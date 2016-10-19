Prep football roundup: Vis scores 5 TDs as H-BC moves to 6-2

H-BC finishes at 6-2 in the regular season while Fulda is 4-4.

Vis rushed 12 times for 156 yards and scored on carries of 16, 42, 2, 10 and 4 yards. Teammate Trenton Bass carried 14 times for 143 yards and scored twice on carries of 23 and two yards. He also returned a punt 55 yards for a score.

Hills-Beaver Creek’s Zach Scholten completed six of seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, a 50-yarder caught by Jed Burgers.

Logan Leuthold had eight tackles and a fumble recovery for the Pats.

For the game, H-BC rushed for 377 yards and passed for 144. Fulda rushed for 83 and passed for 119.

Both of Fulda’s scores came on pass plays from quarterback Justin Dierks. The first was to Ben White from 43 yards, and the second was to Aron Hulstein covering 19 yards.

Fulda 0 14 0 0 -- 14Hills-Beaver Creek 27 25 7 2 -- 61RRC 40, Sleepy Eye 6

LAMBERTON -- A big third quarter propelled Red Rock Central past Sleepy Eye.

The game was tied at 6 heading into halftime, but the Falcons (6-2) scored 20 in the third and finished with 14 in the fourth.

Sam Hansen started the scoring for RRC with a one-yard run in the second quarter.

In the third, Garrett Marsh threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Luke Engen before Marsh scored on a six yard run. Mitchell Willhite had a 45-yard interception return for a score. Brady Rasmussen scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter and Jared Schroepfer put the finishing touches on the game with a 57-yard touchdown run.

Schroepfer finished with 72 yards rushing on seven carries, while Hansen had 18 carries for 56 yards. Marsh completed six of 10 passes for 90 yards, while Engen had two receptions for 50 yards and Rasmussen caught three passes for 40 yards.

Sleepy Eye 6 0 0 0 -- 6RRC 0 6 20 14 -- 40W-WG 38, Nicollet 28

NICOLLET -- Anthony Ross threw three touchdowns and ran for another as Westbrook-Walnut Grove defeated Nicollet.

Ross completed 15 of 19 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, while Andrew Quade had 29 rushing attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Kuehl carried the ball 27 times for 106 yards.

Quade had 81 yards receiving, while Nathan Ross had four receptions and two touchdowns. Jack Jorgenson had 70 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Defensively, Matt Kleven had eight tackles and three sacks, while Lincoln Anderson and Ethan Parker each had two sacks for W-WG (3-5).

Luverne 36, MCW 0

LUVERNE -- Luverne scored four times in the first quarter against Martin County West and the Cardinals cruised to a shutout victory.

Solomon Nielsen scored on a four-yard run early in the first before Declan Beers had a seven-yard score. Will Natte scored on an 11-yard run before Jake Haugen passed to Beers for a nine-yard touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the quarter.

Ben Serie passed to Haugen for a 55-yard score in the second before Chris Jelken kicked a 19-yard field goal in the third.

Serie completed seven of eight passes for 120 yards, while Haugen had three receptions for 87 yards and was three-for-four passing for 16 yards as the Cardinals outgained the Mavericks 253 to 76 yards.

Martin County West 0 0 0 0 -- 0Luverne 27 6 3 0 -- 36 JCC 34, St. James Area 0

ST. JAMES -- Quarterback Easton Bahr completed 12 of 20 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns to lead Jackson County Central past St. James Area.

Bahr’s first TD pass occurred in the first quarter, covering 33 yards to Chris Gumto. He later threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Christopher. Next came a 21-yard scoring strike to Keegan Klontz, and finally, a 25-yard TD strike to Gumto.

Jackson County Central finished the regular season with an 8-0 record.

The Huskies also scored Wednesday on a 2-yard run by Zach Poelaert and a safety when St. James Area was called for intentional grounding in the end zone.

The Huskies finished with 289 yards passing and 182 yards rushing. St. James Area had 22 yards passing and 50 yards on the ground.

Besides his 227 yards passing the ball, Bahr caught a pass from Gumto for 45 yards. Gumto, himself, caught four passes for 100 yards and had an interception on defense.

JCC 6 15 13 0 -- 34St. James Area 0 0 0 0 -- 0MLA 50, HL-O 14

MOUNTAIN LAKE -- David Volk threw a touchdown pass and caught a two-point conversion for Heron Lake-Okabena, but it was Mountain Lake Area that came out with the victory.

Volk’s touchdown pass was a 13-yard strike to Hunter Zins. Kurt Obermoller had a 59-yard scoring toss to Ethan Becker. Obermoller threw the conversion to Volk.

Zins finished with five receptions for 52 yards.

H-LO 0 0 6 8 -- 14MLA 8 36 6 0 -- 50Ortonville 36, T-M-B 30

TRACY -- A touchdown in the final two minutes, 10 seconds propelled Ortonville to a victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

The Panthers took an early lead on a two-yard run by Isaac Koenig. Ortonville scored the next two touchdowns before Koenig scampered in from three yards out. Ortonville scored first in the third quarter, but T-M-B’s Nash Mayer ran in from 18 yards away to give the Panthers a 22-20 lead.

However, the Trojans scored early in the fourth to lead 28-22 and then scored in the final minutes to take a 36-22 advantage. Mayer threw a five-yard touchdown to Moses Dolan with 38 seconds remaining.

Ortonville had 351 yards of offense, while T-M-B finished with 319. Mayer completed 13 of 17 passes for 154 yards, while Koenig had 94 yards rushing. Mayer added 54 on the ground. Spencer Smith had five receptions for 41 yards.

Ortonville 6 8 6 16 -- 36T-M-B 6 8 8 8 -- 30BEA 26, Pipestone Area 21

PIPESTONE -- Logan Jahnke threw three touchdown passes -- two to Blake Barnett -- and Blue Earth Area dumped Pipestone Area. The Buccaneers trailed 21-20 when they scored their final touchdown with five minutes remaining in the game on a 13-yard Zach Buseman run.

Pipestone Area got a score on a 10-yard Garret Ploeger run, a 56-yard Dylan McCormick run and a 19-yard pass from Cody Thompson to Tyse Woelber.

BEA finished with 111 yards rushing on 38 attempts and 179 yards passing, completing 13 of 18 aerials. The Arrows rushed 26 times for 128 yards and completed six of 11 passes for 76.

McCormick carried eight times for 82 yards and Ploeger rushed 10 times for 37. Braeden Rieck had 14 tackles for PA while teammates Ploeger and Logan Steenstra both were in on 10.

The win pushed BEA to 5-3. Pipestone Area is 3-5.

BEA 7 7 6 6 -- 26Pipestone Area 14 7 0 0 -- 21