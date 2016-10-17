Prep volleyball roundup: SWC tops W-WG in five sets

W-WG took the first set, but SWC rallied back to take the second and third. The Chargers won the fourth set to force a fifth set, but the Eagles won the fifth to seal the match.

Set scores were 10-25, 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 15-12.

Leah Buys had 19 set assists for Southwest Christian, while Chantel Groen had seven kills and 26 digs.

Jazlynn Prins had eight kills and 26 digs for the Eagles, and Sydney Van Holzen had 14 kills and four blocks.

Cassidy Mischke had 14 kills and 18 digs for Westbrook-Walnut Grove, while Grace Woelber led with 21 digs.

Makenna Takle had 14 kills, while Emma Woelber had 24 set assists.

LAMBERTON -- Rachel Kedl had a big night hitting and from the service line as Red Rock Central topped Fulda in three sets 25-16, 25-14, 25-21.

Kedl was 17-for-17 serving with four aces and led the team in kills with 16.

Kennedi Janssen was a perfect 16-for-16 serving for the Falcons, while Haley Simonson was also a perfect 12-for-12 with an ace.

Simonson led RRC with 16 digs, while Ramsey Piotter had 13 and Brittany Bierl had eight.

Janssen had 23 set assists for the Falcons, and Kyra Oslan had 10.

Camryn Baumhoefner led Fulda with 10 kills and two blocks, while Randi Tiester had 10 set assists.

ADRIAN -- Edgerton swept Adrian by scores of 25-17, 25-15, 25-7.

Halle Wassink was 14-for-14 serving with three aces, had four blocks and seven digs for Edgerton.

Chynna Berning had six kills for the Flying Dutchmen, while Jordyn Smit had seven digs.

Liz Buckridge was Edgerton’s leading server, putting 15-of-15 serves in play with three aces.

Kasie Tweet and Miah Kunkel each had four kills for the Dragons.

Lexi Slater led Adrian in digs with 11.

HILLS -- Hills-Beaver Creek topped Ellsworth in three sets, winning 25-5, 25-11, 25-8.

Devin Dreesen and Sierra Smith each had two kills for Ellsworth, while Hailee Nolte and Madyson Domeyer each added a kill.