The unique event followed a different format than most traditional high school cross country meets, including its order of races and the packaging of the competition with two classes competing together, but being separated by results into small-school and big-school divisions.

A total of 411 runners completed the four races over the same 5,000-meter (3.1 miles) course on a windy day with the air temperature hovering in the mid-60s.

A total of 155 boys started the action in the combined small-school/big-school junior varsity or JV race. The boys’ varsity race came next with 47 finishers among the seven small schools -- Blue Earth Area, Jackson County Central, Luverne, Pipestone Area, Redwood Valley, Saint James Area and Windom Area -- while 34 finishers represented the five big schools, Fairmont, Marshall, Saint Peter, Waseca and Worthington. New Ulm does not have cross country.

Normally, the girls run before the boys, but with the order being reversed for this year’s section and state meets, the Big South changed the order, too. The exact same number of runners completed the girls’ varsity race before 94 girls finished the meet-ending JV event.

The top seven varsity finishers in each division were awarded All-Conference medals, while the next seven (8-14) achieved honorable mention honors.

A senior-loaded Windom Area squad was most impressive in dominating the small-school boys’ race. Paced by the gold-medalist performance of John Irwin, who won his fifth race of the fall, the Eagles were strong throughout a depth-filled lineup.

Irwin and teammate Nickolas Green shared the early overall lead with Waseca’s Cole Streich with Redwood Valley’s Carter Menz close behind.

Streich and Irwin pulled away as the second mile unfolded and -- after Streich had temporarily assumed the lead -- Irwin assumed command and was the race’s overall winner by more than 16 seconds, clocking a time of 16:35.9.

“When I made my move, which I thought may have been a little early, I really made it and just kept going,” said Irwin after the race while cheering on the Eagle girls.

“John was super again today,” summed up Windom head coach Melissa Pletcher, a former Eagle herself. “But our whole boys’ team ran so well, especially Nickolas and Isaac Tade, giving us three great lead-run performances.”

After Streich entered the chute as the big-school division winner with a time of 16:52.1, Green (17:06.4), St. James’ Lukas Pierson (17:07.1) and Tade (17:07.7) finished in the next three overall places, giving Windom a 1-2-4 finish in small-school competition.

But that wasn’t all. Cross country meets are not won by three runners alone, and the Eagles had strong runs from their next four as Jae Carlson (11th, 17:48.6), Patrick Green (14th, 18:16.4), Cameron Alm (17th, 18:29.2) and Daniel Green (20th, 18:43.9) all finished among the upper half.

As Windom’s seventh runner, Daniel Green finished ahead of 27 other finishers, beating scoring runners on all six other teams. Combining the top five (1-2-4-11-14), the Eagles had a winning total of 32 points.

St. James was a distant second with a score of 65, followed by Redwood Valley (83), Pipestone Area (94), Luverne (105), BEA (148) and JCC (193).

Individually, PA’s Matthew Kennedy (fifth, 17:18.8), BEA’s Grant Strukel (sixth, 17:22.7) and Menz (seventh, 17:24.3) were the small-school’s other All-Conference runners.

Earning honorable mention honors were Luverne’s Dalton DeSollar (17:45.8), PA’s Lucas Griebel (17:45.9), RV’s Aaron Boyle (17:46.0), Carlson, Luverne’s Austin Winter (17:54.3), St. James’ Troy Parulski (18:07.0) and Patrick Green in places 8-14, respectively.

Luverne’s girls won in similar fashion, taking the top three places in the small-school division and capping their convincing team title (29 points, 1-2-3-11-12) by placing two more runners among the first 12.

Leading the Cardinals were the trio of Madison Schandelmeier (19:49.4), Regan Feit (19:55.9) and Tenley Nelson (20:01.5), while the duo of Brooklyn Ver Steeg (21:14.7) and Autumn Nath (21:27.2) sealed the deal for LHS, with Cassie Flanagan (15th, 21:55.0) and Gabrielle Ferrell (20th, 22:41.7) also finishing among the top 20.

Redwood Valley, led by the fourth-place finish of Lauren Karnitz (20:12.0), was the girls’ runner-up with 71 points, followed by PA (81), Windom (101), JCC (107), St. James (154) and BEA (158).

Leading the third-place Arrows were All-Conference performers Angel Martens (fifth, 20:19.5) and Livia Wallace (20:29.6). Windom’s Christianna Green (20:37.1) completed the top seven.

