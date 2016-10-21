Prep football: H-LP finishes off perfect regular season

The victory completes an undefeated regular season for long-time consolidated Harris-Lake Park school district and clinches another District 1, 8-Man football title for the Wolves, who are 9-0 overall and 7-O in district action.

“Our guys played a good all-around game,” summed up veteran H-LP head coach Lane Gunderson. “Our defensive effort was outstanding as it has been all season. Offensively, we did a nice job of taking what was available and our linemen stayed on their blocks, allowing our back to finish some strong runs.”

After the first couple of offensive series, H-LP did not pass much, but the Wolves -- who moved the chains for 14 first downs -- racked up 205 yards rushing, while holding the Panthers to a mere 26.

“Our defensive backs did a great job of covering K-P’s receivers,” noted Gunderson. “They finished just 2-of-22 passing for 61 yards, but 54 of those came on their fourth-quarter touchdown when they were 1-of-19 for just seven yards before that.”

It took less than three minutes for the Wolves to score Friday, as senior fullback Keegan Carpenter caught a five-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Bryce Perkins to cap a seven-play opening drive.

Sophomore Dalton Nicks, who later booted a 29-yard field goal, was perfect on the point after, and with 9:17 remaining in the first quarter, H-LP had a 7-0 lead and the Rouser -- the team’s school song -- was played for the first time.

Three minutes later, the pep band was in action again as Perkins flipped a six-yard touchdown toss to 6-4 senior tight end Jordan Kyle. The same combination had hooked up on a key fourth-and-10 conversion earlier to keep H-LP’s second drive going. A pair of strong gains on the ground by junior running back Trevor Gunderson moved the ball down to the six-yard line.

Kyle, who holds for Nicks, executed a well-designed fake and tossed a two-point conversion pass to senior split end Cale Hellinga and with 6:13 showing, it was 15-0 Wolves.

A booming kickoff by the strong-footed Nicks came next and a crunching tackle by Carpenter continued to set the tone of the game.

On the Wolves next series, it was Gunderson to the left and Carpenter to the right as the Wolves interior linemen -- junior center Bret Sohn, junior right guard Braeton Nitzschke and junior left guard Brandon Rowe -- continued to open up holes.

Gunderson, who finished the night with 133 yards rushing on 20 carries, broke a couple of tackles and kept his balance on a 29-yard touchdown scamper on an option play with 9:48 remaining in the second quarter. The kick by Nicks made the score 22-0.

Hellinga moved to quarterback in the second quarter as the H-LP coaching staff decided to rest Perkins, who was been hampered by a foot injury. “Cale did a nice job filling in for Bryce, who we hope is going to be 100 percent for the playoffs,” said Coach Gunderson.

Hellinga completed a pair of passes to Kyle (six catches for 53 yards) on the Wolves’ next drive, including a 10-yard scoring strike with 7:22 left in the first half. Again, Nicks -- with Sohn snapping and Kyle holding -- was good on the PAT.

H-LP’s fifth touchdown came after Kyle had made a couple of highlight-reel defensive plays (a tackle for loss and batting down a pass attempt). Hellinga did some shifty running on a sweep to the right and crossed the goal line on a two-yard run, capping the Wolves’ final drive of the first half.

After Nicks was good for a fourth time, H-LP’s defense came up with a safety when a K-P snap on a punt attempt sailed through the end zone.

The first half ended with the Wolves in control, 38-0.

H-LP’s only scoring in the second half came on Nicks’s third-quarter field goal. Nicks, who boomed several kickoffs into the end zone, took over at quarterback for the Wolves in the last quarter and had several good runs, as did sophomore running back Aaron Erne.

The Panthers (3-6) scored on a 54-yard TD pass from Cam Bainbridge to Coby Fischer with 2:47 left in the game.

Trevor Gunderson (5.5 tackles, including one for a loss), Sohn (sack) and Kyle (two tackles for a loss) were big contributors on defense for the H-LP, which gave up just 33 total yards prior to K-P’s scoring play.

With a new playoff format in place for Iowa high school football this season, the Wolves will find out today who they will host in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 28.

“We wanted to build some momentum tonight and come out of the game without any injuries,” Coach Gunderson concluded. “We did that and I’m happy with how our season has gone.”

K-P 0 0 0 7 --- 7

H-LP 15 23 3 0 --- 41