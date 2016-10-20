Search
    Prep football playoffs: Worthington to host Sibley East on Tuesday

    By Daily Globe Today at 3:12 p.m.

    An entirely new Minnesota high school football season begins on Tuesday as teams from four classes begin postseason play. Here are the matchups (seeding and record in parentheses) for southwest Minnesota squads. All first-round games begin at 7 p.m.:

    SECTION 3 9-MAN

    Nicollet (8, 1-7) at Edgerton/Ellsworth (1, 7-1)

    Madelia (5, 3-5) at Fulda (4, 4-4)

    GHEC/Truman (7, 1-7) at Hills-Beaver Creek (2, 6-2)

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove (6, 3-5) at Mountain Lake Area (3, 5-3)

    Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 3 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 7 p.m.

    SECTION 3A

    Springfield (8, 1-7) at Adrian (1, 5-3)

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (5, 3-5) at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (4, 5-3)

    Sleepy Eye Public (7, 2-6) at Red Rock Central (2, 6-2)

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (6, 2-6) at Murray County Central (3, 5-3)

    Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 4 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 11:30 a.m.

    SECTION 3AA

    Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (8, 0-8) at Redwood Valley (1, 7-1)

    Windom Area (5, 2-6) at Pipestone Area (4, 3-5)

    Martin County West (7, 0-8) at Yellow Medicine East (2, 5-3)

    St. James Area (6, 1-7) at Lakeview (3, 6-2)

    Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 4 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

    SECTION 3AAA

    Jackson County Central (1, 8-0) has a bye

    Sibley East (5, 3-5) at Worthington (4, 4-4)

    St. Peter (6, 1-7) at Luverne (3, 5-3)

    Fairmont (2, 6-2) has a bye

    Semifinals are 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at JCC (winner of Sibley East/Worthington game) and 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Fairmont (winner of Luverne/St. Peter game). Finals are Nov. 4 at the high seed, 7 p.m.

