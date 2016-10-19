Prep volleyball: Worthington No. 3 seed

Other South first-round action (all games start at 7 p.m.) will see JCC hosting New Ulm (8), Martin County West (5) at Luverne (4), St. James Area (7) at Pipestone Area (2).

In Section 3A North on Oct. 28, it’s Eden Valley-Watkins (8) at Morris Area (1), Montevideo (5) at Paynesville (4), Benson (7) at Litchfield (2) and Minnewaska Area (6) at New London-Spicer (3).

Section quarterfinal games will be played at the high seeds on Nov. 1, with semifinals on Nov. 3 at sites to be determined, and finals Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University, Marshall.