Prep volleyball: Setters are crucial to winning

Hitters get all of the attention as they score the points, leaping sky-high above the net and ferociously slamming balls down into the opponent’s side of the court. But without the setter there to set them up, none of that is possible.

“Having a good setter is vital,” Hogan said. “She touches the ball on so many plays for you. You really have to have someone that can take control and put your team in the best position -- especially the hitter. They have to be a good leader, you need somebody who is dedicated.”

Several area volleyball coaches have equated the setter to the quarterback in football, or the point guard in basketball. They touch the ball on every play, and the same way a pinpoint throw from a quarterback can set up a receiver for a long run, or a perfect pass from the point guard can set up a shooter with a wide open shot, a great set gives the hitter the opportunity to score. A receiver can’t catch any passes without good throws from a quarterback, a shooting guard can’t score any points without good passes from a point guard, and a hitter can’t record any kills without a good setter.

“They have to look at so much stuff and make so many quick decisions,” said Luverne head coach Stacie Busse-Remme. “They have to change direction in the matter of a second, if even that long.”

Remme is a big fan of Jackson County Central setter Lacey Wacker, who not only is an outstanding setter but exceptional in other areas as well. Of Worthington Trojans setter Anneke Weg, she carves out special praise.

“That kid has improved a ton,” Remme said.

Veteran Edgerton Southwest Christian coach Brian Busker puts Tracy-Milroy-Balaton setter Gabby Gervais near the top of the list. “She has the ability to get her body in the right position to get her teammates a good ball,” Busker gushes, recalling observing Gervais on numerous occasions. “Even the passes that were off, she was able to correct. It starts with her feet and ends with her finish, with her hands.”

Setting, said Busker, is hard to teach.

“You need to have a head for the game to better understand situational play. Because they’re really a coach on the floor. It takes a very agile person to do it, and do it well,” Busker explained.

Gervais is a two-time Class A all-state selection who will look to help Section 3A No. 1 T-M-B after its first-round bye next Friday against the winner of the first-round matchup between Edgerton and Murray County Central.

“I liken the setter, or setters -- whichever offense you run -- to the quarterback on the floor,” Red Rock Central head coach Sara Arfsten said. “They’re putting the offense together. Their ability to lead the team is really important. Their ability to better a pass is huge for hitters. If your setters aren’t able to put the ball in a good position for your hitters to hit, that doesn’t help you out much.”

“A lot rides on their shoulders,” Hogan said. “They’re the coach on the floor. A lot of things you want done have to go through them and there has to be a lot of trust with that person.”

“Their ability to disguise where they’re going to put the ball and to spread the ball around is important,” Arfsten said. “And to understand what is going on with the defense on the other side of the net -- where their blockers are and who their best choices would be for who to set the ball to. All of those things can make a huge difference in how your team does.”

Hogan’s Trojans head into a section playoff matchup with Redwood Valley next Friday as the No. 3 seed in the Section 3AA, and much of the team’s success is due to Weg. In Weg, Worthington has a team leader that can fill a number of roles, as she is strong defensively and is a quality server, as well as a fine setter.

“Anneke has worked really hard to be a good setter,” Hogan said. “She takes pride in doing better so that everyone around her can be better. She is very smart, which a setter also needs to be. She also plays tough defense and serves well. She brings not only her setting but all-around play for us.”

The setter has to be a vocal leader on the floor. Jackson County Central head coach Deidre Wierson -- a former setter herself -- said that it is invaluable to the team to have a setter like Wacker, who knows how to communicate and run her offense as well as she does.

“There are a lot of setters who are afraid to be vocal,” Wierson said. “There’s a lot of setters who are afraid to hurt the other players’ feelings, but she knows how to say things to her teammates the right way.”

Wacker, a senior, has been working on her setting for years, starting on varsity as a freshman and working her way to being the vocal leader that she is, and helping the Huskies earn a No. 1 seed in the Section 3AA playoffs, where they will play No. 8 New Ulm next Friday.

“She set for varsity starting as a freshman, and built her skills in club and in camps with a number of coaches,” Wierson said. “She is great at reading the block and she runs a very quick offense.”

And the JCC volleyball team will be in good hands going forward, as junior setter Lauren Murphy is ready to take over the job when Wacker moves on.

“Lauren Murphy has been working to improve as a setter,” Wierson said. “She is a really good hitter for us as well. She is talented and is becoming a smart setter.”

This season, Section 3A No. 5 seed Red Rock Central found itself trying to replace a top-notch setter in 2015 All-Red Rock Conference player Mikaela Smith, who graduated after last year. In her stead, the Falcons have turned to a two-setter offense, featuring sophomore Kennedi Janssen and junior Kyra Osland, setting up 2015 All-Conference hitters Rachel Kedl and Ramsey Piotter. RRC faces No. 12 Ellsworth on Monday.

“I use two setters,” Arfsten said. “I’ve done that because I graduated a really good setter that had been with us for four years. This year, I have two inexperienced setters who are sharing the load and learning how I want things run on the floor. They’re getting better at putting the ball in the right places.”

Windom Area’s young tandem of freshman Halle Jackson and sophomore Becca Hacker, who provide the sets for the Eagles’ 2015 all-state hitter Porsha Porath, are a couple more fine setters who will provide a spark for Windom as it takes on the winner between Southwest Christian and Fulda next Friday, after its first-round bye.

Busse-Remme sees a lot of good setters in her corner of the state. “Our side of the (Big South) conference has got some really, really strong setters. Smart kids,” she said.

And it sure does pay to be intelligent when you’re a setter.

And athletic.

“I had a high school coach who said take your most athletic kid and make her your setter,” recalls Busker. “I don’t know if I totally agree with that, given the special abilities of some kids, but I can see his point.”