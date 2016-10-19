Prep football: E/E falls in battle of the unbeatens

“Cleveland is a great team,” Edgerton/Ellsworth head coach Andrew Fleischman said. “They played well, and unfortunately we did not play our best.”

The Clippers, ranked No. 4 in the state to E/E’s five, had a big night passing and recovered four of Edgerton/Ellsworth’s seven fumbles on the way to the victory.

“That makes it tough to win,” Fleischman said.

Cleveland quarterback Mitch McCabe was 24-of-36 passing with 383 yards and three touchdowns. He threw a 5-yard touchdown to Jaiden Zishka, as well as 45- and 4-yard scores to Austin Plonsky.

E/E trailed by four points 10-6 going into halftime. But the two passing scores to Plonsky were the difference as the Dutch only managed eight second-half points.

E/E had 382 yards of offense, with 118 passing and 264 rushing.

Running back Mason Sluis led the E/E ground attack, carrying the ball 19 times for 111 yards, while Blake Van Dyke had 80 yards and a score on 17 touches.

Landon Buckridge completed six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. His scoring throw came on an 8-yard pass to Sluis.

The loss moves Edgerton/Ellsworth’s record to 7-1 heading into the Section 3 9-Man playoffs beginning next Tuesday, where they will be the No. 1 seed. The Dutch hope to improve after Wednesday’s loss and play cleaner football moving forward.

“The biggest thing is that we need to correct some mistakes,” Fleischman said. “We have to try to learn from tonight and hope to improve and play better in the playoffs.”

Cleveland 0 10 7 7 -- 24Edgerton 0 6 8 0 -- 14