about 10 points.

If the current rankings hold through the final games, as it appears likely to do, No. 3 Luverne will host No. 6 St. Peter in the first round of the section playoffs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the winner moving on to play at No. 1 JCC. And No. 4 Worthington would host No. 5 Sibley East, with the winner playing at No. 2 Fairmont on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Section 3AA

The most sure thing in Section 3AA, which could get quite the shakeup this Wednesday, is that the section’s fourth-ranked team, 3-4 Pipestone Area, will host the section’s fifth-ranked team, 2-5 Windom Area, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Arrows (28 QRF) and Eagles (20 QRF) each trail the top three squads in the section, and lead the bottom-three by a wide enough margin that their fourth and fifth seeds appear set. And a 37-6 Pipestone Area victory over Windom Area assures that any possible tie-breaker between the two will go its way.

Also locked in is top-seeded Redwood Valley, which are No. 5 in Class AA, with a 54 QRF and a 6-1 record. The Cardinals’ only blemish came this past Friday to AAA powerhouse Jackson County Central. As the top seed, Redwood Valley will host the bottom seed -- currently Martin County West (0-7, 9 QRF).

The major intrigue in the section is at the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, where 5-2 Yellow Medicine East holds a 45.4-to-42.7 QRF lead over 6-1 Lakeview. However, that score is within the projected tie-breaker margin, so Lakeview’s higher winning percentage gives it a seeding advantage.

Both teams face highly-ranked Class A competition on Wednesday, as Lakeview takes on No. 6 Class A Minneota, while YME takes on No. 2 Class A BOLD. The Lakers will hold the section’s No. 2 seed with a win or a YME loss. The Sting need a win and a Lakeview loss to take second place.

The No. 2 team will play the No. 7 team, while No. 3 will play No. 6.

As it stands, 1-6 St. James Area sits in sixth place, 0-6 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop seventh, and 0-7 MCW eighth.

Section 3A

Adrian and Red Rock Central appear to have the top two seeds in Section 3A all-but locked up. The top-ranked Dragons have a sizable QRF lead on the rest of the section headed into their matchup with 5-2 Dawson-Boyd on Wednesday. The Falcons will be favored in a matchup with section foe seventh-place Sleepy Eye.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (30.4 QRF) and Murray County Central (27.9 QRF) will likely also host first-round games in the playoffs -- as the top-four teams in the eight team section play at home.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3-4) sits in fifth place and lost to MCC 55-0 last week. The Knights could be jumped by sixth-placed Tracy-Milroy-Balaton if they lose to Canby, and if the Panthers top 1-6 Ortonville.

Springfield (1-6) takes up the rear of the section and plays Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Wednesday.

This section will look very different in 2017 as RRC, R-T-R and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s will all move to 9-Man.

Section 3 9-Man

With four matchups between Section 3 9-man teams on Wednesday, the section hierarchy is anything but locked in. The only sure bet is that 7-0 and state-ranked Edgerton-Ellsworth will hold the top seed whether it wins or loses its big-time matchup with state-ranked Cleveland.

Though E/E’s showdown with Cleveland is a big game, the biggest game in the section takes place in Hills, where the section’s second-ranked Hills-Beaver Creek team hosts fourth-place Fulda. A Patriots win secures second place, while Mountain Lake Area, which holds a head-to-head victory over Fulda, would maintain its third-place standing as long as it beats 1-6 Heron Lake-Okabena. And the Raiders would stay in fourth.

But if Fulda wins, it would jump ahead of H-BC into second place, bumping the Patriots to third and MLA to fourth, as H-BC holds a head-to-head victory over the Wolverines.

Those four teams -- E/E, HBC, MLA and Fulda -- appear to have home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs wrapped up.

The bottom of the nine-team conference is just as murky, as teams jockey to qualify for the eight-team playoff. As it stands, 1-6 HL-O has the lowest QRF in the section at 7.6, trailing eighth-place 1-6 Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman (8.6) and seventh-place 1-6 Nicollet (8.8). The Wildcats hold a head-to-head victory over G-H-EC/T that would award them eighth place if a tiebreaker is needed between the two.

The Jaguars face Madelia (No. 5 in the section) on Wednesday, while HL-O faces MLA. Seventh-ranked Nicollet faces sixth-ranked 2-5 Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

With so many section matchups in the final week of the regular season, anything could happen in Section 3 9-Man.