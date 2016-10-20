SECTION 3 9-MAN

Nicollet (8, 1-7) at Edgerton/Ellsworth (1, 7-1)

Madelia (5, 3-5) at Fulda (4, 4-4)

GHEC/Truman (7, 1-7) at Hills-Beaver Creek (2, 6-2)

Westbrook-Walnut Grove (6, 3-5) at Mountain Lake Area (3, 5-3)

Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 3 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 7 p.m.

SECTION 3A

Springfield (8, 1-7) at Adrian (1, 5-3)

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (5, 3-5) at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (4, 5-3)

Sleepy Eye Public (7, 2-6) at Red Rock Central (2, 6-2)

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (6, 2-6) at Murray County Central (3, 5-3)

Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 4 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 11:30 a.m.

SECTION 3AA

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (8, 0-8) at Redwood Valley (1, 7-1)

Windom Area (5, 2-6) at Pipestone Area (4, 3-5)

Martin County West (7, 0-8) at Yellow Medicine East (2, 5-3)

St. James Area (6, 1-7) at Lakeview (3, 6-2)

Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 4 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

SECTION 3AAA

Jackson County Central (1, 8-0) has a bye

Sibley East (5, 3-5) at Worthington (4, 4-4)

St. Peter (6, 1-7) at Luverne (3, 5-3)

Fairmont (2, 6-2) has a bye

Semifinals are 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at JCC (winner of Sibley East/Worthington game) and 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Fairmont (winner of Luverne/St. Peter game). Finals are Nov. 4 at the high seed, 7 p.m.