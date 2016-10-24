Section football playoffs: Showdown season is here

The Worthington Trojans are 4-4. Somehow, 4-4 doesn’t seem good enough.

“When we started out the season, we might have said we’d be OK with four and four,” said first-year head coach Gene Lais on Monday. “But as the season went, 4-4 doesn’t feel quite as good as it could have been.”

The Trojans get the chance to do that 4-4 one better tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 25) as they host Sibley East in the first round of the Section 3AAA tournament. The matchup will feature a 3-5 Wolverines team seeded fifth in the section against a fourth-seeded Trojans team coming off a convincing 43-29 win over New Ulm.

Lais said that, early in the 2016 campaign, he and his players talked about getting a home game for the playoffs, but they’re not ready to stop there. “We mentioned it as one of our goals. But it’s not our ultimate goal,” he said.

Tonight at Trojan Field, Lais and the Trojans will showcase a balanced offense and a defense that shut out two opponents and held three others to nine points or less. WHS has rushed for 1,006 yards and allowed 1,419, and has passed for 837 yards and allowed 565 yards passing.

Junior quarterback Logan Huisman has proven himself a prolific passer. In eight games he has completed 54 of 117 attempts (46 percent) for 797 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Zach Boever leads the team in receptions with 21, for a team-high 387 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and four TDs.

Senior Tucker Sorenson has rushed 101 times for 567 yards (5.6 per carry). Easton Sauerbrei has rushed 51 times for 200 yards, Obang Ojulu 30 times for 67 and Austin Svalland 20 times for 47, to round out the leaders.

Defensively, Vince Riley, Karter Honius, Shawn Hurley, Eli Gaul, Marcos Herrera, Estevon Soto and Brandon Kempema are atop or near the tackles leader board.

On Monday, Lais had his eye on the weather and forecasts of rain. A muddy field may help a team like East, he said. The Wolverines’ physical style of play up front, their three-back offensive sets might be made for sloppy weather.

But then, one never knows. The field conditions, whatever they are, will be the same for both teams, said Lais, who nevertheless isn’t about to let Sibley East’s 3-5 record fool him.

“They look better than their record,” said the WHS mentor. “They look like a pretty good team that you can’t overlook. But when you’re 4-4, you can’t overlook anybody.”

East, Lais said, always has at least one trick play up its sleeve. So Worthington needs to be ready, and ready early.

“Tomorrow might be a really good night to get off to a good start,” Lais said.

Here’s a look at the other Section 3AAA games tonight, and at the games in the other sections:

The section shapes up as Jackson County Central’s on paper. The unbeaten Huskies, who played for the state Class AAA championship a year ago, are again recognized as one of the state’s best. Ranked No. 2 overall, they have a first-round bye but will be the obvious favorite in the semifinals against either Sibley East or Worthington.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Fairmont owns a 6-2 record with losses only to state-ranked Class AAAA teams Marshall (50-14) and Waseca (26-22). Fairmont, like JCC, has a bye in the first round.

In the other first-round game, 5-3 Luverne (seeded third) hosts 1-7 St. Peter (seeded sixth). The two teams did not meet in the regular season. St. Peter’s only win this year came in its season opener against Le Sueur-Henderson, 36-17.

Top-seeded Redwood Valley (7-1) lost only to Jackson County Central in the regular season. The Cardinals, who host eighth-seeded and winless Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, beat G-F-W 62-14 in the first game of the season.

Windom Area (2-6, fifth seeded) travels to play 3-5 and fourth-seeded Pipestone Area tonight. The Arrows, who played in the Class AA title game last year, lost heavily to graduation but still managed to produce a winning record during the 2016 regular season. PA owns a 37-6 regular season victory over Windom Area.

Martin County West (0-8, seventh-seeded) goes on the road tonight to play Yellow Medicine East (5-3, second-seeded). The two teams did not meet during the regular season. MCW lost a 7-6 decision to St. James Area this year but otherwise lost every regular season game by 19 points or more.

In other other first-round game, St. James Area (1-7, sixth-seeded) travels to Cottonwood to play 6-2 Lakeview (third-seeded). The Saints and Lakers did not meet during the regular season.

Top-seeded Adrian (5-3) has had its share of tough losses this season (61-0 against Minneota, 34-12 against Canby and 42-13 to Dawson-Boyd), but the Dragons should have little difficulty against visiting Springfield (1-7, seeded seventh). Tonight will be the only meeting this year between the two schools.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3-5, No. 5) meets fourth-seeded Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (5-3) in another first-round game. The two schools did not meet during the regular season. R-T-R has lost three straight games by a combined score of 145-42 and St. Mary’s is coming off a pair of wins by a combined 65-16 score over New Ulm Cathedral and Cedar Mountain/Comfrey.

In the bottom half of the section, Sleepy Eye (2-6, No. 7) is at Red Rock Central (6-2, No. 2) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-6, No. 6) is at Murray County Central (5-3, No. 3). RRC dominated Sleepy Eye 40-6 in the last game of the regular season. Murray County Central beat T-M-B 27-0 in the second game of the season.

State-ranked Edgerton/Ellsworth (7-1, seeded No. 1) lost its only game of the regular season to Cleveland last week, 24-14. But the Flying Dutchmen look to get back on the winning track tonight against visiting Nicollet (1-7, eighth-seeded), which lost to E/E 74-19 in the regular season.

In the other first-round games tonight, Madelia (3-5, No. 5) plays at Fulda (4-4, No. 4), Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman (1-7, No. 7) plays at Hills-Beaver Creek (6-2, No. 2) and Westbrook-Walnut Grove (3-5, No. 6) plays at Mountain Lake Area (5-3, No. 3).

Fulda defeated Madelia 27-22 on Oct. 7. Hills-Beaver Creek beat GHEC/Truman 54-13 on Sept. 30. And Mountain Lake Area was a 30-26 winner over Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Oct. 7.