Earning honorable mention status, place 8-14, were Gracie Bucher (20:51.4), St. James’ MacKinzee Meist (20:52.7), RV’s Haylee Sovell (21:08.5), Ver Steeg, Nath, JCC’s Jessica Christoffer (21:37.9) and PA’s Jori Strasser (21:47.9).

Both the Luverne girls and the Windom boys will certainly be among the team favorites in next week’s (Oct. 27) Section 3A meet at Luverne.

“We challenged our boys to win the whole meet, including outrunning Marshall,” summed up Pletcher about her team’s dominant performance. “I think all of them responded to reaching that goal very well.”

In total time, the Eagles nipped the Tigers by seven seconds, 1:26:55.0 to 1:27:56.02, and if the race finishes had been combined, Windom (1-3-5-21-27) would have edged Marshall (6-7-8-14-23) by a mere point, 57-58.

“That was our goal,” Irwin said. “We wanted to beat Marshall.”

Windom’s boys showed additional depth by getting a first-place performance from AJ Fauglid in the JV race, winning by more than 12 seconds with a time of 19:08.1.

Marshall’s girls claimed the first five places in the big-school division and won with a perfect score of 15, paced by individual overall champion Claire Boersma (19:12.3). Natalee Sample (19:21.3), Kaia Sueker (19:24.4), Morgan Radel (19:26.2) and Alison Mortier (19:40.2) completed the Tiger sweep.

Fairmont (8-10-12-13-14) utilized exceptional balance to outrun Waseca (6-7-16-17-20) for second, 57-66. Jenna Pavich finished eighth (19:56.7) leading the Cardinals, followed by Molly Hawkins (10th, 20:16.6), Iliana Ramon (12th, 20:36.3), Sarah Krumholz (13th, 20:36.5) and Laura Thompson (14th, 20:37.9).

Worthington ran six girls within two minutes of each other and nipped St. Peter for fourth, 126-129.

Scoring for the Trojans were Sena Uli (22nd, 22:20.4), Maranda Thier (23rd, 22:27.2), Jessica Darling (25th, 22:52.4), Liz Spiegelhoff (27th, 23:52.0) and Brynne White (29th, 24:11.5), while Chaltu Uli (30, 24:20.0) and Nedoh Gyi (32, 25:17.2) were Worthington’s sixth and seventh runners.

Marshall’s boys (2-3-4-7-11) also won in convincing fashion with 27 points, while Waseca -- paced by Cole Streich (first, 16:52.1) and Brett Attenberger (fifth, 17:16.7) -- had 66 points, one better than Worthington’s third-place total of 67.

Fairmont was fourth with 87 points and St. Peter tallied a score of 125.

Marshall’s trio of Chase VanKeulen (17:08.5), Matt Dunn (17:10.1) and Noah Versaevel (17:11.8) finished between Waseca’s lead two. Fairmont’s Nathan Willett (sixth, 17:28.6) and Marshall’s Mason Reese (17:32.4) completed the big-school boys’ first seven.

Worthington’s strong team performance was paced by repeat honorable mention runners Andrew Huber and Adam Koller. Huber, a sophomore, finished eighth among big-school competitors (15th in the whole race) with a time of 17:39.4. Koller, a freshman, ran the course in 17:46.6 and utilized a strong finishing kick to move from 10th to ninth in the final 50 meters.

“Andrew and Adam each ran smart races and finished strong,” praised Trojan coach Cory Smidt about his two consistent lead runners. “Both of them have had good overall seasons and placing up among the top finishers in the Big South is a nice accomplishment.”

Last year was Huber was 11th and Koller was 14th at Waseca, as Worthington’s second and third runners behind Tyler Van Hove, who placed 10th in 2015 in the midst of a fine senior campaign for the Trojans.

Backing up Huber and Koller for Worthington Tuesday, were Jacob Prunty (15th, 18:27.0), Jackson Bonnett (17th, 18:29.3), Christian Lietz (18th, 18:36.0), Blaine Doeden (19th, 18:43.8) and Colin Smidt (27th, 19:15.6).

Tad Stewart (fifth, 19:20.6) and Jordan Melendez (12th, 19:52.6) paced the Trojans in the JV meet, followed by the four-in-a row finish from Matt DeSmith (20:01.0), William Coronado (20:06.0), Chris Nelsen (20:08.1) and Caleb Schreiber (20:08.8) in places 15-18, respectively.

Worthington’s boys were second in the JV competition with 62 points, behind Marshall’s winning score of 16.