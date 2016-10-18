Area volleyball roundup: W-WG fights back to top Wabasso

Cassidy Mischke led W-WG with 16 kills, and picked up her 1,000th career kill along the way. She also led with 26 digs, and had three service aces, a solo block and a block assist.

Makenna Takle was 20-for-21 serving with four aces, and had 14 kills for the Chargers, while Emma Woelber was 14-for-16 with five aces, and led with 29 set assists.

Camryn Bunting had two block assists, and Grace Woelber had 22 digs and four service aces.

Westbrook-Walnut Grove is 21-7 on the season and 8-2 in the section. It earned a bye for the first round of the playoffs and will play in the second round on Friday, Oct. 28.

JACKSON -- Jackson County Central won the first two sets 25-12, 25-13, before Blue Earth Area took the third to force a 25-23 to force a fourth set. The Huskies won the fourth 25-21 to seal the match.

Lacey Wacker led JCC with 15 digs and 20 set assists, while Lauren Murphy had 16 set assists.

Abby Benson had 16 kills for the Huskies.

Emily Paplow was 11-for-13 from the service line with four ace serves.

Natalie Neal was 12-for-14 from the service line with one ace.

JCC is now 5-1 in conference play, and 17-7 overall.

LUVERNE -- Luverne swept New Ulm in the Big South crossover, winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.

Hailey Remme had nine kills and three blocks for Luverne, while Lexi Ferrel had nine kills and two ace serves.

Katie Kracht led the Cardinals with 16 digs and was a perfect 12-for-12 serving.

Ariel DeBeer had 23 set assists and was 12-for-13 serving, while Sierra Schmuck was 15-for-16 with an ace.

The Cardinals are 14-12.

WINDOM -- Windom swept by Waseca, easily winning 25-12, 25-9, 25-12.

Synee Broberg led the Eagles from the service line, putting 15-of-15 serves in play with three service aces, while Becca Hacker was 12-for-13 with four aces.

Porsha Porath had 10 kills for Windom, while Maurissa Isaacs had nine and Hacker had eight.

Halle Jackson had 18 set assists, and Hacker had eight.

Isaacs led Windom with 13 digs, while Emily Steen had 11 and Madison Maras had nine.

The Eagles are 19-9 and play at Minneota on Thursday.

EDGERTON -- Sioux Falls Christian topped Southwest Christian in three-straight sets 25-10, 25-20, 25-17.

Kylee Van Egdom had nine kills and eight digs for Sioux Falls Christian.

Ellie Voss led Sioux Falls Christian with 19 kills.

Sydney Van Hulzen had six kills and three blocks for the Eagles, while Chantel Groen had five kills and nine digs.

Leah Buys had nine assists for SWC.

Southwest Christian hosts Fulda in the Section 3A tournament on Monday.

PIPESTONE -- Three Pipestone Area players were perfect at the service line in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 win over Fairmont.

Mandi Mulder was 12-for-12 with three aces. Kayli Borman was 11-for-11 with one ace, and Shelby Bloemendaal was 10-for-10 with one ace.

Tiffany Evans had seven kills and Bloemendaal added five. Morgan Taubert had 11 set assists and Borman had seven. April Haupert had 12 digs and Miller had six.

EDGERTON -- Edgerton Public won the first game 25-21 but visiting Russell-Tyler-Ruthton captured the last three, 25-8, 25-22 and 26-24.

Halle Wassink, a senior middle hitter, paced the Flying Dutchmen with 16-for-16 serving and an ace, 12 kills and two blocks. Teammate Courtney Fey was 13-for-14 serving with three aces. She also had 28 set assists.

Chynna Berning contributed eight kills and two blocks for Edgerton while Lauren Sankey had 25 digs and Jordyn Smit 14.

SLAYTON -- Minneota swept Murray County Central 25-11, 25-15, 25-16.

Ciarra Schmidt was 10-for-11 serving for the Rebels with an ace, while Elise Rohrer had seven kills.

Mallory Loosbrock had seven kills and eight digs for MCC.

Alyssa Grove had four blocks.

LAKE PARK -- Harris-Lake Park did enough to advance to the second round of the Class 1A, Region 1 tournament as it swept Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 25-22, 25-16, 25-12.

Taylor Meyer had 21 kills and nine digs for the Wolves, while madison Brevik had 28 set assists.

McKenzie Heikens had a solo block for H-LP, and Blake Gunderson and Tessa Ihnen had block assists.

Ihnen was 10-for-20 serving with five aces for the Wolves, while Cheyenne Nelson was 23-for-24 with three aces.

Harris-Lake Park is 21-15 overall and advances to face George-Little Rock on Monday in George.