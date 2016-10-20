Prep football playoffs: Worthington to host Sibley East on Tuesday
An entirely new Minnesota high school football season begins on Tuesday as teams from four classes begin postseason play. Here are the matchups (seeding and record in parentheses) for southwest Minnesota squads. All first-round games begin at 7 p.m.:
SECTION 3 9-MAN
Nicollet (8, 1-7) at Edgerton/Ellsworth (1, 7-1)
Madelia (5, 3-5) at Fulda (4, 4-4)
GHEC/Truman (7, 1-7) at Hills-Beaver Creek (2, 6-2)
Westbrook-Walnut Grove (6, 3-5) at Mountain Lake Area (3, 5-3)
Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 3 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 7 p.m.
SECTION 3A
Springfield (8, 1-7) at Adrian (1, 5-3)
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (5, 3-5) at Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (4, 5-3)
Sleepy Eye Public (7, 2-6) at Red Rock Central (2, 6-2)
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (6, 2-6) at Murray County Central (3, 5-3)
Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 4 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 11:30 a.m.
SECTION 3AA
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (8, 0-8) at Redwood Valley (1, 7-1)
Windom Area (5, 2-6) at Pipestone Area (4, 3-5)
Martin County West (7, 0-8) at Yellow Medicine East (2, 5-3)
St. James Area (6, 1-7) at Lakeview (3, 6-2)
Semifinals are Oct. 29 at the highest seeds; finals are Nov. 4 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
SECTION 3AAA
Jackson County Central (1, 8-0) has a bye
Sibley East (5, 3-5) at Worthington (4, 4-4)
St. Peter (6, 1-7) at Luverne (3, 5-3)
Fairmont (2, 6-2) has a bye
Semifinals are 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at JCC (winner of Sibley East/Worthington game) and 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Fairmont (winner of Luverne/St. Peter game). Finals are Nov. 4 at the high seed, 7 p.m.