Time to relax? Not at all.

WHS head coach Gene Lais says his team can’t take anyone lightly; not with the Trojans’ record (3-4) and not with what’s at stake.

New Ulm’s football fortunes haven’t amounted to much in recent years, and there’s no pretending that a 2-5 record looks good on paper. But on film, that’s a different story.

“They look pretty good on film,” Lais explained Tuesday. “They do a really nice job of running the football. They run out of a lot of different sets. The quarterback is a good runner. He can throw when he needs to.”

Defensively, Lais pointed out, the Eagles like to, and can, bring pressure.

What they haven’t been is lucky. They’ve been blown out only once, 58-14 to Marshall, and while Worthington lost 64-0 to Marshall and is coming off a 32-0 loss to Waseca, New Ulm’s last two games have been losses 26-0 to Waseca and 21-5 to Jordan.

In the Jordan game, New Ulm tied the game 15-15 with 5:40 remaining only to see the Hubmen score the game-winning touchdown with 40 seconds left.

Worthington enters tonight’s game relatively healthy. But after sustaining successive losses to Marshall, Fairmont and Waseca by a combined score of 116-17, the Trojans are sorely in need of better results.

Don’t look for the Trojans to change the way they do business.

“It’s kind of a short preparation week. We’re going to concentrate on what we do and what we do well,” said Lais.

That means shoring up loose endings and polishing plays. The offensive line needs to stay on its blocks longer. Spacing and alignment issues need to be improved. The team needs to rediscover its physicality. The defense needs more work on being in the right spot at the right time.

Although WHS appears destined to have a home game in the playoffs, Lais said Tuesday that he doesn’t believe that’s assured. And that makes winning all the more important.

Besides that, there’s the momentum factor.

“The momentum would be huge going into the playoffs. We need to have Mr. Mo back on our side,” he said.

Showdown in Edgerton

They are assigned to different 9-man sections, but the significance of tonight’s Cleveland at Edgerton/Ellsworth showdown is not diminished. The Clippers were ranked third in last week’s Associated Press state 9-Man poll and the Flying Dutchmen were No. 5. Both teams are 7-0 and have dominated most of their opponents.

Cleveland has outscored rivals 374-78 this year. Edgerton/Ellsworth has outscored them 392-95.

The Clippers are coming off a 21-12 win over Mountain Lake Area. The Dutchmen defeated Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64-6 last Friday as Mason Sluis ran for two touchdowns and 129 yards on nine carries. E/E rushed for 425 yards altogether.